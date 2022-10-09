Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers (Week 5)

Oct 09, 2022 at 11:00 AM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 5 matchup at Bank of America Stadium.

Related Links

Game Information

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers
  • Sunday, October 9, 2022
  • Bank of America Stadium

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 22
  • Series Record: Panthers lead the series 13-9
  • 49ers Away Record vs. Panthers: Carolina leads the series 6-5

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Carolina Panthers

Head Coach: Matt Rhule

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Week 4 Images

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 4)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
1 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
2 / 47

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
3 / 47

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
4 / 47

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
5 / 47

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
7 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
8 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
10 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Ben/49ers
49ers Offense
11 / 47

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
13 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
14 / 47

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
15 / 47

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
16 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
18 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
19 / 47

OL Jake Brendel, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
21 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
22 / 47

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
23 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
24 / 47

49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
25 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
26 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
27 / 47

OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
28 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
29 / 47

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
30 / 47

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
31 / 47

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
32 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
33 / 47

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
34 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
35 / 47

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
36 / 47

49ers Offense

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
37 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
38 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
39 / 47

DL Charles Omenihu

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
40 / 47

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
41 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
42 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
43 / 47

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
44 / 47

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
45 / 47

DL Charles Omenihu

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Spencer Burford, OL Jake Brendel
46 / 47

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Spencer Burford, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
47 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Live Blog: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 4)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos (Week 3)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's matchup at Empower Field at Mile High.

news

Live Blog: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 2)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's home opener at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears (Week 1)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's season opener at Soldier Field.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans (Pre Week 3)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's preseason Week 3 matchup at NRG Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Pre Week 2)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's preseason Week 2 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

news

Live Blog: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Pre Week 1)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's preseason Week 1 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (NFC Championship)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's NFC Championship matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers (Divisional Round)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Week 18)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game news and highlights during the 49ers Week 18 matchup against the Rams, as well as score updates from Saints vs. Falcons.

Advertising