49ers Highest PFF Performers from 'MNF' Win over Rams

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 2-2 on the year after their 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football." Week 4's win was a full team effort with contributions coming from all three phases, but it was the defense that kept the Rams offensive unit out of the end zone the entire night, limiting them to just three field goals. DeMeco Ryans' unit racked up seven sacks, six of which belonged to the defensive line, five pass breakups and a game-sealing pick-six from Talanoa Hufanga. As a result of this tremendous defensive showing, the 49ers defense once again earned a No. 1 overall ranking from PFF. According to NFL.com stats, San Francisco is the top-ranked team in scoring defense and has allowed the second fewest passing and rushing yards in the league.

On offense, Deebo Samuel delivered the offensive play of the night, breaking ankles on the way to a 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. also added a score, hauling in a 32-yard touchdown in the first quarter to get things started for the 49ers.

Here are San Francisco's top performers from Week Four:

Top Offensive Performers: Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel

"Jimmy came out on fire," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We had a couple mistakes, especially on that second play of the game with the protection issue.