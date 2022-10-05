49ers Highest PFF Performers from 'MNF' Win over Rams

Oct 05, 2022 at 09:30 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 2-2 on the year after their 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football." Week 4's win was a full team effort with contributions coming from all three phases, but it was the defense that kept the Rams offensive unit out of the end zone the entire night, limiting them to just three field goals. DeMeco Ryans' unit racked up seven sacks, six of which belonged to the defensive line, five pass breakups and a game-sealing pick-six from Talanoa Hufanga. As a result of this tremendous defensive showing, the 49ers defense once again earned a No. 1 overall ranking from PFF. According to NFL.com stats, San Francisco is the top-ranked team in scoring defense and has allowed the second fewest passing and rushing yards in the league.

On offense, Deebo Samuel delivered the offensive play of the night, breaking ankles on the way to a 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. also added a score, hauling in a 32-yard touchdown in the first quarter to get things started for the 49ers.

Here are San Francisco's top performers from Week Four:

Top Offensive Performers: Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel

"Jimmy came out on fire," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We had a couple mistakes, especially on that second play of the game with the protection issue.

Garoppolo earned an 87.5 overall grade for his 50 snaps versus the Rams, the highest among all 49ers players in this matchup. His 87.5 PFF grade is just shy of the 90.2 overall grade he posted against the Seattle Seahawks after taking over for Trey Lance in Week 2. Garoppolo went 16-of-27 for 239 yards and a touchdown and registered a 100.7 passer rating, his highest since Week 14 of the 2021 season. Samuel was a close second to Jimmy G on the top performers list this week. No. 19 earned an 81.5 overall grade after recording six catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Related Links

Top Defensive Performer: Nick Bosa

"In a game filled with superstar defensive talent, 49ers edge defender Nick Bosa put together the most dominant performance of them all, finishing with a 91.6 overall grade," the PFF staff wrote in their game breakdown. "Bosa was credited with a game-high two sacks to go along with an incredible 14 total pressures and 29.5% pass-rush win rate. The Ohio State product also added a run stop to round out his dominant evening."

This top performer should come as no surprise given his stellar performance against the Rams. Bosa graded out to 91.6 for his 58 snaps on Monday night, earning him the top spot on defense in Week 4. The defensive end added two more sacks to his season count and now leads the league in sacks with six. In addition to bringing down Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford twice, Bosa had 14 total pressures and three total tackles.

Related Content

news

49ers Surge into the Top 10 of NFL Power Rankings in Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers climbed back into the top 10 of several NFL power rankings following their 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football."

news

49ers Highest PFF Performers in Week 3 Matchup vs. Broncos

Despite falling short to the Denver Broncos, the San Francisco 49ers had some notable "Sunday Night Football" performances that earned several players top PFF grades for Week 3.

news

NFL Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Following 'SNF' Loss

The San Francisco 49ers fell outside the top 10 of the latest NFL power rankings following Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

news

49ers Highest PFF Performers in Win Over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers pick up a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks with some big performances from all three phases and earn notable PFF grades through Week 2.

news

49ers Crack the Top 10 in NFL Power Rankings Headed into 'Sunday Night Football'

The San Francisco 49ers battled through the elements and serious injuries in Week 2 to earn their first win of the season and have cracked the top 10 in the latest NFL power rankings.

news

49ers Just Outside the Top 10 in NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Home Opener

After falling short in the season opener versus the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers are in and around the top 10 teams in the league according to several NFL power rankings.

news

49ers Ranked No. 3 in NFL.com Power Rankings Ahead of Week 1 Opener

Days ahead of the start of the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers cracked the top 3 in the latest series of NFL.com power rankings.

news

Sam Womack III, Jordan Mason Appear in PFF Preseason Teams of the Week

49ers rookies Samuel Womack III and Jordan Mason turned heads and earned high rankings in the 2022 preseason.

news

Seven 49ers Named to the 2022 NFL Top 100

Voted in by their peers, seven 49ers players have been voted as the top 100 players in the NFL.

news

Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel Named Top Picks of the 2019 NFL Draft Class

Former NFL player and pro scout Bucky Brooks ranked his top 15 players selected in the 2019 NFL Draft ahead of the start of the 2022-2023 season.

news

Where Do the 49ers, NFC West Stand After 2022 NFL Draft?

Following the 49ers selections, here's a look at where several national media outlets have placed San Francisco in their post-draft power rankings.

Advertising