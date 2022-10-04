Shanahan Shares Injury and Roster Updates After 'MNF' Win Over Rams

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 against NFC West opponents after their 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football." As fun as Victory Tuesday may be, the team will have to turn the page on their big win as they head into a short week of practice and back-to-back road games on the East Coast. As the team prepares for their upcoming matchup versus the Carolina Panthers, they will have to game plan without at least a couple more of their players who sustained significant injuries in Monday night's contest.

Injury updates from head coach Kyle Shanahan

The 49ers head coach confirmed initial impressions of offensive lineman Colton McKivitz's knee injury—the third-year lineman suffered an MCL sprain in the second half of Monday night's game. McKivitiz made his fifth-career start against LA and was tasked with filling in for All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who is currently sidelined with a high ankle sprain.

"He's going to be out a while," Shanahan said. "It's very similar to what Elijah (Elijah Mitchell) and Azeez (Azeez Al-Shaair) have."

No timetable was given for the offensive lineman but recovery time for the other two 49ers players working through MCL sprains is estimated to be eight weeks. Moving forward, Shanahan will be reevaluating the starting left tackle position.

"We'll see how this week plays out," Shanahan said. "I really haven't discussed it yet, but most likely it'll be Jaylon Moore, but we know Dan's (Daniel Brunskill) always an option."