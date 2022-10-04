Presented by

Everything You Need to Know about the 49ers Win vs. Rams

Oct 04, 2022 at 12:55 PM

Team Highlights

  • The San Francisco 49ers improved to 76-69-3 overall against the Los Angeles Rams, including a 38-34-2 record at home.
  • San Francisco has won each of the past seven regular season meetings between the two teams.
  • The 49ers won their 51st game on "Monday Night Football," tied for the most in NFL history (Pittsburgh Steelers).
  • San Francisco claimed its sixth-consecutive home win dating back to the 2021 season, including a 2-0 mark at home in 2022.
  • Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 8-3 in the regular season against the Rams.

Defensive Highlights

  • The 49ers defense did not allow a touchdown in the first half for the fourth-consecutive game, marking the first time they accomplished the feat since 2011 (six-consectutive games from Weeks 8-13).
  • The Niners held the Rams without an offensive touchdown for the first time since shutting out the Rams in 2016 (28-0 vs. LAR (9/12/16)).
  • San Francisco finished the night with 7.0 sacks of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The team's 7.0 sacks were the most by the team in a single game since registering 7.0 sacks vs. Carolina Panthers (10/27/19).
  • Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered three tackles and 2.0 sacks, giving him 6.0 on the season and 30.5 in his career, which ranks tied for the 10th most in franchise history (defensive end Jeff Stover – 30.5).
  • With 2.0 sacks on the night, Bosa became the first member of the 49ers to register 1.0-or-more sacks in each of the first four Weeks of the season (1.0 vs. Chicago Bears in Week 1, 2.0 vs. Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and 1.0 vs. Denver Broncos in Week 3). Bosa, along with Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary and New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon, are the first players in the NFL to accomplish the feat since Weeks 1-4 of 2019.
  • Bosa has now registered 1.5-or-more sacks in a game 11 times in his career, including the second time this season (2.0 sacks vs. Seattle, Week 2).
  • Safety Talanoa Hufanga notched four tackles and one interception of Stafford, which he returned 52 yards for a touchdown. The play marked the second interception and the first pick-six of his career.
  • Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam posted four tackles, one forced fumble and brought down Stafford twice on the night. He now has 3.0 sacks on the season and 21.5 in his career.
  • Ebukam has registered 1.5-or-more sacks in a single game for the fifth time in his career and first since registering 1.5 sacks against the Tennessee Titans in 2021.
  • Ebukam's forced fumble was the eighth of his career and first since playing the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.
  • Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu brought down Stafford for an 11-yard loss, marking his first sack of the season and the eighth of his career.
  • Defensive back Deommodore Lenoir  registered eight tackles and 1.0 sack of Stafford for a loss of nine yards, marking the first sack of his career.
  • Defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway brought down Stafford for an eight-yard loss, marking his first sack of the season and giving him 10.5 in his career.
  • Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. registered a fumble recovery of Stafford. He now has six fumble recoveries in his career.

Offensive Highlights

  • Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. registered 18 carries for 74 yards and one touchdown. His 32-yard touchdown run marked his first of the season and the 14th of his career. The run also marked the longest touchdown rush of his career.
  • Wide receiver Deebo Samuel registered six receptions for 115 yds, including a 57-yard touchdown reception. It marked his first touchdown reception of the season and the 11th of his career. It also marked the longest reception by a member of the 49ers this season.
  • With 115 receiving yards, Samuel has registered 100-or-more receiving yards in a single game for the first time this season and the 10th time in his career.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 4)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
1 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
2 / 47

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
3 / 47

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
4 / 47

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
5 / 47

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
7 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
8 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
10 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Ben/49ers
49ers Offense
11 / 47

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
13 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
14 / 47

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
15 / 47

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
16 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
18 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
19 / 47

OL Jake Brendel, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
21 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
22 / 47

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
23 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
24 / 47

49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
25 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
26 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
27 / 47

OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
28 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
29 / 47

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
30 / 47

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
31 / 47

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
32 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
33 / 47

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
34 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
35 / 47

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
36 / 47

49ers Offense

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
37 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
38 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
39 / 47

DL Charles Omenihu

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
40 / 47

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
41 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
42 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
43 / 47

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
44 / 47

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
45 / 47

DL Charles Omenihu

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Spencer Burford, OL Jake Brendel
46 / 47

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Spencer Burford, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
47 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
