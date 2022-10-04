Everything You Need to Know about the 49ers Win vs. Rams

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers improved to 76-69-3 overall against the Los Angeles Rams, including a 38-34-2 record at home.
- San Francisco has won each of the past seven regular season meetings between the two teams.
- The 49ers won their 51st game on "Monday Night Football," tied for the most in NFL history (Pittsburgh Steelers).
- San Francisco claimed its sixth-consecutive home win dating back to the 2021 season, including a 2-0 mark at home in 2022.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 8-3 in the regular season against the Rams.
Defensive Highlights
- The 49ers defense did not allow a touchdown in the first half for the fourth-consecutive game, marking the first time they accomplished the feat since 2011 (six-consectutive games from Weeks 8-13).
- The Niners held the Rams without an offensive touchdown for the first time since shutting out the Rams in 2016 (28-0 vs. LAR (9/12/16)).
- San Francisco finished the night with 7.0 sacks of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The team's 7.0 sacks were the most by the team in a single game since registering 7.0 sacks vs. Carolina Panthers (10/27/19).
- Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered three tackles and 2.0 sacks, giving him 6.0 on the season and 30.5 in his career, which ranks tied for the 10th most in franchise history (defensive end Jeff Stover – 30.5).
- With 2.0 sacks on the night, Bosa became the first member of the 49ers to register 1.0-or-more sacks in each of the first four Weeks of the season (1.0 vs. Chicago Bears in Week 1, 2.0 vs. Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and 1.0 vs. Denver Broncos in Week 3). Bosa, along with Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary and New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon, are the first players in the NFL to accomplish the feat since Weeks 1-4 of 2019.
- Bosa has now registered 1.5-or-more sacks in a game 11 times in his career, including the second time this season (2.0 sacks vs. Seattle, Week 2).
- Safety Talanoa Hufanga notched four tackles and one interception of Stafford, which he returned 52 yards for a touchdown. The play marked the second interception and the first pick-six of his career.
- Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam posted four tackles, one forced fumble and brought down Stafford twice on the night. He now has 3.0 sacks on the season and 21.5 in his career.
- Ebukam has registered 1.5-or-more sacks in a single game for the fifth time in his career and first since registering 1.5 sacks against the Tennessee Titans in 2021.
- Ebukam's forced fumble was the eighth of his career and first since playing the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.
- Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu brought down Stafford for an 11-yard loss, marking his first sack of the season and the eighth of his career.
- Defensive back Deommodore Lenoir registered eight tackles and 1.0 sack of Stafford for a loss of nine yards, marking the first sack of his career.
- Defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway brought down Stafford for an eight-yard loss, marking his first sack of the season and giving him 10.5 in his career.
- Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. registered a fumble recovery of Stafford. He now has six fumble recoveries in his career.
Offensive Highlights
- Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. registered 18 carries for 74 yards and one touchdown. His 32-yard touchdown run marked his first of the season and the 14th of his career. The run also marked the longest touchdown rush of his career.
- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel registered six receptions for 115 yds, including a 57-yard touchdown reception. It marked his first touchdown reception of the season and the 11th of his career. It also marked the longest reception by a member of the 49ers this season.
- With 115 receiving yards, Samuel has registered 100-or-more receiving yards in a single game for the first time this season and the 10th time in his career.
