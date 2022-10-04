7 Takeaways from the 49ers 'Monday Night Football' Matchup vs. the Rams

The San Francisco 49ers 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams keeps them perfect in NFC West play and extends their regular season win streak over LA to seven games. Monday night's win was dominated by the defense who gave up just nine points to the reigning Super Bowl Champs but also saw impressive contributions from the offense and special teams.

"I was really happy overall," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It was a cool way to win. We knew it would be a battle. To keep them out of the end zone is great. Special teams played well. It was really cool to see because I thought we had a chance to run away with it especially after George's (Kittle) touchdown. And then for that to get overturned, and then the next time down there thinking we were going to get that field goal and come up short on that, but then Huf (Talanoa Hufanga) getting that pick-six got us right back at it. It was cool to overcome a lot of things and have a big victory."

The Nick Bosa sack count continues to climb

Bosa has yet to have an outing in 2022 without registering at least one sack, and Monday night was no exception. On the Rams second offensive series, the defensive end sacked Matthew Stafford on 3rd-and-8 for a loss of nine yards. That play forced the Rams first three-and-out of the game. He added another sack in the second half for a loss of one yard. Bosa's sack count is now up to six for the year, which currently leads the league in this stat category.

Santa Clara is sack city

The 49ers defense followed up last week's four-sack performance against the Denver Broncos with a seven-sack outing versus the Rams. Bosa and Samson Ebukam accounted for two takedowns each of Stafford while Charles Omenihu, Deommodore Lenoir and Hassan Ridgeway had one each. Lenoir's sack was good for a loss of 11 yards and was the first of his career.

"We always want that big night, six sacks, but we kind of try to just focus on effort, doing our job and executing our assignments," Bosa said. "Nights like that just come with it."

Deebo Samuel does it again

"Monday Night Football" versus the Rams in 2022 feels a lot like "Monday Night Football" versus the Rams n 2021, at least a little bit. Samuel's 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the second quarter of this game was longer than his fourth quarter, 40-yard score of last year, but they looked and felt very similar. With some key blocks from Jauan Jennings, Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle, the 'wideback' was able to add another 52 YAC and punch in San Francisco's second touchdown of the game.