What the 49ers Had to Say Following SF's 'MNF' Victory

Safety Talanoa Hufanga on his pick-six:

"We were just man coverage, locked up with the tight end. They were just running screens all night, I saw a different release than I'm used to, so instead of following my man I turned my head and the ball kind of dropped in my face. I'm not gonna lie, I thought Stafford was going to catch me. My 40 time doesn't help when it comes to that. I'm grateful to have gone out there with my guys and have fun."

Linebacker Fred Warner on Hufanga's pick-six:

"Huf, of all people to get that, he deserves it man, he's been playing out of his mind. That was a huge, big-time play in a big time moment."

Warner on the 49ers defense forcing turnovers:

"That was the difference. It was a tight game all the way through. We had played decent defense and held them out of the end zone but we knew that in order to take it and to win the game we had to get the ball and we did."

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel on his 57-yard touchdown catch-and-run:

"My mentality, it's just me and the ball out there. What happened after that is something that I work on all the time and I got in the box."

Samuel on breaking tackles:

"Every time I get the chance to get the ball in my hands, it's just my mentality of trying to make it a big play, but it's just second nature to me right now... When I go out there it's just me and the ball. Breaking tackles is just something I do all the time."

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Samuel's play-making abilities:

"You almost know Deebo's going to have one or two of those in a game. You don't want to bank on it, but you almost can."

Garoppolo on San Francisco securing it's second win:

"When you go through a tough week, it makes this feel a lot better at the end. We've been in this situation before – it's a rollercoaster season, you've just got to ride the highs and lows and try to stay in the middle as much as you can, that's how you find success in the end."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the 49ers defense:

"I think it's best in the league. It's our mindset every year and this year we have the personnel to do it. All three levels are just elite players."

Bosa on securing a win before a series of away games: