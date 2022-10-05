49ers Surge into the Top 10 of NFL Power Rankings in Week 5 

What a difference a week can make. The San Francisco 49ers improve to 2-0 against NFC West opponents following their 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football." The big "W" extends San Francisco's streak of regular season wins over LA to seven and keeps them perfect at home in 2022. Headed into Week 5, the entire NFC West owns matching 2-2 records.

Another dominant display by the 49ers defense kept the reigning Super Bowl champions out of the end zone for the entire night. Several players produced highlight reel worthy plays including the defensive line who accounted for six of the team's seven sacks. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw finished with 15 total tackles, and sophomore safety Talanoa Hufanga notched his first-career pick-six to seal the win in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

The offense also had its bright spots. Jeff Wilson Jr. got the scoring started for the 49ers with a 32-yard rushing touchdown, and Deebo Samuel broke ankles on a 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown. And, in spite of injuries to its starters, the offensive line did not give up a sack to the Rams.

"I was really happy overall," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It was a cool way to win. We knew it would be a battle."

The 49ers team win on "Monday Night Football" did not go unnoticed around the league. Here's a look at the NFL power rankings from several national outlets headed into Week 5:

