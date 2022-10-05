49ers Surge into the Top 10 of NFL Power Rankings in Week 5 

Oct 04, 2022 at 06:15 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

What a difference a week can make. The San Francisco 49ers improve to 2-0 against NFC West opponents following their 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football." The big "W" extends San Francisco's streak of regular season wins over LA to seven and keeps them perfect at home in 2022. Headed into Week 5, the entire NFC West owns matching 2-2 records.

Another dominant display by the 49ers defense kept the reigning Super Bowl champions out of the end zone for the entire night. Several players produced highlight reel worthy plays including the defensive line who accounted for six of the team's seven sacks. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw finished with 15 total tackles, and sophomore safety Talanoa Hufanga notched his first-career pick-six to seal the win in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

The offense also had its bright spots. Jeff Wilson Jr. got the scoring started for the 49ers with a 32-yard rushing touchdown, and Deebo Samuel broke ankles on a 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown. And, in spite of injuries to its starters, the offensive line did not give up a sack to the Rams.

"I was really happy overall," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It was a cool way to win. We knew it would be a battle."

The 49ers team win on "Monday Night Football" did not go unnoticed around the league. Here's a look at the NFL power rankings from several national outlets headed into Week 5:

NFL.com: 5

Around the NFL Writer Dan Hanzus

"The Niners picked a nice moment to deliver their best performance of the year. San Francisco used the Monday Night Football spotlight to stick it to the defending champions. The 24-9 win over the Rams sends all four NFC West teams into Week 5 with identical 2-2 records. The Niners' defense sacked Matthew Stafford seven times, and breakout safety Talanoa Hufanga iced the game with a fourth-quarter pick-six. The Jimmy Garoppolo-led offense was in fine form, as well: Nearly three quarters of Garoppolo's 239 passing yards came after the catch. 'We're getting the YAC Bros back,' Jimmy G said after the win. 'That's for sure.'"

Related Links

Yahoo! Sports: 9

NFL Writer Frank Schwab

"That was an absolutely dominant performance by the 49ers defense. San Francisco has the best defense in the NFL. And coordinator DeMeco Ryans is probably going to be a head coach at this time next year."

Pro Football Talk: 11

NFL Writer Mike Florio

"If they can play like this consistently, they can win it all."

For the most part, it was a successful Week 4 for the NFC West. The Rams were the only team in the division to suffer a loss, and as a result, LA fell out of the top 10 in the NFL.com power rankings, dropping down five spots to No. 11. The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Carolina Panthers 26-16 and moved up three spots to No. 17. The Seattle Seahawks locked down a win in Detroit, edging past the Lions 48-45 to move up to No. 23 in the rankings.

Related Content

news

Shanahan Shares Injury and Roster Updates After 'MNF' Win Over Rams

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed injury designation for OL Colton McKivitz and roster updates for CB Jason Verrett and S Jimmie Ward.

news

Football and Photography: Brandon Aiyuk's Favorite Pastimes

How San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is carrying on a family tradition.

news

7 Takeaways from the 49ers 'Monday Night Football' Matchup vs. the Rams

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 and have now won seven-straight regular season games over their NFC West rivals.

news

49ers Sack Matt Stafford Four Times in the First Half

The San Francisco 49ers sacked Los Angeles Rams QB Matt Stafford four times and lead 14-6 at halftime of "Monday Night Football."

news

Brunskill Cleared; Armstead, Kinlaw Questionable in 49ers Saturday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers will have offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill available for the first time this season while Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw are questionable for "Monday Night Football."

news

Colton McKivitz Steps in for Trent Williams; Jimmy G Gears Up for LA

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" with Colton McKivitz taking over at left tackle in place of Trent Williams.

news

Mitch Wishnowsky Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Wishnowsky's six punts landing inside the 10 yard line are a league-best through three weeks.

news

49ers Highest PFF Performers in Week 3 Matchup vs. Broncos

Despite falling short to the Denver Broncos, the San Francisco 49ers had some notable "Sunday Night Football" performances that earned several players top PFF grades for Week 3.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Trent Williams, Azeez Al-Shaair

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed injuries and shared tentative recovery timelines for left tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair following the team's Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos.

news

Kittle Cleared; Armstead, McKivitz Questionable in 49ers Friday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers will have George Kittle available for Sunday's primetime matchup with the Denver Broncos.

news

Garoppolo is 'Staying in the Moment' in QB1 Transition; Lance Update and More

The San Francisco 49ers are days out from their first primetime matchup of the 2022 season with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the first time since the NFC Championship Game.

Advertising