Ward and Verrett Return to Practice; Shanahan Shares Injury Updates

The long-awaited return of cornerback Jason Verrett and safety Jimmie Ward is over, at least when it comes to practice. On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers officially opened their practice windows from the PUP/Reserve and Injured Reserve lists, respectively, and welcomed the duo back to practice. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said ahead of the workout that Ward would participate in a limited capacity.

"We're not going to do much full speed," Shanahan said. "We're only two days removed, but he'll be out there all week. We'll see if he's ready to go for Sunday."

Ward was sidelined ahead of Week 1 with a hamstring issue and opened up the year on IR. Prior to sustaining his injury, the veteran safety was projected to be one of the anchors of the secondary and work in tandem with second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga.

"I'm very eager," Ward said when asked about his excitement to get back to game action and jokingly continued to speak on his return. "I don't think the defense needs me right now. What are we? No. 1, No. 2?... They don't need me. They can keep me clean for right now until they need me."