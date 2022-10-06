Ward and Verrett Return to Practice; Shanahan Shares Injury Updates

The long-awaited return of cornerback Jason Verrett and safety Jimmie Ward is over, at least when it comes to practice. On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers officially opened their practice windows from the PUP/Reserve and Injured Reserve lists, respectively, and welcomed the duo back to practice. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said ahead of the workout that Ward would participate in a limited capacity.
"We're not going to do much full speed," Shanahan said. "We're only two days removed, but he'll be out there all week. We'll see if he's ready to go for Sunday."
Ward was sidelined ahead of Week 1 with a hamstring issue and opened up the year on IR. Prior to sustaining his injury, the veteran safety was projected to be one of the anchors of the secondary and work in tandem with second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga.
"I'm very eager," Ward said when asked about his excitement to get back to game action and jokingly continued to speak on his return. "I don't think the defense needs me right now. What are we? No. 1, No. 2?... They don't need me. They can keep me clean for right now until they need me."
Verrett was also out on the field Wednesday, returning from a much longer hiatus than his fellow defensive back. The last time Verrett saw game action was in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season against the Detroit Lions. The cornerback tore his ACL in that game and has been battling back ever since. Verrett landed on the PUP/Reserve list for this first portion of the 2022 season.
"I'm happy for him," Ward said. "I've been working out with him, and I've gotten to know him since he's been on the team. That bond just got greater being in the training room, talking every day, working, pushing each other as we try and get back on the field."
In 2020, Verrett played in 13 games for San Francisco and closed out the year with 60 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions.
Ward and Verrett were participating in team warmups and individual drills on Wednesday during the open portion of practice.
Other Injury Updates from Wednesday's Practice
Wide receiver Danny Gray fell off the injury report after being inactive for the team's Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Per the team's practice participation report, DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), DL Nick Bosa (not injured - resting player), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (knee) OL Colton McKivitz, (knee), DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) and T Trent Williams (ankle) did not practice.
TE Ross Dwelley (rib) and WR Jauan Jennings (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity.