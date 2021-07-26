Every 49ers Player Heading into Training Camp (and Looming Questions)

Defensive Line

Overview: The most anticipated news of the offseason are the potential returns of Bosa and Ford. Bosa has been spotted rehabbing from his season-ending ACL tear last September via his social media channels and the edge rusher was on hand as an onlooker during the final week of San Francisco's offseason workout program. The 49ers anticipate Bosa's availability at some point during training camp and hope they will have a similar outlook for Ford.

After dealing with a neck and back injury suffered in the season opener, Ford spent the bulk of the offseason rehabbing at the 49ers team facility before continuing his recovery offsite under the guidance of a specialist. The 49ers have been pleased with his progress and remain hopeful the Pro Bowl pass rusher can contribute in the near future, which will bode well for the added depth along the D-line.

Moreover, San Francisco managed to beef up their defensive line with the addition of Ebukam, who the 49ers hope will offer a similar skill set off the edge. The 49ers also added Key and Hurst this offseason following the departures of Kerry Hyder, Solomon Thomas and Ronald Blair in free agency.