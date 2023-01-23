49ers Advance to the NFC Championship; 6 Takeaways from #DALvsSF

Playoff Deommodore Lenoir

The second-year cornerback is averaging an interception a game this postseason after picking off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott late in the first quarter of Sunday's contest. The cornerback intercepted a pass intended for wide receiver Michael Gallup on third-and-nine and returned it for six yards to set up San Francisco's offense on the Dallas 21 yard line. The 49ers were able to capitalize on the turnover all thanks to a 26-yard field goal by kicker Robbie Gould. Lenoir nabbed his first pick of the postseason last weekend against the Seattle Seahawks in the game's final frame.

Special Team Star Samson Ebukam

The defensive lineman shined on a second quarter special teams play, robbing the Cowboys of the extra point following their first score of the game. Ebukam got a hand on Dallas kicker Brett Maher's PAT kick and effectively blocked the ball from going through the uprights.

Golden Boot from Robbie Gould

The veteran kicker is the gold standard for postseason kickers and remains perfect in the playoffs after sinking five kicks (four field goals, one PAT) against the Cowboys. Gould hit field goals from 26 yards, 28 yards, 47 yards and 50 yards out. He is 28-of-28 all time in field goal attempts and 39-of-39 in PATs all-time in the playoffs.

Fred Warner Piles on the Picks

Takeaway No. 2 of this playoff battle belongs to All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, who notched his second interception of the year in the final two minutes of the first half. Warner returned his pick for 16 yards to set up quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense on San Francisco's 28 yard line. Th team was also able to cash in on the ensuing possession with a 50-yard field kick from Gould.

"It sure felt like us," Warner said. "That one drive when they went on a 12-play drive and scored on us, we kind of broke down in coverage a couple times, they had some third-and-shorts they converted, but for the most part it felt like us. Obviously, we know that we have to play big time football in the playoffs and have a chance to win this next game."

George Kittle's Gorgeous Catch

Memorable catches happen when these two franchises battle it out in the playoffs. This may not be equivalent to "The Catch" of 1981 from Joe Montana to Dwight Clark, but it was a sight to behold. The 49ers offense was reenergized late in the third quarter after watching Purdy hit tight end George Kittle for 30 yards en route to a 91-yard touchdown scoring drive. Kittle got a hand on the ball and bobbled it several times before making the impressive grab. It's a "you had to be there" type of play, so make sure to watch down below.