Presented by

49ers Promote Two Players to the Active Roster Ahead of Divisional Round

Jan 21, 2023 at 01:30 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves:

The following players have been promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):

Related Content

news

49ers Sign DB Parker to Reserve/Future Contract

The San Francisco 49ers have signed DB A.J. Parker to a Reserve/Future contract.

news

49ers Elevate Running Back and Cornerback from Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted RB Tevin Coleman and CB Janoris Jenkins from the team's practice squad ahead of #SEAvsSF.

news

49ers Activate RB Elijah Mitchell from the Injured Reserve List

The San Francisco 49ers activated the running back from the Injured Reserve list and made other roster moves ahead of #AZvsSF.

news

49ers Waive Defensive Lineman from Roster, Quarterback from Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have waived two players on Tuesday.

news

49ers Activate WR Martin and DL Turay from the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted WR Tay Martin and DL Kemoko Turay to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 17 contest.

news

49ers Sign LB Robinson to the Practice Squad; Release CB Swilling

The 49ers have signed LB Curtis Robinson to the team's practice squad and released CB Tre Swilling.

news

49ers Activate DT Javon Kinlaw From Injured Reserve List

The 49ers have activated Javon Kinlaw from the Injured Reserve list and made other roster moves.

news

49ers Open Practice Windows for Kalia Davis, Javon Kinlaw; Sign CB

The 49ers have signed cornerback Tre Swilling to the team's practice squad and opened the practice windows for Kalia Davis and Javon Kinlaw.

news

49ers Promote DL Spence to the Active Roster; Place DL Ridgeway on IR

The 49ers have promoted DL Akeem Spence to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed DL Hassan Ridgeway on the Injured Reserve list.

news

49ers Sign DL to the Practice Squad; Place CB Johnson on Practice Squad IR

The 49ers announced have signed DL Mike Dwumfour to the team's practice squad and placed CB Dontae Johnson on the practice squad Injured Reserve list.

news

49ers Activate RB Coleman and CB Johnson from the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted RB Coleman and CB Johnson to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 14.

Advertising