Seven 49ers Players Out vs. Cowboys; Divisional Round Inactives

There were no question marks surrounding the San Francisco 49ers health entering Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys. Only two players, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) were ruled out of the game ahead of the weekend. The other five of this week's inactive players are healthy scratches for the team.

In addition to sharing game status details on Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan offered up some injury updates on both Garoppolo and Thomas. For the first time since fracturing his foot against the Miami Dolphins, the veteran quarterback was able to "come out on the field, walk around a little bit and do some work out there."

Thomas, who has been working through an ankle injury, has a chance of rejoining the team depending on the duration of their current postseason run.

"There's a chance he could come back next week too," Shanahan said.

The most significant injury news relevant to the upcoming game came from Dallas' side. Starting left tackle Jason Peters (hip) was rule out of Sunday's contest, and it is expected offensive lineman Tyler Smith will take over in his absence. The rookie will have to contend with an experienced and deep 49ers defensive front including but not limited to All-Pro defensive lineman Nick Bosa.

"He's done a hell of a job this year, especially in his first year in this league, so he's played at a pretty high level throughout the year," Shanahan said. "That's where he has been most of the year, so he'll be right back there and it'll be a good matchup to watch."