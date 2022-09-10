Four Downs: Keys to a 49ers Victory vs. Bears in Week 1

2nd Down: What's the Team's Biggest Area of Concern Heading into Sunday's Contest?

The team's biggest area of concern may be at the safety position. With Jimmie Ward starting the season on IR, it's not totally clear which safety will be starting alongside Talanoa Hufanga . The 49ers have options with George Odum and Tarvarius Moore , but because head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't share details about intended starters, it does raise some questions about how the situation will play out.

The team's biggest area of concern could be the offensive line but the reason I say this is mostly because there are things we don't know yet. For example, we have seen guys like Spencer Burford and Aaron Banks do a good job during training camp and preseason but the bigger test is the regular season. They get the opportunity to show what they can do now that wins and losses matter. It's a young offensive line, and there will always be questions when you have players that still need to prove themselves and we don't know how they will perform in high pressure situations like the ones the regular season will bring, but at the same time those players have shown that they have the talent to take on whatever challenge they could face starting this Sunday.