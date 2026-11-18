The San Francisco 49ers rode away with a 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, moving 8-1 on the season. The win included a few milestones for the players, including RB Christian McCaffrey longest receiving touchdown, and also marked San Francisco's fifth-consecutive win against the Cowboys.
As the 49ers spending the week in Colorado Springs to altitude train ahead of their Mexico City matchup against the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings, here's where San Francisco stands in the latest NFL power rankings following Week 10.
Week 11 Power Rankings:
NFL Network: No. 1 (-)
Nick Shook, Around the NFL Writer
"Did I expect San Francisco to give up 40 points to the Cowboys? No, I foresaw them surrendering just 20, in fact. Does that concern me much? No, not really. The 49ers won a wild shootout in Arlington by staying true to themselves offensively -- crafting a beautiful blend of creative play-calling with artistic improvisation from QB Brock Purdy to light up Dallas' beleaguered defense -- and they did enough defensively to get the job done. DL Nick Bosa isn't quite making the impact I'd hoped to see in his return from injury, but it's still early in that process and the defense remains a strong group overall. Until proven otherwise, this is the NFL's best squad."
ESPN: No. 1 (+1)
Nick Wagoner, ESPN NFL Nation
"While QB Brock Purdy is a top candidate for league MVP, LB Fred Warner is making a strong case to be the first linebacker to win Defensive Player of the Year since Luke Kuechly in 2013. Warner's 88 tackles rank sixth in the NFL. He's tied for first in forced fumbles (five) to go with a fumble recovery, 0.5 sacks and three pass breakups. He has done all that after returning from a broken and dislocated right ankle injury that cost him most of last season. For a defense on its fifth coordinator in five years, Warner is the constant and one of the primary reasons the Niners are 8-1."
USA Today: No. 1 (-)
Nate Davis, USA Today NFL writer
"The defensive performance wasn't all that inspiring Sunday, but the Niners are re-incorporating players on that side of the ball. They're still not completely whole on offense, either, WRs Mike Evans and De'Zhaun Stribling the most notable absentees right now. But when you're averaging 9.4 yards per play anyway, then you're a pretty dangerous operation − maybe a Super one, though the upcoming matchups with Minnesota and Seattle will be much truer litmus tests than Dallas was."
Bleacher Report: No. 2 (-)
B/R NFL Staff
"The San Francisco 49ers continue to look like the best team in the NFC, though they did have some hiccups against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Brock Purdy had another MVP-caliber outing, as RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., and other 49ers playmakers repeatedly knifed through Dallas' suspect defense. The deadline trade for receiver Keenan Allen paid immediate dividends, and it's fun to think about how potent the offense could be once Allen is fully integrated into the game plan and Mike Evans is healthy again.
However, San Francisco's pass rush continues to underwhelm, and its defense struggled overall in Dallas. Next week's matchup with the Kirk Cousins-led Vikings will be a massive test."
FOX Sports: No. 3 (-)
Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Writer
"The 49ers put on some offensive show in Dallas, running up 584 yards and scoring six touchdowns against the Cowboys. Then again, given how soft the Dallas defense has been this season, maybe that's not as impressive as it sounds. Besides, everyone knew the 49ers were explosive on offense. We all just thought they were better on defense.
Stat To Know: The 49ers averaged 9.4 yards per play against the Cowboys, the most by any team in a game over the past two seasons. They also scored three touchdowns of 60-plus yards from scrimmage, tying the most by any team in a game over the past 50 years."
CBS Sports: No. 2 (-)
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports Senior Writer
"The offense was great in the victory over the Cowboys, but the defense gave up 40. That can't happen. They have to be better on that side of the ball."
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 10 matchup vs. Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.