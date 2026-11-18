"The San Francisco 49ers continue to look like the best team in the NFC, though they did have some hiccups against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Brock Purdy had another MVP-caliber outing, as RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., and other 49ers playmakers repeatedly knifed through Dallas' suspect defense. The deadline trade for receiver Keenan Allen paid immediate dividends, and it's fun to think about how potent the offense could be once Allen is fully integrated into the game plan and Mike Evans is healthy again.

However, San Francisco's pass rush continues to underwhelm, and its defense struggled overall in Dallas. Next week's matchup with the Kirk Cousins-led Vikings will be a massive test."