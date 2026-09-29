Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 4

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 3-0 on the season with a 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday. QB Brock Purdy threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns as San Francisco came out on top in its second-straight home game. The 49ers now turn their attention to the Denver Broncos for the final matchup of their three-game homestand. As the team prepares for Week 4, let's take a look at where the 49ers landed in the latest power rankings following Week 3.
Week 4 Power Rankings:
NFL Network: No. 1 (+6)
Nick Shook, Around the NFL Writer
"It's fair to wonder if a softer schedule over the last two weeks has aided the 49ers, and if their litany of injuries will be too much to overcome against better opponents. As of now, though, San Francisco boasts an offense that has cruise control set five miles per hour over the speed limit and is rolling along down the fast lane. Collectively, this team is strong enough to take care of business on a weekly basis. Oh, and those Brock Purdy MVP murmurs are legitimate, too."
ESPN: No. 2 (+1)
Nick Wagoner, ESPN NFL Nation
Under normal circumstances, it would not be a surprise to see TE George Kittle as the TE4 in fantasy. But given that he tore his right Achilles on Jan. 11 and missed all of training camp, that he returned in Week 1 close to his usual self is a testament to his passion for the game. And the Niners have needed every bit of his production to help weather the storm of injuries elsewhere. Kittle ranks fifth among all tight ends in receiving yards (174), 11th in receptions (12) and tied for first in touchdowns (three).
CBS Sports: No. 2 (+1)
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports Senior Writer
"Brock Purdy for MVP. Sounds crazy? Look at his numbers. He's playing out of his mind."
The Athletic: No. 1
Josh Kendall and Chad Graff, The Athletic
"Niners fans have been trying to tell us for a long time that Brock Purdy is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Frankly, they've been obnoxious about it at times. Even worse? They're right. Purdy has nine touchdowns and just one interception and is third in the league in yards per completion (13.2) and off-target percentage (4.8). Purdy has won 10 of his last 12 starts, with the only two losses coming to the Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks."
FOX Sports: No. 2 (+1)
Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Writer
"Their defense had an alarmingly soft stretch in the second half on Sunday, but their QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffrey-led attack is clicking on all cylinders. And when that happens, this team looks like the best team in the NFC. Losing WR Mike Evans to a rib injury could hurt, but WR Deebo Samuel Sr. should be able to step into a bigger role. And they have a whole mess of injuries on defense, including a big one to DL Nick Bosa.
Nobody has been better in recent years at getting production out of his backups than head coach Kyle Shanahan, though. He'll have to work that old magic quickly, though, with the Broncos and Seahawks coming up next.
Stat To Know: The 49ers have now started 3-0 for the third time in the past four seasons.
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.