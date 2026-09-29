Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 4

"Their defense had an alarmingly soft stretch in the second half on Sunday, but their QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffrey-led attack is clicking on all cylinders. And when that happens, this team looks like the best team in the NFC. Losing WR Mike Evans to a rib injury could hurt, but WR Deebo Samuel Sr. should be able to step into a bigger role. And they have a whole mess of injuries on defense, including a big one to DL Nick Bosa.

Nobody has been better in recent years at getting production out of his backups than head coach Kyle Shanahan, though. He'll have to work that old magic quickly, though, with the Broncos and Seahawks coming up next.

Stat To Know: The 49ers have now started 3-0 for the third time in the past four seasons.