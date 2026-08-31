Five 49ers Named to NFL Network's 'Top 100 Players of 2026' List

Every summer, NFL Network's "Top 100 Players" list shines a spotlight on the best players in the league. The honor carries extra weight, as it's voted on by the players themselves. Current NFL athletes cast their ballots based on the performances and impact of their peers from the previous season, shaping the annual rankings. Once again, the San Francisco 49ers are well represented, with five players earning their place among the NFL's elite.
Here's a look at each 49ers player featured on the "Top 100 Players of 2026" list:
No. 85 - Quarterback Brock Purdy
Widely regarded as one of the league's most efficient quarterbacks, Purdy continues to lead San Francisco's offense with accuracy and playmaking ability. Entering his fifth NFL season, Purdy is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he completed 197 passes for 2,167 yards and 20 touchdowns across nine regular season starts while posting a 100.5 passer rating and helping guide the 49ers to a 7-2 record in those appearances. Purdy also contributed on the ground with 147 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns and helped lead San Francisco back to the postseason.
No. 54 - Linebacker Fred Warner
Warner's leadership and elite instincts continue to anchor San Francisco's defense. Entering his ninth NFL season, Warner is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he appeared in six games and registered 51 tackles (two for loss), three passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery before an ankle injury cut his season short. Over the course of his eight-year career, Warner has earned four Pro Bowl selections and four Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors while totaling 948 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, 10.0 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and 10 interceptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
No. 46 - Tight End George Kittle
Kittle's energy and physicality on San Francisco's offense continues to make him one of the NFL's most productive tight ends. Entering his 10th NFL season, Kittle is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he appeared in 11 games and recorded 57 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. Over the course of his nine-year career, Kittle has earned seven Pro Bowl selections and five Associated Press All-Pro honors, including two First-Team selections, while totaling 595 receptions for 8,008 yards and 52 touchdowns.
No. 40 - Tackle Trent Williams
Williams remains the cornerstone of the 49ers offensive line as he enters his 16th NFL season. The veteran has built a body of work that includes 12 Pro Bowl selections and three first team AP All-Pro honors while continuing to set the standard at his position. This marks Williams' 13th appearance on the NFL Top 100, with his first selection dating back to 2013.
No. 6 - Running Back Christian McCaffrey
McCaffrey's dynamic return to form in 2025 reestablished him as one of the NFL's most versatile offensive weapons. Entering his 10th NFL season and fifth with San Francisco, McCaffrey started all 17 games in 2025 and rushed 311 times for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while leading the NFL in receiving yards by a running back with 102 receptions for 924 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He finished the season with 2,126 yards from scrimmage, the second-most in the league, and scored a rushing or receiving touchdown in 12 games.