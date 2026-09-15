Fred Warner Surpasses Patrick Willis in Most Tackles in 49ers History; Stats and Facts from #SFvsLAR

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers have started the season 1-0 in four-consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2013-16 seasons and for the 10th time in the last 14 seasons.
- The 49ers have won eight of their previous 11 Week 1 matchups on the road.
- The 49ers have won six of the previous 10 matchups against the Rams, including four of the last five matchups on the road.
- The Niners have defeated the Rams to open the season for the third time since at least 2002 and the first time since the beating them in Week 1 of the 2016 season by a score of 28-0 (9/12/16).
- The Niners have improved to 4-1 in international play and have won their fourth-consecutive international game, marking the longest active winning streak for an NFL team in international play, according to the Elias Sports Bureau (San Francisco 4, Carolina 2, Denver 2, Indiana 2, Philadelphia 2).
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan has improved to 6-4 in Week 1 games as head coach of the 49ers.
Offensive Highlights
- QB Brock Purdy completed 25 of his 34 passing attempts for 205 yards with a passer rating of 105.6. His three passing touchdowns give him 87 in his career.
- With three passing touchdowns on the day, Purdy became the first 49ers QB to throw at least three touchdown passes in a Week 1 game since former QB Colin Kaepernick in 2013 vs. Green Bay (9/8/13). It also marked the 14th game of Purdy's career that he has thrown three-or-more touchdown passes, and his first since throwing three vs. Chicago (12/28/25).
- RB Christian McCaffrey registered 10 carries for 68 yards on the ground to go along with five receptions for 20 yards through the air, giving him 88 total yards from scrimmage on the day.
- Today's game marked the 113th of McCaffrey's career.
- In 113 career games, McCaffrey has amassed 13,067 yards from scrimmage, tying him with former RB Adrian Peterson as the 7th-fastest running back in NFL history to reach at least 13,000 yards from scrimmage.
- RB Kaelon Black registered 14 carries for 65 yards in his rookie debut. His 65 rushing yards are the most by a 49ers rookie in their debut since former RB Elijah Mitchell rushed for 104 yards on 19 carries at Detroit (9/12/21).
- WR Demarcus Robinson registered 2 receptions for 50 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown reception on the day. His touchdown reception marked his first of the season and gives him 29 in his career.
- WR Mike Evans caught six passes for a team-high 49 yards and one touchdown on the day. Evans' touchdown reception marked his first as a member of the 49ers and gives him 109 in his career.
- WR Deebo Samuel Sr. tallied six receptions for 48 yards and 1 touchdown on the day. His touchdown reception gives him 28 in his career.
Defensive Highlights
- The 49ers defense held the Rams offense to scoring 7 total points on the day, marking the fewest points San Francisco has allowed in a Week 1 matchup since holding the Pittsburgh Steelers to 7 total points to open the 2023 season (9/10/23).
- LB Fred Warner registered a team-high 11 tackles, one pass defended, and one forced fumble on the day.
- With 11 tackles on the day, Warner has now registered 958 career tackles, surpassing HOF LB Patrick Willis for the most tackles by a 49ers player in franchise history.
- Warner registered at least 10 tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble in a Week 1 game for the 2nd time in his career and for the first time since his rookie season in 2018, where he registered 12 tackles, one pass defended, and one forced fumble at Minnesota (9/9/18).
- Warner also became the first 49ers player to register at least 10 tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble in a single game since he registered 11 tackles, one pass defended, and 1 forced fumble at New Orleans (9/14/25).
- DL Keion White registered one fumble recovery on the day, marking the second of his career and his first since registering one fumble recovery at Arizona (11/16/25).
- CB Renardo Green registered three tackles and one interception of Rams QB Matthew Stafford on the day.
- Green's interception marked the second of his career and his first since registering an interception at Seattle (10/10/24).
Special Teams Highlights
- K Eddy Piñeiro converted on two of his three field goal attempts (20, 56) and each of his three points-after-touchdowns.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at MCG.