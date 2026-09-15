 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Fred Warner Surpasses Patrick Willis in Most Tackles in 49ers History; Stats and Facts from #SFvsLAR

Sep 14, 2026 at 09:28 PM

Team Highlights

  • The San Francisco 49ers have started the season 1-0 in four-consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2013-16 seasons and for the 10th time in the last 14 seasons.
  • The 49ers have won eight of their previous 11 Week 1 matchups on the road.
  • The 49ers have won six of the previous 10 matchups against the Rams, including four of the last five matchups on the road.
  • The Niners have defeated the Rams to open the season for the third time since at least 2002 and the first time since the beating them in Week 1 of the 2016 season by a score of 28-0 (9/12/16).
  • The Niners have improved to 4-1 in international play and have won their fourth-consecutive international game, marking the longest active winning streak for an NFL team in international play, according to the Elias Sports Bureau (San Francisco 4, Carolina 2, Denver 2, Indiana 2, Philadelphia 2).
  • Head coach Kyle Shanahan has improved to 6-4 in Week 1 games as head coach of the 49ers.

Related Links

Offensive Highlights

  • QB Brock Purdy completed 25 of his 34 passing attempts for 205 yards with a passer rating of 105.6. His three passing touchdowns give him 87 in his career.
  • With three passing touchdowns on the day, Purdy became the first 49ers QB to throw at least three touchdown passes in a Week 1 game since former QB Colin Kaepernick in 2013 vs. Green Bay (9/8/13). It also marked the 14th game of Purdy's career that he has thrown three-or-more touchdown passes, and his first since throwing three vs. Chicago (12/28/25).
  • RB Christian McCaffrey registered 10 carries for 68 yards on the ground to go along with five receptions for 20 yards through the air, giving him 88 total yards from scrimmage on the day.
  • Today's game marked the 113th of McCaffrey's career.
  • In 113 career games, McCaffrey has amassed 13,067 yards from scrimmage, tying him with former RB Adrian Peterson as the 7th-fastest running back in NFL history to reach at least 13,000 yards from scrimmage.
  • RB Kaelon Black registered 14 carries for 65 yards in his rookie debut. His 65 rushing yards are the most by a 49ers rookie in their debut since former RB Elijah Mitchell rushed for 104 yards on 19 carries at Detroit (9/12/21).
  • WR Demarcus Robinson registered 2 receptions for 50 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown reception on the day. His touchdown reception marked his first of the season and gives him 29 in his career.
  • WR Mike Evans caught six passes for a team-high 49 yards and one touchdown on the day. Evans' touchdown reception marked his first as a member of the 49ers and gives him 109 in his career.
  • WR Deebo Samuel Sr. tallied six receptions for 48 yards and 1 touchdown on the day. His touchdown reception gives him 28 in his career.

Defensive Highlights

  • The 49ers defense held the Rams offense to scoring 7 total points on the day, marking the fewest points San Francisco has allowed in a Week 1 matchup since holding the Pittsburgh Steelers to 7 total points to open the 2023 season (9/10/23).
  • LB Fred Warner registered a team-high 11 tackles, one pass defended, and one forced fumble on the day.
  • With 11 tackles on the day, Warner has now registered 958 career tackles, surpassing HOF LB Patrick Willis for the most tackles by a 49ers player in franchise history.
  • Warner registered at least 10 tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble in a Week 1 game for the 2nd time in his career and for the first time since his rookie season in 2018, where he registered 12 tackles, one pass defended, and one forced fumble at Minnesota (9/9/18).
  • Warner also became the first 49ers player to register at least 10 tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble in a single game since he registered 11 tackles, one pass defended, and 1 forced fumble at New Orleans (9/14/25).
  • DL Keion White registered one fumble recovery on the day, marking the second of his career and his first since registering one fumble recovery at Arizona (11/16/25).
  • CB Renardo Green registered three tackles and one interception of Rams QB Matthew Stafford on the day.
  • Green's interception marked the second of his career and his first since registering an interception at Seattle (10/10/24).

Special Teams Highlights

  • K Eddy Piñeiro converted on two of his three field goal attempts (20, 56) and each of his three points-after-touchdowns.

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Rams: Week 1

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at MCG.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 22

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
2 / 22

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
3 / 22

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
4 / 22

S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner
5 / 22

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy
6 / 22

FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
7 / 22

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
9 / 22

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 22

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
11 / 22

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
12 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
13 / 22

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
14 / 22

P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
16 / 22

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
17 / 22

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
18 / 22

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL C.J. West
19 / 22

LB Fred Warner, DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
21 / 22

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Stats and Facts: Dre Greenlaw's Career by the Numbers

Take a look at the most impressive stats of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw's NFL career.

news

Stats and Facts: Vederian Lowe's & Brett Toth's Careers by the Numbers

Take a look at some of the most notable stats from the NFL careers of the 49ers newest offensive linemen, Vederian Lowe and Brett Toth.

news

Stats and Facts: Osa Odighizuwa's Career by the Numbers

Take a look at the most impressive stats of San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa's NFL career.

news

Stats and Facts: Mike Evans' Career by the Numbers

Take a look at the most impressive stats of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans' NFL career.

news

Stats and Facts: Eddy Piñeiro's Career by the Numbers

Take a look at the most impressive stats of San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro's NFL career.

news

40 and Counting: 49ers Set NFL Record With 40 Wins; Stats and Facts from #SFvsPHI

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Wild Card matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

McCaffrey Finishes Season With Most Touches in 49ers History; Stats and Facts from #SEAvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Brock Purdy Makes 49ers History as Offense Drops 42 in 'SNF' Win; Stats and Facts from #CHIvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears.

news

Brock Purdy Throws Career-High 5 TDs, McCaffrey Breaks 1,000 Yards; Stats and Facts from #SFvsIND

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 16 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Brock Purdy Ties NFL Legends with 140+ Passer Rating Milestone; Stats and Facts from #TENvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.

news

49ers Tie NFL Record for Most 'Monday Night Football' Wins; Stats and Facts from #CARvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Advertising