What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say After Week 1

Purdy on playing in front of 100,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

"It was awesome. I thought the energy that the Australians have out here were really cool. They're passionate about sports. We've heard that from a lot of people, but being out there, looking around, I was like, this is pretty cool, man. It's pretty special. They were into it the whole time and they had their different chants and stuff with songs... For us to be able to come here to an amazing country and amazing spot, win, and be able to enjoy Melbourne and the week that we were here with all the people, it was a great experience overall, so shout out Melbourne and Australia."

Purdy on the 49ers 99-yard touchdown drive:

"First off, getting out of the backup situation was clutch. For TE Luke Farrell to have that catch and getting us out of there. And then after that, I think Kyle was doing a great job of dialing up the right play calls... I think that was the time of the game where I started using my legs a little bit and the guys did a great job on the scramble drill, obviously hitting Deebo late."

Evans on his first touchdown as a 49er:

"Brock threw a great ball. We got the coverage we wanted and we repped that a lot the last couple of weeks. I was happy that paid off and we were able to keep scoring after that."

LB Dre Greenlaw on returning to the field:

"Yeah, it definitely felt amazing. Especially, second half I felt confident, felt like I knew what I was doing. Just got better and better as the game went on."

Greenlaw on the 49ers approach to the Rams' travel schedule:

"I don't know about them. We were just focused on us. We knew what we had to do, we know the standard that we play with. Regardless if they wanted to come in day before, week before, it didn't matter at all. We got a standard that we play with. For us, it wasn't even about how they were going to come out, it was about how we were going to come out."

RB Christian McCaffrey on the team's Week 1 performance:

"Feels great, man. Thought everybody came to play. Did a great job managing the week and an exciting win."

McCaffrey on having WR Deebo Samuel Sr. back on the field:

"It was awesome, man. Deebo has that presence when he's on the field, he's such a game breaker, he's a player the defense has to look to in any situation. Super explosive and can do a lot when the ball is in his hands. Again, when you have so many guys on your team it makes football so fun because you start to get rhythms together and it's a lot of fun."

TE George Kittle on the offense's performance:

"I think we rushed for 175 and I don't think Brock got touched besides a penalty on him. One, that's a shout out to the offensive line for holding it down. Our coaches and their game plan and our tight ends, full backs, running backs, wide receivers on the chips kept their edges out of it... I just thought that our O-line and all the guys who were part of blocking for these two running the ball, I think they did an excellent job."

Samuel Sr. on returning to the 49ers:

"It felt great. From training camp from the day that I got here, they welcomed me with open arms. Like I said earlier when I got here it felt like I never left. I was really only gone for seven months and right back."

T Trent Williams on the 49ers 99-yard touchdown drive:

"That's just one of those things that when you're running the ball effectively, you're passing off of it, you can do things like that. Like I said, this team was finding its groove, the run game started to go forth and the pass game followed. That's what we're capable of."

Williams on Evans' 49ers debut: