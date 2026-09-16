What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say After Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers opened the 2026 regular season with a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Australia.
Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the team's Week 1 win in Melbourne:
"We have had a lot of really good wins together. This was a special experience just thinking about the offseason, the unknowns and stuff, a place none of us have ever been before. It was a great week. Took us a couple of days to get our mind right, but our hotel, the city, the whole organization, with bringing everything... Felt like home once we got here. Glad the guys went out and played like that too."
Shanahan on the atmosphere at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:
"It was cool. They came earlier than American fans do. It seemed pretty packed and full in pre-game warmups. We usually tailgate longer. So that was cool. The stadium was cool, how high it was. It felt gladiator-ish... It was a lot of red out there and they were yelling all game, so they seemed pretty good, too."
Shanahan on the fourth-and-goal stop in the third quarter:
"Yeah, I think it was right after our 99-yard drive and they were answering. Went all the way down the field. Seemed like they were going to score and it was going to be a battle. For us to stop them on fourth and goal inside the one, that was huge."
Shanahan on QB Brock Purdy's performance:
"I think Brock played so well. He had one play I know he wants to take back. The 99-yard drive there were so many plays there he had to take off schedule and would move the chain with his legs... Brock was unbelievable today."
Shanahan on WR Mike Evans' 49ers debut:
"I love playing calls for Mike. Mike's been great here. Today was my first day doing it, but you saw what he did on third down. I know our first two third downs went to him moving the chains. I think he hit a big second and long that got us to overcome and avoid third down and it was nice to have a type of receiver to throw a fade to him like that. That was cool."
Shanahan on LB Fred Warner becoming the franchise's all-time tackles leader:
"Fred means everything to me. How he is on the field. I don't think Fred has ever had a bad day in his life. He's one of the most impressive people I have been around. He just passed Pat (Patrick) Willis today for the most tackles in the history of our franchise and has a lot more ahead of him, too. Fred's the man."
Shanahan on having several players back on the field:
"It felt awesome having those guys back. George not as long. He just missed the one playoff game, but I know it's huge for those guys just from a mental standpoint, getting over that hump, getting out playing again. Their impact you could feel throughout the game. It was cool getting Greenlaw and Deebo back, too."
Purdy on playing in front of 100,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:
"It was awesome. I thought the energy that the Australians have out here were really cool. They're passionate about sports. We've heard that from a lot of people, but being out there, looking around, I was like, this is pretty cool, man. It's pretty special. They were into it the whole time and they had their different chants and stuff with songs... For us to be able to come here to an amazing country and amazing spot, win, and be able to enjoy Melbourne and the week that we were here with all the people, it was a great experience overall, so shout out Melbourne and Australia."
Purdy on the 49ers 99-yard touchdown drive:
"First off, getting out of the backup situation was clutch. For TE Luke Farrell to have that catch and getting us out of there. And then after that, I think Kyle was doing a great job of dialing up the right play calls... I think that was the time of the game where I started using my legs a little bit and the guys did a great job on the scramble drill, obviously hitting Deebo late."
Evans on his first touchdown as a 49er:
"Brock threw a great ball. We got the coverage we wanted and we repped that a lot the last couple of weeks. I was happy that paid off and we were able to keep scoring after that."
LB Dre Greenlaw on returning to the field:
"Yeah, it definitely felt amazing. Especially, second half I felt confident, felt like I knew what I was doing. Just got better and better as the game went on."
Greenlaw on the 49ers approach to the Rams' travel schedule:
"I don't know about them. We were just focused on us. We knew what we had to do, we know the standard that we play with. Regardless if they wanted to come in day before, week before, it didn't matter at all. We got a standard that we play with. For us, it wasn't even about how they were going to come out, it was about how we were going to come out."
RB Christian McCaffrey on the team's Week 1 performance:
"Feels great, man. Thought everybody came to play. Did a great job managing the week and an exciting win."
McCaffrey on having WR Deebo Samuel Sr. back on the field:
"It was awesome, man. Deebo has that presence when he's on the field, he's such a game breaker, he's a player the defense has to look to in any situation. Super explosive and can do a lot when the ball is in his hands. Again, when you have so many guys on your team it makes football so fun because you start to get rhythms together and it's a lot of fun."
TE George Kittle on the offense's performance:
"I think we rushed for 175 and I don't think Brock got touched besides a penalty on him. One, that's a shout out to the offensive line for holding it down. Our coaches and their game plan and our tight ends, full backs, running backs, wide receivers on the chips kept their edges out of it... I just thought that our O-line and all the guys who were part of blocking for these two running the ball, I think they did an excellent job."
Samuel Sr. on returning to the 49ers:
"It felt great. From training camp from the day that I got here, they welcomed me with open arms. Like I said earlier when I got here it felt like I never left. I was really only gone for seven months and right back."
T Trent Williams on the 49ers 99-yard touchdown drive:
"That's just one of those things that when you're running the ball effectively, you're passing off of it, you can do things like that. Like I said, this team was finding its groove, the run game started to go forth and the pass game followed. That's what we're capable of."
Williams on Evans' 49ers debut:
"Hall of Fame Mike, man. He made the plays like he normally does. He's a jump ball extraordinaire and those 50-50 balls are not really 50-50. It's definitely what we expected to see out of Mike, and just a pleasure to have him on the team."
Rams Quotes
Rams head coach Sean McVay on the team's Week 1 performance:
"I didn't think we communicated very well on both sides of the football. We obviously weren't very efficient in the kicking game either, and so they outplayed us in every phase. They deserved the win. I think that's really what it boils down to."
McVay on the Rams' travel approach to Australia:
"I don't believe that that's why we didn't play well enough. I really don't... I'll always make decisions that I think are best for the football team. It's easy in hindsight to be able to say it was a miss, but those are responsibilities that I'll take and then you try to be able to look at it. I'll always look at myself inside out and figure out where I can improve."
McVay on the momentum shift following the Rams' fourth-and-goal attempt:
"They got the touchdown coming out of the second half, which was difficult, but the offense went right down the field and to not be able to punch that in, that was challenging and I think the game flipped from there when they go 99 after that. But, you know, again, we got outplayed. They did a good job. We didn't."
Rams QB Matthew Stafford on the offense's performance:
"We didn't play well enough. Obviously, never got into a rhythm. Only had probably two good drives, to be honest with you, the entire day. One of them ends up on a touchdown, next we get to the 1-yard line, don't get in. So not enough good stuff on offense."
Stafford on the fourth-and-goal stop and ensuing 99-yard 49ers drive:
"We get a drive down there to go try and score a touchdown. We don't punch it in there. They go 99 and score... Chances to regain some momentum in this game. We did not do it. San Francisco, got to give them a lot of credit, played really well on all sides."
Rams DL Myles Garrett on the team's Week 1 loss:
"We've gotta be better, myself especially. We didn't execute as we wanted to. We got beat on all three phases, and we have to do more. There's a lot more on this team that can be done, and that starts with us as leaders."
Rams DL Kobie Turner on the 49ers 99-yard touchdown drive:
"There's definitely a few moments where there's opportunity for that momentum to shift and it just didn't go our way... Obviously the 49ers are a good team. We knew that coming in. That's a rivalry and we knew that we were going to get their best shot. They got the better of us today."
Turner on the 49ers approach against the Rams pass rush:
"I think they had a really good game plan. A lot of times they get the ball out quick. There's a couple of times where they held on to the ball and we have to do a much better job of getting after the passer. But when you look at the way that they chipped, the way that they stayed a little tighter in their formations to try to keep us from working how we normally do on the inside, I think they had a really good game plan."
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at MCG.