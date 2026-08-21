What the 49ers and Chargers Had to Say After Preseason Week 2

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on wide receiver Jacob Cowing's 83-yard punt return touchdown:

"I thought it was huge... He's always shown us his talent since he's been here and he's been able to string together a couple of healthy weeks. That's a huge play in the game."

Shanahan on running back Kaelon Black's performance:

"I was really happy with him. Seeing him for his first practice on Tuesday versus the Chargers, you could see it a little bit and thought nothing changed today. He ran real physical. We'd love to keep him in there a little bit longer, but with being his second day back, we were smart with him."

Shanahan on running back Sincere McCormick's scoring run:

"I thought his run was great. It was blocked well, but then he's the one who finished it. We had an explosive run like that to distance the pile. I was happy with all the guys."

Shanahan on the 49ers quarterbacks' outings:

"We moved the ball decent. We would've liked to go down and score (with QB Brock Purdy in)... We ended up having 12 plays. He (Purdy) converted three third downs, which was big. We took him out after that. QB Mac Jones came in. We didn't really want him to go into the third (quarter). Missed a couple throws, also had a touchdown — that was a pretty good throw... But then QB Adrian Martinez came in. I know he had those two picks, second one I thought was unfortunate. He was trying to make a play down the sidelines, but just got beat to it."

Shanahan on wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling blocking development:

"I think he's getting better at it. He's got the mentality to do it, he's smart enough to do it, he's committed to doing it, he's got the size to do it. But now it's about different situations, it's not just about blocking ownership. It's how do you handle defensive ends at times, linebackers. I don't know how he did today in that aspect, he's been getting better in practice. But, I fully expect him to be good this season."

Shanahan on cornerback Jack Jones making plays:

"I think it's a step forward, we're trying to do that in practice each week. He had a couple big plays in practice on Tuesday, and we pretty much shut them down today, so pretty proud of those guys. Jack made some huge plays (today) and in practice too, making a bunch of plays on in-breaking routes and not getting beat deep."

Shanahan on Jones' pass breakup in the end zone:

"Jack made a great play on the ball. It seemed like every time they went to Jack, he knocked the ball down. He just continued to do what he'd been doing throughout the game."

Shanahan on the competition at left guard:

"It's going to go down to the wire. It seemed like both of those guys did good today. Hopefully we have some good news with (OL Austen Pleasants' injury). I know he got good reps today at tackle and at guard, but the other guys got to play a lot, too, which will be good for those guys."

Shanahan on whether the left guard competition could continue into the regular season:

"Possibly. The guys who are battling haven't had a consistent three weeks to do it, with OL Carver Willis coming back after missing those first two weeks. OL Robert Jones is out. So, all those guys are in the battle, including OL Connor Colby. He's been getting a lot of reps there too. All those guys are in the battle, we've got to pick one for Week 1, so hopefully one of them will separate themselves and make (the decision) easier on us. Week 1 is just Week 1, the (competition) never stops."

Shanahan on whether Cowing has established himself as the primary punt returner: