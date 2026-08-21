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What the 49ers and Chargers Had to Say After Preseason Week 2

Aug 21, 2026 at 04:46 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers continued their 2026 preseason slate with a 41-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on wide receiver Jacob Cowing's 83-yard punt return touchdown:

"I thought it was huge... He's always shown us his talent since he's been here and he's been able to string together a couple of healthy weeks. That's a huge play in the game."

Shanahan on running back Kaelon Black's performance:

"I was really happy with him. Seeing him for his first practice on Tuesday versus the Chargers, you could see it a little bit and thought nothing changed today. He ran real physical. We'd love to keep him in there a little bit longer, but with being his second day back, we were smart with him."

Shanahan on running back Sincere McCormick's scoring run:

"I thought his run was great. It was blocked well, but then he's the one who finished it. We had an explosive run like that to distance the pile. I was happy with all the guys."

Shanahan on the 49ers quarterbacks' outings:

"We moved the ball decent. We would've liked to go down and score (with QB Brock Purdy in)... We ended up having 12 plays. He (Purdy) converted three third downs, which was big. We took him out after that. QB Mac Jones came in. We didn't really want him to go into the third (quarter). Missed a couple throws, also had a touchdown — that was a pretty good throw... But then QB Adrian Martinez came in. I know he had those two picks, second one I thought was unfortunate. He was trying to make a play down the sidelines, but just got beat to it."

Shanahan on wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling blocking development:

"I think he's getting better at it. He's got the mentality to do it, he's smart enough to do it, he's committed to doing it, he's got the size to do it. But now it's about different situations, it's not just about blocking ownership. It's how do you handle defensive ends at times, linebackers. I don't know how he did today in that aspect, he's been getting better in practice. But, I fully expect him to be good this season."

Shanahan on cornerback Jack Jones making plays:

"I think it's a step forward, we're trying to do that in practice each week. He had a couple big plays in practice on Tuesday, and we pretty much shut them down today, so pretty proud of those guys. Jack made some huge plays (today) and in practice too, making a bunch of plays on in-breaking routes and not getting beat deep."

Shanahan on Jones' pass breakup in the end zone:

"Jack made a great play on the ball. It seemed like every time they went to Jack, he knocked the ball down. He just continued to do what he'd been doing throughout the game."

Shanahan on the competition at left guard:

"It's going to go down to the wire. It seemed like both of those guys did good today. Hopefully we have some good news with (OL Austen Pleasants' injury). I know he got good reps today at tackle and at guard, but the other guys got to play a lot, too, which will be good for those guys."

Shanahan on whether the left guard competition could continue into the regular season:

"Possibly. The guys who are battling haven't had a consistent three weeks to do it, with OL Carver Willis coming back after missing those first two weeks. OL Robert Jones is out. So, all those guys are in the battle, including OL Connor Colby. He's been getting a lot of reps there too. All those guys are in the battle, we've got to pick one for Week 1, so hopefully one of them will separate themselves and make (the decision) easier on us. Week 1 is just Week 1, the (competition) never stops."

Shanahan on whether Cowing has established himself as the primary punt returner:

"Not yet, but I like that he's making it (the decision) a little easier."

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Chargers Quotes

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh on Los Angeles' performance:

"Yeah, we got outplayed and we beat ourselves in all three phases. It's not going to go well when those two things occur."

Harbaugh on quarterbacks Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei:

"Some of the better plays were called back for illegal formation or the two guys in motion at times. Just sloppy, you know. Pre-snap, post-snap. Hard to evaluate the quarterbacks when that kind of error is taking place."

Harbaugh on the competition at backup quarterback:

"I think it's tight. I don't have a definitive status on it right now."

Harbaugh on the 49ers punt return touchdown in the second quarter:

"The punt was short and in the middle and we got outflanked."

Harbaugh on Shanahan's coaching:

"An elite coach. Proof's in the pudding. Done a tremendous job."

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

RB Kaelon Black, QB Brock Purdy
1 / 29

RB Kaelon Black, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
3 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
4 / 29

LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
5 / 29

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black, QB Mac Jones
6 / 29

RB Kaelon Black, QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
7 / 29

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
8 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
9 / 29

TE Luke Farrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Carver Willis, RB Kaelon Black, WR Demarcus Robinson
10 / 29

OL Carver Willis, RB Kaelon Black, WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
11 / 29

QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick, WR Jordan Watkins
12 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick, WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
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P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
14 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
15 / 29

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger, DL James Thompson Jr., S Jalen Stroman
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LB Jaden Dugger, DL James Thompson Jr., S Jalen Stroman

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
17 / 29

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
18 / 29

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
19 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
20 / 29

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins, RB Khalil Herbert, QB Adrian Martinez
21 / 29

WR Jordan Watkins, RB Khalil Herbert, QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
22 / 29

QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Khalil Herbert
23 / 29

RB Khalil Herbert

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
24 / 29

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
25 / 29

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
26 / 29

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
27 / 29

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez, TE Josiah Deguara
28 / 29

QB Adrian Martinez, TE Josiah Deguara

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
29 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Kym Fortino/49ers
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