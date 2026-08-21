49ers Defeat Chargers 41-17 in Preseason Week 2; 5 Takeaways from #SFvsLAC

The San Francisco 49ers continued their 2026 preseason slate on Thursday night, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The matchup marked the second time the two teams faced each other this week after holding a joint practice at the Chargers facility on Tuesday.

Thursday also marked the 52nd preseason meeting between the two teams, with San Francisco entering the night holding a 28-23 lead in the all-time preseason series. The 49ers extended that lead with a 41-17 victory over the Chargers, notching their second straight preseason win over Los Angeles.

Here are five takeaways from the 49ers preseason matchup against the Chargers:

1. Purdy and Jones Make Their 2026 Preseason Debuts

Quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Mac Jones saw their first action of the 2026 preseason Thursday night, with Purdy getting the start for the first drive and Jones taking over for the rest of the half.

Purdy led San Francisco's opening possession and completed three passes to wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling for gains of 11 and then two seven-yard targets.

Jones picked up where Purdy left off with Stribling, connecting with the rookie for a 21-yard gain on his first drive before finding tight end Luke Farrell for 13 yards.

Jones remained under center through the first half and helped lead the 49ers first touchdown drive of the night. He opened with a 24-yard pass to WR Jordan Watkins before RB Sincere McCormick took over on the ground.

Jones finished the night 6-of-13 passing for 89 yards with no interceptions, while Purdy completed four of his six attempts for 29 yards in his solo drive.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez took over in the second half, who helped orchestrate three touchdown drives. After a Chargers pick-six, Martinez and the team responded with a 14-play scoring drive which was capped off with a one-yard RB Khalil Herbert touchdown run. Martinez later added on one rushing score he took in himself for nine yards and a 17-yard passing touchdown to WR Jordan Watkins.

2. McCormick and Black Provide a Spark on the Ground

Running backs McCormick and rookie Kaelon Black lead the ground game, with McCormick providing an offensive spark in the second quarter to help power San Francisco's first touchdown drive of the night.

With the game tied 3-3, McCormick broke free for a 37-yard run down the right side to move the offense inside the five. Two plays later, McCormick ran through for a seven-yard touchdown to give San Francisco its first lead of the night.

Black made his 49ers preseason debut Thursday after returning to practice earlier in the week. The rookie was immediately worked into the offense, receiving eight carries during the first quarter. He found his rhythm late in the quarter, with consecutive gains of eight and nine yards to move the 49ers into Chargers territory.

Black finished the opening quarter with 33 rushing yards on eight attempts as the 49ers gave the rookie a quick, but extended, look out of the backfield.

3. Special Teams Makes Its Mark

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing provided one of the biggest plays of the game with an 83-yard punt return touchdown late in the second quarter.

Cowing fielded the punt at the San Francisco 17-yard line before working his way across the field and breaking free down the left sideline for the score, extending the 49ers lead to 17-3. The touchdown added to Cowing's night after seeing opportunities both in the return game and on offense.

Special teams made its presence felt again early in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Nick Martin knocked the ball loose on a Chargers kickoff return, and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge recovered the fumble. Two plays later, Martinez connected with Watkins for a 17-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 41-9.

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro also converted field goals from 48 and 45 yards out and was perfect on his extra-point attempts.

4. Jack Jones Helped 49ers Defense Stand Tall Near the Goal Line

The 49ers defense came up with a key stand midway through the second quarter after the Chargers moved inside San Francisco's five-yard line.

Following a 37-yard scramble that put Los Angeles at the 49ers five, defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu stopped Chargers running back Kimani Vidal for no gain. Linebacker Garret Wallow and safety Jalen Stroman limited the Chargers to two yards before cornerback Jack Jones broke up a third-down pass in the end zone to force the Chargers to settle for a field goal.

Jones broke up another pass in the quarter, while rookie CB Ephesians Prysock got a hand on a third-down pass in the second half, recording his first pass break up of the night.

5. Stribling Continues to Emerge as a Reliable Target

The rookie wide receiver Stribling continued to make his presence felt in the 49ers offense, building on a productive preseason opener and strong showing during Tuesday's joint practice with the Chargers.

Stribling was targeted early and often by Purdy, hauling in three catches on the 49ers opening drive for a combined 25 yards. His production continued when Jones entered the game, with the two connecting for a 21-yard gain over the middle.

Stribling entered Thursday's matchup after leading the team with seven receptions for 63 yards against the Tennessee Titans in preseason Week 1 and followed that performance with two touchdown receptions during Tuesday's joint practice.

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