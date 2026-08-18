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Day 14 of 2026 Training Camp: Kaelon Black Returns for Joint Practice with Chargers

Aug 18, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers took Training Camp on the road Tuesday, traveling to the Los Angeles Chargers facility for a joint practice ahead of the Week 2 preseason matchup on Thursday.

The session marked the 49ers second joint practice of Training Camp after hosting the Tennessee Titans last week. The day featured 11-on-11, red-zone, and situational work against a different opponent.

"Anytime you get to go against another team, it's a great opportunity to see where you stand," LB Fred Warner said. "To come out and be in a game-like setting against other opponents... It was a good test for us."

Here are a few observations from Day 14 of 49ers Training Camp:

NEW INJURY/PARTICIPATION UPDATES

  • RB Kaelon Black returned to practice in full pads after being out with an adductor injury since Day 6 of Training Camp.
  • WR Demarcus Robinson also returned after missing Sunday's practice.
  • LB Dre Greenlaw returned after sitting last practice out with soreness.
  • DL Keion White returned to practice in pads and mainly participated in individual work.
  • WR Mike Evans exited practice early.

Did not practice:

PRACTICE NOTES:

Black was Back in Action

Black wasted little time getting involved in his first 11-on-11 action since Day 6 of camp.

The rookie running back saw carries throughout team and red-zone periods and showed strong bursts through the Chargers defense. During the second 11-on-11 period, Black found a line up the middle for one of his strongest runs of the day. He continued to see work near the goal line during red-zone drills, including a run into the end zone for a touchdown.

Quarterback Brock Purdy took notice of the rookie's return.

"I thought he looked good hitting the hole and running hard," Purdy said. "You could tell there's a different level of intensity when he touches the ball, and I'm excited to see what he does in live action too, with breaking tackles, hitting the gaps, and stuff like that."

Shanahan echoed Purdy's assessment following practice.

"He looked good from what I saw," Shanahan said. "It was his first practice back. It's always tough going against another team on your first day back, but he looked healthy. He had some juice today."

Shanahan added that Black will "most likely" play in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Chargers.

Stribling Makes His Mark in the Red Zone

Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling continued his productive stretch of camp with two standout catches during red-zone work.

Purdy connected with Stribling for his first touchdown of the day. Later in the period, Stribling made another standout play in the end zone, winning a contested ball in the air and bringing down a pass from QB Mac Jones in the right back corner for a touchdown.

Shanahan pointed to both catches following practice while also emphasizing the rookie's approach throughout camp.

"Those were two good plays," Shanahan said. "He's competing every day... I love how he handles himself. Stays humble. He takes coaching really well. Never seems to take anything personally. He's been real fun to coach so far."

Offense Faces a Competitive Test

San Francisco's offense saw its share of ups and downs Tuesday as the unit worked against a different defense for the second time this Training Camp.

The 49ers moved the ball throughout the start of team periods and generated a few chunk plays through the air. The Chargers defense responded later, particularly during move-the-ball and situational work, and San Francisco was unable to finish its two-minute period with a score.

"I liked it a little more at first. Didn't like it as much later," Shanahan said. "I thought we struggled a little bit in the move-the-ball periods. Didn't score in two minutes, so there's some ups and downs."

Purdy also acknowledged there were areas to clean up, saying the offense's fundamentals were "just a little off" at times. He also said he viewed the joint session as an opportunity to test throws and situations he may try differently in a game. During red-zone work, Purdy tested a tight-window throw to TE Luke Farrell against close coverage.

"I don't know if I'm going to throw that ball in the game, but I wanted to try putting a tight ball onto Luke," Purdy said. "That's practice, but I think it's also good work to see if I can get that done or not."

Purdy said his focus throughout camp remains on executing each play efficiently while using practice reps to learn when those opportunities are available.

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will remain in Southern California ahead of their second preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. Following Tuesday's practice, Shanahan shared that he expects a number of starters to play after several veterans sat out the preseason opener last week.

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