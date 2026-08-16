Day 13 of 2026 Training Camp: Cowing Shines, Defense Delivers in Red Zone

Sunday marked the final open practice of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa, as the team prepares for its second preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was an uncharacteristically overcast day for a mid-August practice at the SAP Performance Facility, which brought cooler weather for everyone in attendance.

The 49ers Foundation's Community Corner was filled with youth groups from across the Bay Area, including kids from the Special Olympics, Boys & Girls Club of San Francisco, and Best Buddies, giving local youth the opportunity to experience Training Camp up close.

Here are a few observations from Day 13 of 49ers Training Camp:

NEW INJURY/PARTICIPATION UPDATES

WR KhaDarel Hodge was back at practice.

DL Gracen Halton did not attend practice today with an ankle injury.

OL Dominick Puni did not attend practice today with a concussion.

WR Demarcus Robinson was not at practice today with an undisclosed reason.

Did not practice:

Kittle Updates

TE George Kittle remains on the PUP list as he continues his recovery from the Achilles tear he suffered in January's NFC Wild Card win. While he has yet to practice, Kittle has been a regular presence on the sideline throughout camp. Following practice, Kittle addressed the media about his recovery timeline, saying his goal is to be ready for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

"Hopefully, I'm in pads sooner than later because I don't want my first time in pads to be when we travel to Australia," Kittle said. "The hardest thing really is just being in football condition because you can run as much as you possibly want, and it's not football. So the whole goal is just to get the pads back on, get the helmet on, and just go run around in circles until I feel like I'm in good shape."

Practice Notes:

Cowing Comes Down With the Deep Ball

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing had one of the offensive highlights of Sunday's practice, catching a deep pass from QB Brock Purdy during 11-on-11 work with a defender in coverage.

Cowing, who recently returned from a hip flexor injury, was active throughout practice and also caught a pass from QB Mac Jones during one-on-one work.

Running Backs Get Involved Through the Air

Four different running backs were the targets of passes. RB Patrick Taylor Jr. led the group with three receptions, while RB Zamir White and RB Khalil Herbert both caught a pair of passes. RB Sincere McCormick contributed with one reception. In one play, Jones dumped a short pass off to Herbert, who got to the left edge and darted down the sideline for a big gain.

The Purdy-Evans Connection Continues to Grow

Also in team drills, Purdy threaded a pass between two defenders to hit WR Mike Evans perfectly over the shoulder, which was like watching a duo that had more than just Training Camp reps together.

Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said after practice that Evans, a 13-year NFL veteran, brings more than his production on the field.

"Mike has the right mindset that he's just out there to get better. He wants to make our team better," Kubiak said. "He's all about what you do on the field… It's how he shows up, and I think players respect that because it shows up on the field of what the product is."

Red Zone Defense

The biggest defensive highlight occurred in the final five minutes of practice. During red zone work in the final series of team drills, Purdy connected with Evans for an 11-yard gain down the sideline, bringing up a fresh set of downs. But on third down, the defensive line brought pressure on Purdy, while CB Upton Stout provided tight coverage on WR De'Zhaun Stribling, forcing the pass to fall incomplete for a defensive stop.

The next series of downs, with the offense facing second-and-goal from the three-yard line, DL Osa Odighizuwa flew in with a big sack for a seven-yard loss. Two plays later on fourth-and-short, Purdy threw a looping pass to the corner of the end zone but Stout was there once again to break up the pass, marking the end of practice.

Kittle Highlights Growth of 49ers Tight Ends

Tight ends Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges both got involved during Sunday's 11-on-11 work, continuing a Training Camp that has caught the attention of Kittle on the sidelines.

First, he praised Tonges' development in helping in the run game before highlighting the growth he's seen from Farrell in his second year.

"I think Luke's just had an absolute stellar camp," Kittle said. "I think Luke's a completely different player. His confidence in the offense is fantastic, and he's just out there making plays every single day."

Kittle pointed to the complexity in learning the 49ers offense as well as the responsibilities of a tight end as part of the adjustment for players in their first year.

"Everybody struggles in their first year because it's such a complex offense, and what we require you to do as a tight end is everything," Kittle said. "So I think he [Farrell] has the offense more under his belt. He has a better understanding of it. Gives him confidence to play fast and not think. And I think Luke's going to have a fantastic season this year."

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