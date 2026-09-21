What the 49ers and Dolphins Had to Say After Week 2

49ers Players

Purdy on his mindset during his efficient performance:

"I honestly didn't know until towards the end of the fourth quarter maybe. But for me it was like, we had two drives in the first half. They were eating up clock and stuff. So for me, every play, every drive mattered. It wasn't like we went out there and just blew these guys out. It was a game. And so, that's what we're saying, that's the NFL. That's where my headspace was at is like, 'How can I protect the ball? How can I move the ball?' Be in the right looks and be aggressive and keep us ahead of the chains. So, that's where my mindset was at really."

Purdy on how his decision-making has evolved:

"Playing quarterback is dishing it out and staying ahead of the chains and taking completions when the defense is giving it to you. So, I feel like I've had to learn sort of the hard way throughout my career so far on some experiences and some scars, but I feel like you've got to learn and make improvements and make change. That's what I did this offseason. So, hopefully I can keep that up."

FB Kyle Juszczyk on the 49ers offense:

"I think what he's saying is that we have a lot of weapons on this team, but that's not particularly new. I feel like that's been the case for many years here. There are a lot of weapons that have now had the time to gel together and continue to grow. Brock gets more experience. The offensive line plays together longer. And I just feel like we still get to excel and continue to get better and better."

Kittle on Purdy's growing confidence:

"Watching how he handles the ball, that pass he threw to Mike Evans. He manages to roll out, pump fakes a guy, keeps his eyes downfield and throws it. Quarterbacks who don't have confidence aren't going to make that pass, but he makes it. He sees that Mike Evans is down there, he has a step on the guy, 'I can make that throw.' He's doing it all day."

McCaffrey on reaching 100 career touchdowns:

"It means a lot. It's a blessing to be able to play this game, and stuff like that is always cool. It's always about the team, it's always about showing up and trying to do your job, and it was a great win for us today."

McCaffrey on joining Marshall Faulk and Randy Moss with 50-plus touchdowns for multiple teams:

"Yeah, it's kind of crazy to hear that. I watched all those guys growing up, Marshall Faulk being somebody that I've probably seen every single snap he's played. So I don't take it for granted, man. And Randy Moss, I probably threw it to him a million times in Madden growing up, so those are huge honors and definitely a big honor that I'm happy to have."

LB Fred Warner on Purdy's performance:

"My takeaway is I'm not surprised. Brock is unbelievable and I've spoken on how great of a preseason he had and his camp. His command of the offense but it's different, right? We get judged on those three hours that we're out there. So for him to be operating the offense the way he is right now, it doesn't matter who the other pieces are, as long as Brock's the one that's being the point guard, I know we're good."

Warner on the defense's four-sack performance:

"I like the fight, obviously never lacking in effort and tenacity. Things definitely could have been cleaner from an execution standpoint all across the board... Second half was a lot better, but I'm happy with the fact that we were able to keep them out of the end zone, especially on those longer drives and holding them to three."

T Trent Williams on rookie DL Gracen Halton:

"Boomer! I said it earlier, I think early in training camp, he's one of those guys. I see a really bright future. The charisma, and his love for the game – it shines bright every time you see him on the field. So, I'm super excited to see how his career continues to unfold."

Halton on the defense recording four sacks: