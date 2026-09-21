What the 49ers and Dolphins Had to Say After Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers opened their 2026 home slate with a 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium, improving to 2-0 on the season. San Francisco scored touchdowns on each of its first five offensive possessions, while the defense registered four sacks, and kept Miami out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter.
Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on QB Brock Purdy's performance:
"He was real sharp. He was on point, got the ball to all the right spots... He was great today."
Shanahan on Purdy's completion to WR Mike Evans:
"That was a keeper... There were two guys waiting on Mike, too, and Brock just, he stayed with him, waited for him to clear him and it was a perfect ball. If it wouldn't have been a perfect ball, it would have been an interception because the guy was looking to undercut it. He just faded it over the top of him. It was a dime."
Shanahan on the continued growth he's seen from Purdy:
"I thought he had his best training camp, just in terms of being aggressive with things, but not stupid. Still making the right efficient decision, but when there's a chance of things being aggressive, and I've seen that here these last two weeks. I think the more he plays, just with experience, the easier defenses come to recognize and things like that. But he played so good right away that it's not like, 'Oh, he's so much better in this area.' I just think you gradually become a vet and get used to everything that you've seen. You're used to every situation you've been in. You've been up, you've been down, you've seen everything people have thrown at you. You just get more used to it."
Shanahan on TE George Kittle and RB Christian McCaffrey:
"Both of them were great. They usually are. The first half it was good, but it was frustrating. There hasn't been many times I feel like you only have two possessions in the first half. So, we were excited to get the ball on the first play of the third quarter... They brought a double corner blitz, which opened the middle up, and George saw it and took it, which was a hell of a job seeing. You can see how explosive he was after the catch and how hard he is to bring down. Then on Christian, same stuff. Christian had a hell of a day and big accomplishment. I think they just told me getting his 100th touchdown."
Shanahan on the defense's performance:
"Especially in the first half, Miami did a hell of a job controlling the ball. They really ate up the clock. That's why I think they got three possessions, we got two. But, I thought we did a hell of a job keeping them out of the end zone."
Shanahan on the team's focus following the trip to Australia:
"That's what I was real proud of the guys on. That was the biggest challenge of this, just the human nature of what all went into Week 1 and the travel and everything. Coming back after five days off, just getting that mind going and stuff and the distractions of being at home as compared to just being in a hotel for a whole week. That's what I was worried about, especially over the weekend to think about it Monday, Tuesday. But, we've got a really cool team in terms of how much guys care about football, how into it they are, and once we got in front of them on Wednesday, it wasn't hard to keep their focus."
49ers Players
Purdy on his mindset during his efficient performance:
"I honestly didn't know until towards the end of the fourth quarter maybe. But for me it was like, we had two drives in the first half. They were eating up clock and stuff. So for me, every play, every drive mattered. It wasn't like we went out there and just blew these guys out. It was a game. And so, that's what we're saying, that's the NFL. That's where my headspace was at is like, 'How can I protect the ball? How can I move the ball?' Be in the right looks and be aggressive and keep us ahead of the chains. So, that's where my mindset was at really."
Purdy on how his decision-making has evolved:
"Playing quarterback is dishing it out and staying ahead of the chains and taking completions when the defense is giving it to you. So, I feel like I've had to learn sort of the hard way throughout my career so far on some experiences and some scars, but I feel like you've got to learn and make improvements and make change. That's what I did this offseason. So, hopefully I can keep that up."
FB Kyle Juszczyk on the 49ers offense:
"I think what he's saying is that we have a lot of weapons on this team, but that's not particularly new. I feel like that's been the case for many years here. There are a lot of weapons that have now had the time to gel together and continue to grow. Brock gets more experience. The offensive line plays together longer. And I just feel like we still get to excel and continue to get better and better."
Kittle on Purdy's growing confidence:
"Watching how he handles the ball, that pass he threw to Mike Evans. He manages to roll out, pump fakes a guy, keeps his eyes downfield and throws it. Quarterbacks who don't have confidence aren't going to make that pass, but he makes it. He sees that Mike Evans is down there, he has a step on the guy, 'I can make that throw.' He's doing it all day."
McCaffrey on reaching 100 career touchdowns:
"It means a lot. It's a blessing to be able to play this game, and stuff like that is always cool. It's always about the team, it's always about showing up and trying to do your job, and it was a great win for us today."
McCaffrey on joining Marshall Faulk and Randy Moss with 50-plus touchdowns for multiple teams:
"Yeah, it's kind of crazy to hear that. I watched all those guys growing up, Marshall Faulk being somebody that I've probably seen every single snap he's played. So I don't take it for granted, man. And Randy Moss, I probably threw it to him a million times in Madden growing up, so those are huge honors and definitely a big honor that I'm happy to have."
LB Fred Warner on Purdy's performance:
"My takeaway is I'm not surprised. Brock is unbelievable and I've spoken on how great of a preseason he had and his camp. His command of the offense but it's different, right? We get judged on those three hours that we're out there. So for him to be operating the offense the way he is right now, it doesn't matter who the other pieces are, as long as Brock's the one that's being the point guard, I know we're good."
Warner on the defense's four-sack performance:
"I like the fight, obviously never lacking in effort and tenacity. Things definitely could have been cleaner from an execution standpoint all across the board... Second half was a lot better, but I'm happy with the fact that we were able to keep them out of the end zone, especially on those longer drives and holding them to three."
T Trent Williams on rookie DL Gracen Halton:
"Boomer! I said it earlier, I think early in training camp, he's one of those guys. I see a really bright future. The charisma, and his love for the game – it shines bright every time you see him on the field. So, I'm super excited to see how his career continues to unfold."
Halton on the defense recording four sacks:
"Yeah, no doubt. We just have to keep getting better, cross the I's, dot the T's and get right back ready for next week."
Miami Dolphins Quotes
Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley on the game:
"Really good offense. Kyle (Shanahan) does a great job. We had a chance on the first third down to get off the field. We had an unblocked guy, had a chance to make a play there. Quarterback made a nice play, threw it up to (WR Mike) Evans. There were opportunities for us to get off the field and we just didn't make the play for one reason or another.
"I think the game was really a tale of two halves. If you want to look at the whole game, I thought our guys came out. I thought we showed improvement. I thought we played hard. I thought we were looser. I thought the offense was able to run the ball really well... In the second half, just not good enough in any phase."
Hafley on what makes Shanahan's offense difficult to defend:
"He's got a great staff. He's a great play caller, and they've got great players who are experienced and have been running this system for a very long time. When I saw (TE George) Kittle and (FB Kyle Juszczyk) Juice after the game, they were here when I was here in 2017. So, great players, great play caller, consistency and continuity in one scheme over time usually equals success. That's a really good team."
Dolphins QB Malik Willis on facing the 49ers defense:
"I mean, it's hard to take a quick look, you know what I mean? I got to watch the film to see. Obviously, we got to put the ball in the end zone more than they do, and that's end of story... That team is good. So, I mean, if you don't capitalize on their mistakes, they will capitalize on yours."
Dolphins RB De'Von Achane on Miami's red zone struggles:
"I feel like we get down in the redzone, we have to score points. It's good to get three, but a team like that, we feel like we're good enough to go down there and get seven and that's what we have to do. That's something we have to work on."
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium.