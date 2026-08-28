What the 49ers and Raiders Had to Say After Preseason Week 3

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on DL Keion White's performance:

"He did pretty good. I didn't want to play him too long, but he's been behind just getting a late start to camp. I remember taking him out a series before, and he said, 'Coach, I'm a little rusty. Let me just get a little more time in,' and he got one more drive in and got a sack. It's a very fine line… It was pretty successful with that today."

Shanahan on OL Carver Willis making a push for the starting left guard position:

"I think he is making a push. We still haven't decided yet. I really want to see how he did in the whole half of play he got today. We've been putting a lot into practice too, and we'll have to make that decision most likely. I don't want to say by Monday. I don't know if we'll say it then with our opening game, but I think we'll have a good idea by then as coaches."

Shanahan on RB Jordan James' performance:

"It was good to see him out there. He missed a ton of camp too with his injury, and he had the same thing last year where he missed all of training camp, so he only got to play in that one game for us. He got a couple carries for Seattle at the end of the year last year, so I was really excited to watch him tonight. From what I saw out there live, I thought he ran real hard and ran real well."

Shanahan on a three-man running back rotation:

"Most likely. There's got to be a big reason to do a three-man rotation. We don't just do that to do it, so most likely that'll be tough."

Shanahan on WR Jordan Watkins' performance:

"I thought he played well. He had a couple opportunities… I thought he bounced back well… Love that big dig route he had. On the two-minute drive, he got us in at least down there on a scoring drive. From what I saw today, he had a good game."

Shanahan on Watkins' attitude this year:

"I think he stepped it up. He's always had a good attitude, but it's how much more consistent, how much more can you attack each day? You see how guys come back in year two, and I was real excited with how he came back, all the way back to phase one, how he handled OTAs, and he's done the same here in training camp."

Shanahan on whether the preseason finale provided clarity about the team:

"Not totally. I hate when we have to make a real tough decision, when we're kind of on the fence about something, and you're trying to make your best educated guess how the future is going to go. I like when guys make it real obvious when you have a position battle. When you go to the 53, who you want to use for the 16 on practice squad, which when you look at the big picture, is almost as important as the 53. So, the more football we get to play, the easier they make those decisions. I think guys did some stuff today to make that easier for us."

Shanahan on whether any younger players made an impression for roster spots:

"Yeah, there are a few guys. I have no problem with praising people, but people in this league get paid a lot of money to read everything we say and evaluate decisions over these next three days based off of practice squads and depth charts and stuff. I have to be pretty careful with that."

Shanahan on LB Jaden Dugger:

"I thought it was good to get him out there playing all the way into the third quarter. He's got a lot of playing time this training camp. He's a guy who as a rookie has an opportunity to be out there a bunch this year, and where he's benefited is he didn't have any setbacks with injuries, so he's got a lot of playing time, which has given him a chance to hopefully be ready going into the season. Excited to watch the tape. I thought he had some ups and downs throughout the game, and that's why I kept him in there a little bit longer. I thought he finished pretty strong."

Shanahan on LB Garret Wallow not playing:

"Just a night off. He was having some back spasms during the week, and he's had a hell of a camp so far, and I don't think I want to push him too much."

Shanahan on injuries potentially affecting Week 1:

"Those are things that we got to evaluate sooner than later. There's just guys that are going to be close, guys like DL Mykel Williams, guys like TE George Kittle who are taking a step back. I want to see how DL Nick Bosa does in these practices. They're guys who are healthy and doing good, but are they ready to get back and play right away? That's why we have these mandatory three days off right now. When we get back, we have those two and a half days before we get on the plane, in those two and a half days we'll see our practice schedule, we'll at least get two big ones in maybe a possible third. I'm really curious to how it goes those three days before we go down there."

Shanahan on his confidence level in K Eddy Piñeiro:

"It was good he redeemed himself… When he chose to defer to the second half, I guess it's definitely my fault, I forgot to tell him that we received in the preseason. I asked him what he was doing. He said, 'He wanted to kick off', and then he kicked a touchback. I was kind of pissed at him at the beginning, but he redeemed himself."

Shanahan on what he's looking forward to in Australia:

"I'm looking forward to figuring out exactly our final team here over these next three days. We've got a lot of tough decisions; they're not easy ones. I want to see how the practice squad pans out, and really what our opening day roster is going to be. Then just like when the season starts, preseason gets a little bit old, and I like when it gets real, and it's going to get real, real fast."

Shanahan on preparations for facing the Rams in Australia:

"Same as always. I wish we played them here for what we usually look at as a home game, we'll see how it is in Australia. We'll play the Rams wherever; going there, it is what it is. It's going to be a fun atmosphere, and always when we play the Rams, it's a big, tough game. Looking forward to it."

Shanahan on communication from the sideline:

"A little bit when I'm not calling plays, and it's a little more relaxing down there, we can talk a little easier. It was good to have him down there, bounce some things off of him and vice versa, but it's not usually like that in season."

Shanahan on DL Alfred Collins returning from injury: