What the 49ers and Raiders Had to Say After Preseason Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers closed out their 2026 preseason slate with an 18-12 win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on DL Keion White's performance:
"He did pretty good. I didn't want to play him too long, but he's been behind just getting a late start to camp. I remember taking him out a series before, and he said, 'Coach, I'm a little rusty. Let me just get a little more time in,' and he got one more drive in and got a sack. It's a very fine line… It was pretty successful with that today."
Shanahan on OL Carver Willis making a push for the starting left guard position:
"I think he is making a push. We still haven't decided yet. I really want to see how he did in the whole half of play he got today. We've been putting a lot into practice too, and we'll have to make that decision most likely. I don't want to say by Monday. I don't know if we'll say it then with our opening game, but I think we'll have a good idea by then as coaches."
Shanahan on RB Jordan James' performance:
"It was good to see him out there. He missed a ton of camp too with his injury, and he had the same thing last year where he missed all of training camp, so he only got to play in that one game for us. He got a couple carries for Seattle at the end of the year last year, so I was really excited to watch him tonight. From what I saw out there live, I thought he ran real hard and ran real well."
Shanahan on a three-man running back rotation:
"Most likely. There's got to be a big reason to do a three-man rotation. We don't just do that to do it, so most likely that'll be tough."
Shanahan on WR Jordan Watkins' performance:
"I thought he played well. He had a couple opportunities… I thought he bounced back well… Love that big dig route he had. On the two-minute drive, he got us in at least down there on a scoring drive. From what I saw today, he had a good game."
Shanahan on Watkins' attitude this year:
"I think he stepped it up. He's always had a good attitude, but it's how much more consistent, how much more can you attack each day? You see how guys come back in year two, and I was real excited with how he came back, all the way back to phase one, how he handled OTAs, and he's done the same here in training camp."
Shanahan on whether the preseason finale provided clarity about the team:
"Not totally. I hate when we have to make a real tough decision, when we're kind of on the fence about something, and you're trying to make your best educated guess how the future is going to go. I like when guys make it real obvious when you have a position battle. When you go to the 53, who you want to use for the 16 on practice squad, which when you look at the big picture, is almost as important as the 53. So, the more football we get to play, the easier they make those decisions. I think guys did some stuff today to make that easier for us."
Shanahan on whether any younger players made an impression for roster spots:
"Yeah, there are a few guys. I have no problem with praising people, but people in this league get paid a lot of money to read everything we say and evaluate decisions over these next three days based off of practice squads and depth charts and stuff. I have to be pretty careful with that."
Shanahan on LB Jaden Dugger:
"I thought it was good to get him out there playing all the way into the third quarter. He's got a lot of playing time this training camp. He's a guy who as a rookie has an opportunity to be out there a bunch this year, and where he's benefited is he didn't have any setbacks with injuries, so he's got a lot of playing time, which has given him a chance to hopefully be ready going into the season. Excited to watch the tape. I thought he had some ups and downs throughout the game, and that's why I kept him in there a little bit longer. I thought he finished pretty strong."
Shanahan on LB Garret Wallow not playing:
"Just a night off. He was having some back spasms during the week, and he's had a hell of a camp so far, and I don't think I want to push him too much."
Shanahan on injuries potentially affecting Week 1:
"Those are things that we got to evaluate sooner than later. There's just guys that are going to be close, guys like DL Mykel Williams, guys like TE George Kittle who are taking a step back. I want to see how DL Nick Bosa does in these practices. They're guys who are healthy and doing good, but are they ready to get back and play right away? That's why we have these mandatory three days off right now. When we get back, we have those two and a half days before we get on the plane, in those two and a half days we'll see our practice schedule, we'll at least get two big ones in maybe a possible third. I'm really curious to how it goes those three days before we go down there."
Shanahan on his confidence level in K Eddy Piñeiro:
"It was good he redeemed himself… When he chose to defer to the second half, I guess it's definitely my fault, I forgot to tell him that we received in the preseason. I asked him what he was doing. He said, 'He wanted to kick off', and then he kicked a touchback. I was kind of pissed at him at the beginning, but he redeemed himself."
Shanahan on what he's looking forward to in Australia:
"I'm looking forward to figuring out exactly our final team here over these next three days. We've got a lot of tough decisions; they're not easy ones. I want to see how the practice squad pans out, and really what our opening day roster is going to be. Then just like when the season starts, preseason gets a little bit old, and I like when it gets real, and it's going to get real, real fast."
Shanahan on preparations for facing the Rams in Australia:
"Same as always. I wish we played them here for what we usually look at as a home game, we'll see how it is in Australia. We'll play the Rams wherever; going there, it is what it is. It's going to be a fun atmosphere, and always when we play the Rams, it's a big, tough game. Looking forward to it."
Shanahan on communication from the sideline:
"A little bit when I'm not calling plays, and it's a little more relaxing down there, we can talk a little easier. It was good to have him down there, bounce some things off of him and vice versa, but it's not usually like that in season."
Shanahan on DL Alfred Collins returning from injury:
"It was just good to get him back; he had a real late start which is not his fault. He had some big surgeries to get over this offseason… I thought it was really important for him to play (today). He went there, two drives into the third quarter, which is more than probably what we usually do for him. I think today and getting these three days off to recover, having those two and a half practices before we go to Australia, I think he'll be ready by week one."
QB Mac Jones on the team's status heading into the regular season:
"I think we're in a good spot. I think a lot of things depend on our first game. I thought we adjusted really well and did a great job today, and played well in the preseason. I'm just happy for my guys. A lot of young guys got to play today. It's my sixth year, and I'm glad I got out there and got some reps, but I'm really looking forward to the season because I feel like we got a good team."
Jones on Watkins:
"Jordan's great. I always feel like I can be a little tougher on him because we built that relationship. He takes hard coaching really well, or whatever you want to call it. In practice, I'm like, 'Hey, you got to get to this spot,' and he always does his job. I feel like he's doing a good job improving each week. He shows his speed."
Jones on the missed touchdown opportunity with Watkins:
"I don't know, you'd have to ask him. I know the lights of Vegas are kind of at that level, but we hit the same play last year versus Denver in the preseason. It was the same play, just didn't connect this year on it."
Jones on running back James:
"He's definitely a really good receiver, played well in college, and it's translating. He's always out there practicing, trying to get better. I think we got multiple guys, young guys, old guys, that all have different attributes. He's done a good job, and he's just got to continue to work."
Jones on the impact of James and Watkins after returning from injuries:
"I think any first-year player that has some injuries, you're just trying to get your feet wet. So now, it's like, 'Let me make a name for myself.' They did a good job just playing their role, and that's the challenge as a young player. You try and do too much, and it never works out. Just playing within this team, and those guys will be hopefully good players for a long time in the league."
Jones on Piñeiro:
"He's the man, he's so good. He's chill, he just goes out there and rips it. He's got a special 'He doesn't care' trait, where he's just gonna go rip it, and I respect that about him."
Jones on turning his attention to Week 1 in Australia against the Rams:
"I was all eyes on this game, for me personally... Definitely looking forward to it, and our team is ready to go. It's quick right? Seems like next week and we're going to be there. Playing an international game, to me, is so cool... It's going to be fun just to get football in front of a different country."
Jones on the upcoming flight to Australia:
"Yeah, I don't like to fly, so we'll see what happens. Not a big fan."
Jones on why he doesn't like flying:
"It's just restlessness. I need to do some high knees in the hallway."
QB Adrian Martinez on his progression throughout the preseason:
"Absolutely. I think with each game, I improved. I think that's kind of all you can ask for, to go out there and feel like you're playing your best. I felt like I did that today, finally."
Martinez on the degree of difficulty of his throw to TE Hayden Rucci:
"As a keeper, I believe they had six on the line of scrimmage. So going into that, my mindset is that I might be a little dirty coming off. There might be somebody in my face. Initially, that defender kind of came up. I thought I had attracted him, and then he fell back. But, I saw (Hayden) Rucci had an edge. So, a little loft and a little trust, and Rucci made a good play."
Martinez on his throws to Watkins:
"In one of them, we had a Stool Route called, so it's kind of like a corner route. I saw that we had cloud into the boundary, felt like we had a window and made the appropriate throw, like Nick (Bosa) would always say. The other one, the keeper throw to the left, he just popped on the low. Again, I think (Jordan) Watkins had a great day. J Watt is a guy you can trust and I gave him a catchable ball."
Martinez on his confidence passing to Rucci:
"Absolutely, that's one of the biggest jobs of a quarterback is to get in the playmaker's hands. The Rucc Doctor, what we like to call him, he can do that for us. He's a lunch pail guy, a gritty guy. It was third and 12, had a check down to him, and he makes a guy miss and extends the drive. One of the biggest plays of the game."
Raiders Quotes
Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak on playing the offensive first-string units:
"That was my decision. Just wanted our guys to play together, so I was excited to get them out there together."
Kubiak on quarterback Fernando Mendoza's performance:
"On our offense, we didn't score at all, so we didn't help the team get victories. I think he has a pick, but I think it was a drop ball. We have a couple sacks, some plays that I can do better for him as well."
Kubiak on facing the 49ers pass rush:
"That's the NFL, and every week it's going to be that. It's going to be just like Maxx (Crosby)'s practices every day. That's the NFL. Offensively, we got to find a better way to get points on the board."
Kubiak on what he was looking for from players competing for roster spots:
"The special teams reps are so important. Those are critical overall. Guys did a better job with penalties, played much better technically tonight, but you're just trying to see those bottom of the roster guys. How much value can they add to your team, so I look forward to watching the special teams film."
Kubiak on the defense's third-down performance:
"Yeah, Rob (Leonard) and the whole staff did a great job. The guys played hard. I'm not sure if they converted one in the first half. I don't remember. But, defense came out fired and they played a great game."
Kubiak on the value of the preseason finale for Mendoza's development:
"Yeah, it is. It is. It's his reps. It's learning from Kirk (Cousins)'s reps, from Aidan (O'Connell)'s reps. Very valuable for him to get all those reps. I'd love to play him the whole game, but there's other guys that we want to get looked at. I thought overall, in this preseason, that we got him plenty of time. I'm happy with where he's at, but we just got to keep pushing him to be better."
Kubiak on the upcoming roster decisions:
"Yeah, it's not going to be fun. It's hard decisions. There's guys that have been working their tails off with us since April that aren't going to get to be here and that's part of the NFL."
Raiders QB Kirk Cousins on the positives from the first-team offense:
"Yeah, we can talk about the positives, we can talk about, like you say, coming away with points, converting third downs, running the football well, avoiding penalties, protecting the football – all positives. I could also sit here and talk about some of the meat we left on the bone and some of the plays that we could have made or should have made or reads I should have made. So, goes both ways and that's what it's all about and going back and watching the tape but certainly some positives."
Cousins on running back Mike Washington Jr.:
"Yeah, he runs hard, fast, tough player. Football's important to him, and he's a young player, so there's going to be moments where you say, 'Yeah, he's not a fifth-year player that has seen it all and done it all.' And I think that's where myself and others, we have to come alongside him and help him and enable him to start to feel comfortable early on. Even though he doesn't have a lot of reason to feel comfortable, I want to do everything I can to make him feel comfortable there. And he did a nice job tonight running the football."
Cousins on his growth from the beginning of Training Camp:
"I think it's every day, just trying to find continued improvement. You're never a finished product. You're always looking for ways to be better and to continue in your fundamentals and owning the game plan and how you operate in that plan. So, it's a progress, but I think it's been a productive training camp, productive preseason. But as Tom Brady, when he spoke to us, one of the many good things he said to us was, 'Hey, everybody has training camp, everybody has preseason games, so to think that you're somehow getting ahead of everybody else just because you went out to practice and practiced, there is no edge there in the sense that everybody else is doing that too.' You've got to find your edge within those practices, or post practice, or in the way you relate to one another. So, there's ways you've got to find edges, but it's not just showing up to practice and doing your job because everybody's doing that."
Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza on facing the 49ers pass rush:
"I believe the pass rush was fantastic tonight, and I think it's a great experience. I think our offensive line did fantastic as well, but I think it's also a great experience of the NFL. Whether they like it or not, there are monsters at the other side of the ball, and you need to get the ball out quick. It teaches you need to play on time, and there's less margin for error. I think it's a great experience having that heat and duress because diamonds are built under pressure. They're built under fire, being forged like that. So, when you're able to play under that duress, that's when you're able to elevate your game, and I think it's a good experience."
Mendoza on what he's learned about the NFL:
"The NFL is really tough, and there is a big jump going from college to the NFL, and the speed, and there's just so many different aspects. And the NFL is a tough business, and it's a challenge I look forward to taking head on with my teammates, and I'm excited for the future. That was my dream as a young kid. Now I have goals in the future that hopefully, that us as a team, we can accomplish to best serve the teammates and best serve the silver and black."
Mendoza on what he learned during his first NFL preseason:
"There's been a lot to learn this preseason, and I've learned so much from the veterans, and then also the other rookies in our locker room, and especially such a fantastic opportunity to grow through the highs and lows of training camp of the preseason. We take every day as its own day, but I would say that it's been a pleasure, and I've grown a lot this preseason. Like I said before, if there were three more preseason games, I would play them. I think from snap one of Arizona to the last snap I took here against the Niners, I believe I've grown as a quarterback, although it might not always show on the stat sheet."
Raiders RB Mike Washington Jr. on the opportunity to play with the first-team offense:
"Like I said last week, I'm staying where my feet are, and taking advantage of the opportunity to be able to go out there and compete against their ones and run with our ones. It's a good experience."
Washington Jr. on feeling more comfortable in the NFL:
"I'm just grateful for the opportunity. A couple times, I just sat there and I was like, 'Wow, I'm in the NFL.' I'm just grateful for the opportunity."
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.