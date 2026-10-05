What the 49ers and Broncos Had to Say After Week 4

49ers Players

Purdy on the offense finding its rhythm in the second half:

"I felt like we were moving the ball and stuff, but we were just hurting ourselves with little things. And so, for us to get it going in the second half, shout out to Siran Neal by getting the punt, getting the ball back for us, and then having us go score... That's why it's a four-quarter game. You could start great and not finish well or you could start slow and finish well."

Kittle on breaking free for his 56-yard touchdown:

"Anytime you see green grass, I think I ran the entire way with a smile on my face, so that was pretty fun. Always outrunning younger teammates is a great time, especially when they're 26."

RB Christian McCaffrey on Neal's game-changing play:

"It was huge. We knew this was going to have to be an offense, defense, and special teams kind of game, where we all had to collectively make plays... Not only to get the strip, but to make that open-field tackle one-on-one with so much space, I don't think people understand how difficult that is. It's just a testament to how much he cares about his job."

Neal on the forced fumble recovery:

"First of all, I just want to give grace to God, for allowing me to make that play. I knew going into the game that the special teams were going to have to be a big part of this win. As always, we are not a phase of the game that really gets the attention, but we set the destination of the team. So just doing that for my team, I'm just happy."

LB Fred Warner on the 49ers gritty win:

"This was as big a win for us as there is. I think we won it in a gritty way. We said we wanted to run the football on offense and that takes all phases. It takes special teams stealing a possession. And Siran Neal making a play for us with that fumble. Defensively, I thought we fought all day long... I think as a whole, it was a huge win for us. And we learned a lot about ourselves today and the way we can grind out a game."

Greenlaw on Raheem Morris play calling:

"I love it. He just knows us. He knows how to coach. He knows his players, so he just had a feel for us in the game and he knows when to call it. It was money today, and I wish I had got a sack off of it, but kudos to them for running around and doing what they're supposed to do."

T Trent Williams on WR Mike Evans playing through a rib injury: