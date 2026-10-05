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What the 49ers and Broncos Had to Say After Week 4

Oct 05, 2026 at 01:05 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 4-0 with a 24-14 win over the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium. Following the Week 4 victory, head coach Kyle Shanahan and several 49ers players reflected on the team's gritty win, Siran Neal's momentum-changing play on special teams, George Kittle's 56-yard touchdown, and more.

Niners Liners

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on DB Siran Neal's forced fumble and recovery:

"It was a huge play by Neal... We actually challenged the special teams last night. The type of game we thought it was going to be, we wanted to run the ball a lot and we said, 'If we're going to meet those goals, we thought the special teams would have to get a turnover.' And Siran came through with that. It was a huge play. It was a huge job, just beating the gunner and making that tackle, let alone getting the ball. Then the momentum changed after that."

Shanahan on the performance of the 49ers defense and Raheem Morris:

"He was awesome. The defense was awesome. Last night at the team meeting, we said how we wanted to really run the ball in this game and stick with it. I always say that in team meetings because I don't believe it's just an offensive thing. I said, 'That's our goal, defense. If you guys can allow us to be that way.' And I thought they did completely... They were unbelievable today and that starts with Raheem."

Shanahan on TE George Kittle's 56-yard touchdown:

"We knew it was going to be tight. Just some running situations, anticipating zero and that's what we got. We thought if we could get it versus zero and just get the screen off and make one block, then that's what we'd envisioned because that's the type of player George is. We got that block... It was a hell of a play by him and perfect timing."

Shanahan on the offensive line not allowing a sack through four games:

"That says a lot, especially versus that front. They're a really good pass rush team. Says a lot that we were able to run the ball so much too, so we could stay balanced and not let them be one-dimensional. I thought QB Brock Purdy did a good job avoiding some too, and just collectively. It starts with the O-Line, but collectively it's been a huge deal."

Shanahan on LB Dre Greenlaw's performance against his former team:

"Dre's excited going into every game, but this one meant a little more to him... Dre held his emotions good enough today and led the team in tackles and had an unbelievable game. He's had an unbelievable season so far and we're so happy to have him back at home."

Shanahan on passing Bill Walsh for the most games coached in franchise history:

"A little bit. I feel very awkward talking about myself with that stuff, but I wasn't stunned because I knew it was coming. It was last week when they told me how many games that I had been here, definitely makes me feel pretty old. I was telling Juice (FB Kyle Juszczyk) and Kittle they should feel the same since they've been here for all of them, but it's pretty cool. It shows how good a team we've had, how good of an organization we've had, and just to be able to be here that long has been awesome."

Shanahan on WR Deebo Samuel Sr.'s game performance:

"I thought Deebo was huge today. Those two runs in the first half that he had, I don't think many people get the amount of yards that he got on that... But he does something amazing to get over 20 on both of them. He was really big at the end on a couple. They're all less than 10-yard catches, but they were big catches that kept us ahead of the sticks. Then Brock finding him to get in the end zone was huge too."

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49ers Players

Purdy on the offense finding its rhythm in the second half:

"I felt like we were moving the ball and stuff, but we were just hurting ourselves with little things. And so, for us to get it going in the second half, shout out to Siran Neal by getting the punt, getting the ball back for us, and then having us go score... That's why it's a four-quarter game. You could start great and not finish well or you could start slow and finish well."

Kittle on breaking free for his 56-yard touchdown:

"Anytime you see green grass, I think I ran the entire way with a smile on my face, so that was pretty fun. Always outrunning younger teammates is a great time, especially when they're 26."

RB Christian McCaffrey on Neal's game-changing play:

"It was huge. We knew this was going to have to be an offense, defense, and special teams kind of game, where we all had to collectively make plays... Not only to get the strip, but to make that open-field tackle one-on-one with so much space, I don't think people understand how difficult that is. It's just a testament to how much he cares about his job."

Neal on the forced fumble recovery:

"First of all, I just want to give grace to God, for allowing me to make that play. I knew going into the game that the special teams were going to have to be a big part of this win. As always, we are not a phase of the game that really gets the attention, but we set the destination of the team. So just doing that for my team, I'm just happy."

LB Fred Warner on the 49ers gritty win:

"This was as big a win for us as there is. I think we won it in a gritty way. We said we wanted to run the football on offense and that takes all phases. It takes special teams stealing a possession. And Siran Neal making a play for us with that fumble. Defensively, I thought we fought all day long... I think as a whole, it was a huge win for us. And we learned a lot about ourselves today and the way we can grind out a game."

Greenlaw on Raheem Morris play calling:

"I love it. He just knows us. He knows how to coach. He knows his players, so he just had a feel for us in the game and he knows when to call it. It was money today, and I wish I had got a sack off of it, but kudos to them for running around and doing what they're supposed to do."

T Trent Williams on WR Mike Evans playing through a rib injury:

"Mike can't gain any more respect out of me than I already have for him. That's the reason why he is who he is and he's a gold jacket guy. Everybody knows how painful ribs are. Nobody in this locker room would have blamed him if he said, 'I can't go, too painful'. We would have expected that. But for him to go out there and put it on the line for his teammates, I think that speaks to why he's a gold jacket guy."

Denver Broncos Quotes

Broncos head coach Sean Payton on the 49ers:

"They're a good football team. We knew it was going to be a tight game, and I thought we played hard, and the margins were very slim. There are a couple of plays that can go either direction. Those guys made them, and we didn't."

Payton on Neal's special teams turnover changing the game:

"There were a lot of things we did well defensively for a good portion of the game. I felt like the time of possession began to affect us. We had the big turnover in the kicking game, and that flips the field and all of a sudden you're back out there on defense."

Payton on facing Greenlaw:

"No, and I said this to Kyle afterwards, I think the world of him. I really love everything about him and he plays with that emotion. So, it's all good."

Broncos T Mike McGlinchey on Greenlaw's performance:

"Yeah, Dre plays with his hair on fire, he always has. He's a great football player and I'm sure this one meant a lot to him. He made a lot of plays today."

Broncos QB Bo Nix on the 49ers:

"I think as a team we would all look ourselves in the mirror and say that there's plays out there for us to make, and they were a good football team. They made their explosives and we just got to find ways to make more."

Game Photos | Broncos vs. 49ers: Week 4

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
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QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Malik Turner
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WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
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DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
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T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 55

TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
11 / 55

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
12 / 55

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
13 / 55

DL Sebastian Valdez

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
14 / 55

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
18 / 55

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams
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RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
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LB Garret Wallow

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Keion White, LB Fred Warner
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DL Keion White, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
28 / 55

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby
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OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
33 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
36 / 55

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
37 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, OL Dominick Puni
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T Trent Williams, OL Dominick Puni

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
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T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
44 / 55

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49er Special Teams
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San Francisco 49er Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
51 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
52 / 55

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
53 / 55

OL Dominick Puni

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
54 / 55

LB Luke Gifford

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Jose Romero/49ers
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