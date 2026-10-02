Strength Through Art: 49ers Players Join Cancer Warriors for Crucial Catch

Following practice earlier this week, over 30 San Francisco 49ers players traded the football field for paint brushes, joining cancer warriors for a Crucial Catch Art Therapy event presented by Sutter Health.
Ten cancer warriors who have battled or are currently battling cancer were paired with 49ers players for an afternoon centered around art, connection, and the meaning of strength.
Players and cancer warriors were asked one question: "What does strength mean to you?"
Then, each participant answered through art, painting an image that represented strength in their own eyes. The artwork was then printed onto the back of denim jackets donated by Levi's® , along with an inspiring phrase.
For WR Mike Evans, the afternoon offered an opportunity to connect with cancer survivors and gain perspective beyond football.
"It gives us a new outlook," Evans said. "People are going through some really hard things in life, and we're just playing a kid's game for money. This means a lot for them and their families, and we're just happy to be here to help."
Giving back is something Evans has valued since seeing others do the same in his hometown.
"I love always giving back," Evans said. "I've seen people in my hometown always give back and always wanted to be in this position to be able to do that. I get something out of it as well, it's heartwarming for me."
DL Osa Odighizuwa was in attendance as well, and he centered his artwork around unity, positivity, and love.
"When you get to do something fun like this and then be able to impact others in a way that's meaningful through something that you both really enjoy, I feel like it's a really cool opportunity," Odighizuwa said. "Just being able to paint with her has been fun. I hope she remembers this for a very long time."
With over 30 players in attendance, Odighizuwa said seeing so many of his teammates participate made the event even more meaningful.
"The fact that we showed up in mass like this is pretty cool, just because everybody could come participate and enjoy it," he said. "I'm big on positive energy and love and spreading love, so I figured I'd draw something that talks about me and myself, just balancing things out with love and positivity."
This year's event also introduced a collaborative piece. Everyone worked together to complete a custom mural created by Vincent Serritella, a cancer warrior who received treatment at Sutter Health.
"It's extremely moving to see so many people come out, especially the players, people who aren't going through this, and the people who are going through this," Serritella said. "It just reinforces this idea of a human infrastructure, making the invisible visible."
Although Serritella designed the mural, completing it was intentionally a group effort.
"Even the painting itself, the act of completing the painting with everyone else, is just another reminder that it takes all of us to get through something like this," Serritella said. "Everyone's fingerprint is on there. Everyone's hands are on there."
The finished mural will be displayed during the 49ers Crucial Catch game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 4 at Levi's® Stadium.
Before kickoff, the relationships made at the event will make their way to gameday. Those participating players and cancer warriors will reunite to walk the red carpet wearing the custom Levi's® jackets they helped create together.
Cancer warriors paired up with 49ers players to create custom painted art designs during an art therapy event presented by Sutter Health.