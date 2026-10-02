Strength Through Art: 49ers Players Join Cancer Warriors for Crucial Catch

Following practice earlier this week, over 30 San Francisco 49ers players traded the football field for paint brushes, joining cancer warriors for a Crucial Catch Art Therapy event presented by Sutter Health.

Ten cancer warriors who have battled or are currently battling cancer were paired with 49ers players for an afternoon centered around art, connection, and the meaning of strength.

Players and cancer warriors were asked one question: "What does strength mean to you?"

Then, each participant answered through art, painting an image that represented strength in their own eyes. The artwork was then printed onto the back of denim jackets donated by Levi's® , along with an inspiring phrase.

For WR Mike Evans, the afternoon offered an opportunity to connect with cancer survivors and gain perspective beyond football.

"It gives us a new outlook," Evans said. "People are going through some really hard things in life, and we're just playing a kid's game for money. This means a lot for them and their families, and we're just happy to be here to help."

Giving back is something Evans has valued since seeing others do the same in his hometown.