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Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week vs. Dolphins

Sep 23, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his standout performance in the team's 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins in the 49ers Week 2 home opener.

Purdy was nearly perfect through the air on Sunday, completing 20 of his 22 passing attempts for 287 yards and two touchdowns while finishing the day with a 149.1 passer rating. He also rushed three times for 30 yards and a touchdown.

His 90.9 completion percentage was the second-highest of his career and the second-highest in franchise history among quarterbacks with at least 20 passing attempts. Purdy currently holds the franchise record after completing 95.2 percent of his passes against the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

Purdy's performance went down in NFL history books as well, becoming the first player to complete at least 90 percent of his passes while throwing for 285-or-more yards and two-or-more touchdowns with a rushing touchdown in a single game.

His rushing touchdown came in the second quarter, scrambling for two-yards. He then added two more in the air in the third quarter, connecting with TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk.

"He was real sharp. He was on point," head coach Kyle Shanahan said following the win. "Got the ball to all the right spots."

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