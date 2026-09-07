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49ers Reveal Team Captains Ahead of 2026 Season Opener in Melbourne

Sep 06, 2026 at 07:04 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers have named their eight team captains for the 2026 NFL season, with DL Nick Bosa, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle, DB Deommodore Lenoir, RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, LB Fred Warner, and T Trent Williams earning the honor.

Voted on by their teammates, all eight captains return to the leadership group after serving in the role during the 2025 season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the group during his Week 1 press conference as the 49ers prepare to open the regular season in Melbourne, Australia, against NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

Kittle, Warner, and Williams will once again wear the gold "C" patch, recognizing five or more years of service as a team captain. Kittle enters his ninth season as a captain after earning the honor every year of his NFL career outside of his rookie season, while Warner enters his seventh.

Williams has been selected as a captain for 14 of his 17 NFL seasons, including each of his seven seasons with San Francisco. Prior to joining the 49ers, Williams served as a captain for seven seasons with the Washington Commanders.

McCaffrey enters his third season as a 49ers captain after previously serving as a captain with the Carolina Panthers from 2019-22. Purdy and Bosa each enter their fourth seasons in the role, while Juszczyk begins his third.

Lenoir returns for his second season as a captain after earning the honor for the first time in 2025.

The eight captains will help lead San Francisco into a historic start to the 2026 campaign, with the 49ers opening the season at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against the Rams.

Here's a look at the full list of the 49ers 2026 team captains:

  • TE George Kittle – 9th season as captain
  • LB Fred Warner – 7th season as captain
  • T Trent Williams – 7th season as a captain in SF, previously a captain for the Washington Commanders (2011-17)
  • QB Brock Purdy – 4th season as captain
  • DL Nick Bosa – 4th season as captain
  • FB Kyle Juszczyk – 3rd season as captain
  • RB Christian McCaffrey – 3rd season as a captain in SF, previously a captain for the Carolina Panthers (2019-22)
  • DB Deommodore Lenoir – 2nd season as captain

49ers Arrive in Melbourne Ahead of Season Opener

Take a look at the best photos as the 49ers arrive in Melbourne ahead of their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by United Airlines.

DL Keion White
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DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey
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T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones, TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy
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QB Mac Jones, TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
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TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
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DL Sebastian Valdez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
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DL Alfred Collins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
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OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
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WR KhaDarel Hodge

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
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T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
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RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jalen Stroman
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S Jalen Stroman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
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LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Drake Nugent
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OL Drake Nugent

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
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DL Osa Odighizuwa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jakob Robinson
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CB Jakob Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
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DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, OL Isaac Alarcon
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DL Kevin Givens, OL Isaac Alarcon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal, CB Ephesians Prysock
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DB Siran Neal, CB Ephesians Prysock

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
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DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins, S Marques Sigle
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WR Jordan Watkins, S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Carver Willis
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OL Carver Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
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LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
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LB Tatum Bethune

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
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TE Brayden Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
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LB Luke Gifford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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