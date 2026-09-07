49ers Reveal Team Captains Ahead of 2026 Season Opener in Melbourne

Voted on by their teammates, all eight captains return to the leadership group after serving in the role during the 2025 season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the group during his Week 1 press conference as the 49ers prepare to open the regular season in Melbourne, Australia, against NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

Kittle, Warner, and Williams will once again wear the gold "C" patch, recognizing five or more years of service as a team captain. Kittle enters his ninth season as a captain after earning the honor every year of his NFL career outside of his rookie season, while Warner enters his seventh.

Williams has been selected as a captain for 14 of his 17 NFL seasons, including each of his seven seasons with San Francisco. Prior to joining the 49ers, Williams served as a captain for seven seasons with the Washington Commanders.

McCaffrey enters his third season as a 49ers captain after previously serving as a captain with the Carolina Panthers from 2019-22. Purdy and Bosa each enter their fourth seasons in the role, while Juszczyk begins his third.

Lenoir returns for his second season as a captain after earning the honor for the first time in 2025.

The eight captains will help lead San Francisco into a historic start to the 2026 campaign, with the 49ers opening the season at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against the Rams.

Here's a look at the full list of the 49ers 2026 team captains: