A September to Remember: Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Quarterback Brock Purdy turned in a strong September showing, with accolades to prove it.
Purdy has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for the first time in his career. This award is the cherry on top of a September that included NFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week honors for Purdy.
Through the first three games of 2026, Purdy completed 60-of-83 passing attempts for 789 yards and nine touchdowns with a 133.1 passer rating. He also added 93 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Purdy's passer rating leads all NFL quarterbacks, while his nine passing touchdowns are tied for the most in the league.
WEEK 1:
Purdy opened the season in Melbourne against the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for three touchdowns and finishing with a 105.6 passer rating in the 49ers 27-7 win.
WEEK 2:
In Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, Purdy had a near-perfect game, completing 20-of-22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns while adding 30 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own in the 35-13 win. His performance earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
WEEK 3:
Against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, Purdy threw for a season-high 297 yards and four touchdowns, finishing the 36-30 win with a 133.8 passer rating. He was later named FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week.
Purdy is the first 49ers quarterback since Steve Young in 1995 to start a season with three straight games, with at least two touchdown passes and a passer rating above 100.
With Purdy leading the offense, the 49ers lead the NFL in red zone touchdown percentage (90.0%) and yards per play (7.35). San Francisco is also second in the NFL in points per game (32.7) and total points (98).
With the Denver Broncos up next at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, the team will look to improve to 4-0 before heading on the road to Seattle.