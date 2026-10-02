A September to Remember: Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Quarterback Brock Purdy turned in a strong September showing, with accolades to prove it.

Purdy has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for the first time in his career. This award is the cherry on top of a September that included NFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week honors for Purdy.

Through the first three games of 2026, Purdy completed 60-of-83 passing attempts for 789 yards and nine touchdowns with a 133.1 passer rating. He also added 93 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Purdy's passer rating leads all NFL quarterbacks, while his nine passing touchdowns are tied for the most in the league.

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