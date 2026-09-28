49ers Take Down Cardinals 36-30 in Week 3 Matchup; Takeaways from #AZvsSF

4. Purdy and the Offensive Line Keep Rolling

Purdy and the 49ers offense continued their strong start to the season against Arizona. The quarterback completed 15-of-27 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with Samuel Sr., Evans, and Kittle twice for scores.

San Francisco's offensive line kept its early-season streak intact, not allowing a sack for the third-straight game. Purdy entered Week 3 as the only qualified quarterback who had yet to take a sack this season and, once again, finished the afternoon without being brought down.

5. 49ers Defense Battles Through Heavy Workload

The 49ers defense faced a heavy workload on Sunday, taking on 81 Arizona offensive plays while working through several injuries. San Francisco held the Cardinals to two field goals in the first half before Arizona found the end zone in the third quarter.

The linebacker group stepped up with Fred Warner leading the team with 17 combined tackles, including a tackle for loss. Cornerback Renardo Green added 13 combined tackles. Defensive linemen Ogbo Okoronkwo and Keion White each recorded a sack.

6. Fourth Quarter Battle

What began as a 17-point 49ers lead turned into a back-and-forth fourth quarter at Levi's® Stadium. Arizona cut San Francisco's lead to 29-27 with 2:51 remaining, setting up a crucial response from the 49ers offense. Running back Christian McCaffrey picked up 23 yards on the next 49ers drive before Purdy connected with Kittle for a 20-yard touchdown to extend the lead.

The Cardinals added a field goal with 39 seconds remaining, but Deebo Samuel Sr. secured the onside kick to help seal the 36-30 win.

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