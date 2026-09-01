5 Takeaways from John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Ahead of Australia

With the initial 53-man roster out, the San Francisco 49ers are turning their attention to Week 1 of the 2026 season.

President of football operations and general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media on Monday as the team prepares for three practices before departing for Australia on Wednesday.

The two provided updates on several players working their way back from injury, discussed the decisions behind the initial roster, and detailed the unique preparation for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are five takeaways from Monday's press conference:

1. Nick Bosa and George Kittle Set to Return to Practice

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa and tight end George Kittle are expected to participate in practice over the next three days as they continue working toward Week 1.

"We're going to get them out there in these three days and hope it goes well," Shanahan said.

The 49ers will manage both their workloads rather than have them practice for three consecutive days. Kittle is expected to take another step in his return by working with the team after previously participating in individual and non-competitive periods.

Bosa experienced soreness earlier in Training Camp, but has continued working on the side. Shanahan said the team is now focused on being smart with his workload, while Lynch said he has confidence in the plan they put together.

"We put together a really good plan that we believe will have him ready for Australia," Lynch said.

The next three practices will provide another test for both players before the team departs Wednesday.

2. 49ers Take Long-Term Approach With Mykel Williams

Defensive lineman Mykel Williams will start his season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List as he continues his recovery.

Lynch said Williams is just over nine months removed from an ACL injury that also involved cartilage damage, with the recovery timeline being closer to 10 months.

Lynch said the team considered activating Williams with the possibility that he could return within the opening weeks of the season but ultimately opted to give him additional recovery time. Beginning the season on the PUP list means Williams will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

"It's going to stink not having him for the first four weeks, but we'll have him the rest of the year in really good fashion, we believe, if we allow him the necessary time," Lynch said.

Even with a big divisional matchup ahead in Week 1 against the Rams, Lynch emphasized the importance of keeping the long-term outlook in mind when evaluating injured players.

"Yes, division games count double. Yes, it's the Rams. They're all so important, but we're also always very conscious of a long-term play," Lynch said.

3. Australia Trip Accelerates Week 1 Preparation

Opening the season internationally has added another layer to an already busy ramp-up period.

The 49ers will hold three practices before departing for Australia on Wednesday, which accelerates a schedule that would usually have additional time before the team dives into regular-season Week 1 routine.

The unusual timeline has impacted everything from injury and roster decisions, to forming the practice squad. Lynch noted the team has even had to ask potential practice squad players whether they have passports readily available.

"There's a lot of little logistics like that that are complicated by this," Lynch said. "We're embracing it. We're having a plan for everything and we're getting it done."

Lynch also credited the staff working behind the scenes on visas, travel, nutrition, health, and performance to prepare the team for the international trip.

Once the 49ers arrive in Australia, Shanahan said Saturday will function as the team's typical game-week Monday.

4. Competition Continues at Left Guard and Running Back

The initial 53-man roster is set, but the competition for several roles continues.

When asked who would start at left guard and serve as the backup to running back Christian McCaffrey, Shanahan had the same answer for both.

"Don't know yet," Shanahan said. "It's truly fluid."

The offensive line competition added another piece with offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson, who has experience at both center and guard. Shanahan said the team plans to immediately work Patterson into the group during the next three practices to determine where he fits.

At running back, Lynch highlighted the depth of the room behind McCaffrey, including Kaelon Black and Jordan James. James returned from an early Training Camp injury and closed out the preseason with a strong performance. Lynch also noted wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. provides additional versatility out of the backfield.

The upcoming three practices will give San Francisco another opportunity to evaluate both groups before settling on its Week 1 lineup.

5. Reinforcements Return as 49ers Shift Focus to Week 1

Bosa and Kittle aren't the only 49ers expected to increase their workloads before the team leaves The Bay.

Safety Malik Mustapha is expected to return to practice during the three-day stretch after injuring his hamstring in early July. Mustapha will rejoin a safety group that includes Ashtyn Davis, who Shanahan highlighted for his experience and contributions on special teams.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is also available, although Shanahan said he will not participate in team work on all three days. He also added that his workload management will likely continue throughout the season.

Wide receiver Mike Evans is also progressing in his return from a groin strain. Shanahan said the veteran is "ahead of schedule" and could potentially practice before the team departs.