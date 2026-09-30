Brock Purdy Named FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week vs. Cardinals

The honors keep rolling in for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

One week after being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, Purdy has earned FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week honors following the 49ers 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Purdy completed 15 of his 27 passing attempts for a season-high 297 yards and four touchdowns, finishing the day with a 133.8 passer rating. He also added two carries for 34 yards on the ground.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan highlighted Purdy's decision-making in the pocket and his ability to extend plays when needed.

"Brock's done both," Shanahan said. "He's picking the right times to do it, and he's had a very natural ability of when to hang in there and take a shot and throw it, and when to escape."

His four touchdown passes marked a season high and the second time through three games that Purdy has thrown three-or-more touchdowns. With 15 career games with at least three touchdown passes, Purdy surpassed former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia for the fifth-most such games in franchise history.

Purdy has thrown nine touchdown passes through Week 3, tied for the most in the NFL this season. His nine touchdowns are also the most by a 49ers quarterback through three weeks, surpassing Frankie Albert's eight in 1948 and Steve Young's eight in 1995.