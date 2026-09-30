 Skip to main content
Advertising

Brock Purdy Named FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week vs. Cardinals

Sep 30, 2026 at 04:01 PM
Author Image
Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The honors keep rolling in for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

One week after being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, Purdy has earned FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week honors following the 49ers 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Purdy completed 15 of his 27 passing attempts for a season-high 297 yards and four touchdowns, finishing the day with a 133.8 passer rating. He also added two carries for 34 yards on the ground.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan highlighted Purdy's decision-making in the pocket and his ability to extend plays when needed.

"Brock's done both," Shanahan said. "He's picking the right times to do it, and he's had a very natural ability of when to hang in there and take a shot and throw it, and when to escape."

His four touchdown passes marked a season high and the second time through three games that Purdy has thrown three-or-more touchdowns. With 15 career games with at least three touchdown passes, Purdy surpassed former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia for the fifth-most such games in franchise history.

Purdy has thrown nine touchdown passes through Week 3, tied for the most in the NFL this season. His nine touchdowns are also the most by a 49ers quarterback through three weeks, surpassing Frankie Albert's eight in 1948 and Steve Young's eight in 1995.

With a 3-0 start and back-to-back honors, Purdy and co. will look to continue their winning streak against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week vs. Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after the team's Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins.

news

49ers Reveal Team Captains Ahead of 2026 Season Opener in Melbourne

The San Francisco 49ers announce George Kittle, Fred Warner, Brock Purdy, and five other veterans to serve as 49ers team captains for the 2026 NFL season.

news

Five 49ers Named to NFL Network's 'Top 100 Players of 2026' List

The San Francisco 49ers were represented by five players on NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2026" list.

news

Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers 2026 Initial Roster

The San Francisco 49ers cut down the roster to 52 ahead of the league-mandated August 30th deadline.

news

Christian McCaffrey Ranked No. 6 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was voted as the No. 6 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2026" list.

news

More Than a Punt Return: The Journey Behind Jacob Cowing's 83-Yard Touchdown

Cowing's 83-yard punt return touchdown against the Chargers was a full-circle moment for his journey defined by perseverance and overcoming setbacks.

news

Breaking Down WR De'Zhaun Stribling's Impressive Preseason Debut

The 49ers first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, De'Zhaun Stribling made an immediate impact in his preseason debut, leading the contest with seven catches for 63 yards against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Trent Williams Ranked No. 40 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams was voted as the No. 40 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2026" list.

news

George Kittle Ranked No. 46 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was voted as the No. 46 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2026" list.

news

Fred Warner Ranked No. 54 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was voted as the No. 54 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2026" list.

news

Christian McCaffrey Named Best Comeback Athlete at 2026 ESPYS

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was named the Best Comeback Athlete at the 2026 ESPYS in New York City.

Advertising