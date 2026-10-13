What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say After Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 5-0 on the season following a thrilling 32-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. San Francisco's defense forced four takeaways while the offense rallied to secure the NFC West win.
Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:
Niners Liners
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the team's Week 5 victory:
"It was a really tough win. By no means is everything perfect, but I just thought the grit of the guys in all three phases, they never wavered. They stayed locked in, kept the focus, never freaked out… Found a way to get it done at the end."
Shanahan on the defense's performance and four takeaways:
"The D was unbelievable today. To get us those four turnovers. That was the difference between winning and losing today to get the points off of turnovers. I thought they limited their explosives, defended the run well, overcome losing Greenlaw early, which losing a great player and just emotionally our team feels him, and for our guys not to waver at all… It was huge."
Shanahan on DL Gracen Halton's fumble recovery that resulted in a touchdown:
"I just saw the ball come out. I'm not exactly sure how he got it done. I was so upset that we lost a yard on the third down the play before… It quickly ended up being the best thing that happened because you don't see that much. To make a play there on the 1 (yard-line) and get a seven before the half was huge."
Shanahan on QB Brock Purdy's performance:
"I thought Brock did an unbelievable job of finding a way to win it there at the end. That's one of the best defenses in the league… There was a lot of times when something wasn't there and he made some plays."
Shanahan on the team's mentality and resilience:
"I think we've got a bunch of warriors. Everyone knows the talent and the stars of some of the guys on our team, but what makes our guys special is how much they love football... Those guys grind. They're not looking for stats. They're not looking to get the praise. Those guys just want to win, and they wanted to win today big, and they deserved it."
Shanahan on CB Renardo Green's two interceptions and development:
"I think Green's ceiling is very high. He can be a very good corner in this league, and he's showing it… He's been playing so smart. To get his hand on the ball today, it's what we've seen every day from him since he got back in April and May. For him to keep working and continue for this long already, I know he's just getting started."
Shanahan on the performance of P Corliss Waitman:
"He was unbelievable two weeks in a row. I thought he was huge last week versus Denver, and I thought he was huge this week. We had to play the field position game a ton, and he's probably another guy we could have given the game ball too."
Shanahan on S Malik Mustapha's performance:
"He's a missile out there. Doesn't ever break stride. Goes through people. He's a physical presence out there. I thought he's done a real good job in the pass game too. Malik had a tough injury he's coming back from… He's stayed patient. He got his opportunity today with Sigle being down to play the whole game, and he did what we all expect. Malik's a real good player."
49ers Players
Purdy on WR Mike Evans' impact in the win:
"He's a game changer. True X receiver that, if you give him the right looks and give him a chance, he can make defenses pay. I thought today he did a great job of going up and getting the ball multiple times and using his length to create some separation. As a quarterback, any time I have an op (opportunity) to go to him, it always feels good. He came in the clutch for us there at the end, the beginning of the game, the third down conversion, the touchdown. He's a baller, man. He's a Hall of Famer."
Purdy on the atmosphere at Lumen Field:
"This environment is everything that people talk about, it's real here coming in here. They're passionate, they love their team. For us to come in here, it really does feel like backs against the wall. At the same time, it feels really cool to hear our 49er crowd right behind us, you can feel them there too. Really cool place to play."
Evans on stepping up despite injuries on offense:
"It's just what I'm here for. Nothing is really promised in this game and if you're available to play and go out there for your team and try to do your best to help get a win, that's what I'm going to do. That's what a lot of guys on this team have been doing, playing through injuries and putting it all out there."
WR Brandin Cooks on scoring the go-ahead touchdown for his childhood team:
"It's huge. I'm very thankful and grateful. It's a blessing to be able to be part of this team. I'm looking forward to getting into the film room and cleaning some things up and being better next week."
Cooks on the intensity of the 49ers-Seahawks rivalry:
"You know, it was fun. You see it from afar over the years, but to be a part of it is different. It's intense. Nothing's easy, nothing gets by easy. It's going to be a four-quarter brawl, and that's exactly what it was."
RB Christian McCaffrey on Evans' impact:
"He's a difference maker. He's a spark, he's everything you'd ever want in a receiver. He's tough. It's really cool when you get new guys that come in and they just continue to up the standard that the 49ers have built for so long. Glad he's on our team."
McCaffrey on the team's 5-0 start and three NFC West victories:
"Division wins are big, obviously. For us though, I love our team's mindset because we've been here before. We've been 5-0 and then went into the bye 5-3 so we're more worried about continuing to get better every day. That's what I love about this team. Scoreboard is going to say whatever the scoreboard says, but if we can just continue to capitalize on the things we're doing well and fix our mistakes, we'll see at the end. But that's what I love. I love the mentality of this team, the grit of this team. I'm proud to be a part of it."
LB Fred Warner on the defense's performance:
"Just really stepping up, not allowing the moment to be too big, just really hunker down, making the plays when they are there. Talking about Gracen making that play before the half, obviously Dugger coming in having to play a lot of minutes, and I could go on and on, but it's been amazing to see just us continue to fight and battle and grow every single week through the chaos of it all."
Mustapha on what the victory over Seattle meant to the team:
"We knew the bad taste we had from last season. And getting the new guys and everyone that was here from last year, we all knew what the game meant to us. And we didn't treat it like we had to play like superstars, we just were detailed in our assignments, and our identity in football, and that's what got us our W today."
DL Keion White on the younger defensive players stepping up:
"We got the utmost confidence. (Defense) has been going crazy. Seabass (DL Sebastian Valdez), he's been really stepping up big, making the most of his moment. Dugg (DL Jaden Dugger) is a great player in this league. Shout out to John Lynch for drafting the really good young guys. And shout out to them for stepping up."
Green on the young players contributing to the defense:
"When you're out there it's your time to play. I don't care who's out there, you're the guy. It doesn't matter if you're an old guy or a young guy, we all are held to the same standard… So, it doesn't surprise me that young guys are making plays… No matter who's out there, we're all held accountable and to the same standard."
Seattle Seahawks Quotes
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald on the 49ers performance:
"Guys played incredibly hard, but the complementary piece of what we want to become right now is not there. We didn't do it, and the 49ers did that today. Give them credit. They played a good game, and we'll move forward."
Macdonald on Purdy's ability to extend plays:
"Like we talked about all week, their quarterback is a really good player. He saw a lot of plays off schedule today. Just a tough guy to get on the ground. He has a sixth sense on knowing where everybody is at. That's something that we want to obviously improve on."
Macdonald on the 49ers fourth-quarter offensive performance:
"You've got to give them credit. I think they got the solutions. I thought their quarterback made some plays. I thought our rush early in the game was effective, and they were able to throw it a little bit there in the fourth quarter."
Macdonald on the challenge of defending Evans:
"The guy is a great receiver. We're trying to cover him."
Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold on the 49ers defensive performance:
"You have to tip your cap to those guys. They played a good game... I just can't be putting the ball in jeopardy like that."
Darnold on the 49ers pass rush and coverage:
"I've got to look at the tape for that one, but like I said, they did a good job rushing and covering some of our concepts. You know, got to tip your cap to a good defense, and obviously a good coach in Raheem over there."
Seahawks tackle Abraham Lucas on the 49ers defensive line:
"They have a hell of a front. They always have. Even with some of their guys injured, they've always had a hell of a front, regardless of whether or not they're playing us. They've always been a great, well-coached defensive front. That's the NFL. It's a challenge in and of itself."
Seahawks safety Ty Okada on the impact of Evans:
"Just a very good player. Always have to be aware of where he's at. We'll watch the tape and we'll get better from it."
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.