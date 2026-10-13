What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say After Week 5

49ers Players

Purdy on WR Mike Evans' impact in the win:

"He's a game changer. True X receiver that, if you give him the right looks and give him a chance, he can make defenses pay. I thought today he did a great job of going up and getting the ball multiple times and using his length to create some separation. As a quarterback, any time I have an op (opportunity) to go to him, it always feels good. He came in the clutch for us there at the end, the beginning of the game, the third down conversion, the touchdown. He's a baller, man. He's a Hall of Famer."

Purdy on the atmosphere at Lumen Field:

"This environment is everything that people talk about, it's real here coming in here. They're passionate, they love their team. For us to come in here, it really does feel like backs against the wall. At the same time, it feels really cool to hear our 49er crowd right behind us, you can feel them there too. Really cool place to play."

Evans on stepping up despite injuries on offense:

"It's just what I'm here for. Nothing is really promised in this game and if you're available to play and go out there for your team and try to do your best to help get a win, that's what I'm going to do. That's what a lot of guys on this team have been doing, playing through injuries and putting it all out there."

WR Brandin Cooks on scoring the go-ahead touchdown for his childhood team:

"It's huge. I'm very thankful and grateful. It's a blessing to be able to be part of this team. I'm looking forward to getting into the film room and cleaning some things up and being better next week."

Cooks on the intensity of the 49ers-Seahawks rivalry:

"You know, it was fun. You see it from afar over the years, but to be a part of it is different. It's intense. Nothing's easy, nothing gets by easy. It's going to be a four-quarter brawl, and that's exactly what it was."

RB Christian McCaffrey on Evans' impact:

"He's a difference maker. He's a spark, he's everything you'd ever want in a receiver. He's tough. It's really cool when you get new guys that come in and they just continue to up the standard that the 49ers have built for so long. Glad he's on our team."

McCaffrey on the team's 5-0 start and three NFC West victories:

"Division wins are big, obviously. For us though, I love our team's mindset because we've been here before. We've been 5-0 and then went into the bye 5-3 so we're more worried about continuing to get better every day. That's what I love about this team. Scoreboard is going to say whatever the scoreboard says, but if we can just continue to capitalize on the things we're doing well and fix our mistakes, we'll see at the end. But that's what I love. I love the mentality of this team, the grit of this team. I'm proud to be a part of it."

LB Fred Warner on the defense's performance:

"Just really stepping up, not allowing the moment to be too big, just really hunker down, making the plays when they are there. Talking about Gracen making that play before the half, obviously Dugger coming in having to play a lot of minutes, and I could go on and on, but it's been amazing to see just us continue to fight and battle and grow every single week through the chaos of it all."

Mustapha on what the victory over Seattle meant to the team:

"We knew the bad taste we had from last season. And getting the new guys and everyone that was here from last year, we all knew what the game meant to us. And we didn't treat it like we had to play like superstars, we just were detailed in our assignments, and our identity in football, and that's what got us our W today."

DL Keion White on the younger defensive players stepping up:

"We got the utmost confidence. (Defense) has been going crazy. Seabass (DL Sebastian Valdez), he's been really stepping up big, making the most of his moment. Dugg (DL Jaden Dugger) is a great player in this league. Shout out to John Lynch for drafting the really good young guys. And shout out to them for stepping up."

Green on the young players contributing to the defense: