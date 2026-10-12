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49ers are 5-0 with a 32-29 Win in Week 5 Matchup vs. Seahawks; Takeaways from #SFvsSEA

Oct 11, 2026 at 06:49 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers continued their undefeated start to the 2026 season, securing a 32-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday. The Week 5 win improved San Francisco to 5-0 and strengthened its position on top of the NFC West.

The 49ers defense recorded four takeaways and five sacks, while the offense made a fourth-quarter comeback to secure the divisional victory.

Here are the key takeaways from the 49ers Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks.

1. Gracen Halton Delivers Career Firsts in Seattle

Rookie DL Gracen Halton made his presence felt against Seattle, recording his career-first NFL sack before adding a defensive touchdown just before halftime.

With under four minutes remaining in the second quarter, Halton brought down Seahawks QB Sam Darnold for a nine-yard loss.

His biggest play came with 18 seconds remaining in the half. With Seattle backed up near its own goal line, Halton forced a fumble, recovered the loose ball in the end zone, and secured his first-career touchdown.

2. Renardo Green Records Two Interceptions

CB Renardo Green recorded two interceptions against Seattle, coming away with a takeaway on the Seahawks opening possession of each half.

Green's first interception gave San Francisco possession at the Seattle 18-yard line, setting up QB Brock Purdy's two-yard touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans.

Green added his second interception early in the third quarter, picking off a deep pass.

The 49ers defense finished with four takeaways and five sacks, including a forced fumble by LB Fred Warner that S Malik Mustapha recovered to set up an 11-yard touchdown run by RB Christian McCaffrey.

3. 49ers Pass Rush Records Five Sacks

The 49ers defensive front kept the pressure on Darnold throughout the afternoon, recording five sacks, including four in the first half.

Rookie LB Jaden Dugger got things started on Seattle's opening possession with a seven-yard sack in the first quarter. DL Sebastian Valdez followed with his first-career NFL sack later in the same quarter.

Halton and DL Osa Odighizuwa added back-to-back sacks in the second quarter for a combined loss of 16 yards, while DL Keion White joined in on the action in the fourth quarter, bringing down Darnold on third down.

4. Mike Evans Makes His Mark in Seattle

Evans continued to make an impact for San Francisco, finishing with seven receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown.

He opened the scoring with a two-yard touchdown from Purdy in the first quarter. The score marked his 111th-career receiving touchdown, tying Pro Football Hall of Fame TE Tony Gonzalez for the ninth-most in NFL history.

Despite working through a rib injury, Evans had three receptions of 20-plus yards, including a 28-yard catch that helped set up the 49ers fourth quarter touchdown.

"He's a difference maker," McCaffrey said. "It's cool when you have guys who come in and up the standard."

5. 49ers Rally in Fourth Quarter, Mustapha Seals the Win

Trailing 26-21 entering the fourth quarter, the 49ers responded with a 12-play, 74-yard scoring drive. Purdy connected with WR Brandin Cooks for a seven-yard touchdown before finding Evans for a successful two-point conversion, giving San Francisco a 29-26 lead.

After Seattle tied the game, San Francisco put together an eight-play, 43-yard drive capped off by K Eddy Piñeiro's 44-yard field goal with two minutes remaining.

With Seattle facing fourth-and-10 at midfield and under a minute remaining, Darnold completed a short pass to WR Cooper Kupp. Mustapha made the tackle at the 49ers 41-yard line, stopping Kupp one yard short of the first-down marker. The play was reviewed, and the ruling on the field stood, securing the 49ers 32-29 victory.

Up Next

The 49ers return to Levi's® Stadium in Week 6 to host the Washington Commanders on Monday, October 19. The primetime matchup marks San Francisco's first appearance on "Monday Night Football" this season, with kickoff scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PT.

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