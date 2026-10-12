49ers are 5-0 with a 32-29 Win in Week 5 Matchup vs. Seahawks; Takeaways from #SFvsSEA

The San Francisco 49ers continued their undefeated start to the 2026 season, securing a 32-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday. The Week 5 win improved San Francisco to 5-0 and strengthened its position on top of the NFC West.

The 49ers defense recorded four takeaways and five sacks, while the offense made a fourth-quarter comeback to secure the divisional victory.

Here are the key takeaways from the 49ers Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks.

1. Gracen Halton Delivers Career Firsts in Seattle

Rookie DL Gracen Halton made his presence felt against Seattle, recording his career-first NFL sack before adding a defensive touchdown just before halftime.

With under four minutes remaining in the second quarter, Halton brought down Seahawks QB Sam Darnold for a nine-yard loss.