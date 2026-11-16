49ers Outlast the Dallas Cowboys in 46-40 Shootout; Takeaways from #SFvsDAL

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 8-1 on the season following a 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.
In a high-scoring battle between longtime rivals, San Francisco's offense delivered 584 yards and six touchdowns, including three from RB Christian McCaffrey and two from WR Deebo Samuel Sr. QB Brock Purdy threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns to help secure the team's eighth win of the season.
Sunday's matchup also marked the 42nd meeting between the two rivals, with San Francisco now winning four consecutive games against Dallas.
Here are five takeaways from the 49ers Week 10 victory over the Cowboys:
1. McCaffrey Finds the End Zone Three Times
McCaffrey put together another standout performance, totaling 223 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.
His first score came in the second quarter with the 49ers trailing 16–10. Facing third-and-eight from their own 26-yard line, Purdy escaped pressure in the pocket, ran right, then came to a halt to shake the defender before finding McCaffrey, who took off down the sideline for a 74-yard touchdown. TE George Kittle and WR Jordan Watkins helped clear the way with blocks downfield, giving San Francisco a one-point lead heading into halftime. The play was McCaffrey's longest career touchdown.
McCaffrey was far from over. He then added a 16-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter before breaking free for another explosive play, a 66-yard receiving touchdown with just over three minutes remaining.
The veteran running back finished with 161 receiving yards on four catches and 62 rushing yards on 13 carries.
2. Samuel Sr. Makes a Statement Return
After missing the previous three games with a hamstring injury, Samuel Sr. wasted no time making an impact in his return to the lineup.
The receiver scored the 49ers first touchdown of the afternoon, hauling in an 11-yard pass from Purdy to cap off the team's opening drive.
His biggest play came in the third quarter.
On first-and-10 from the San Francisco 30-yard line, RB Kaelon Black flipped the ball to Samuel Sr. on a reverse. Purdy got in on the action making a block to open a lane down the left sideline, and Samuel Sr. darted 70 yards before flipping into the end zone.
Samuel Sr. finished with 109 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.
3. Black Powers Through Defenders for 25-Yard Score
Prior to being a key piece of Samuel's 70-yard reverse, Black delivered one of the most physical plays of the afternoon to open the second half.
From the Dallas 25-yard line, the rookie running back showed his firepower. Black first absorbed a big hit from Cowboys DB Caleb Downs, managed to stay on his feet, then powered forward shaking off another defender to starfish into the end zone for his second career touchdown.
The score capped off an 81-yard drive and extended the lead to 24-16. He finished the afternoon with 53 rushing yards on 11 carries and added two receptions for 13 yards.
4. Purdy Keeps Plays Alive in Three-Touchdown Performance
Purdy continued to show his ability to extend plays and create opportunities outside the pocket. He completed 22-of-28 passes for 389 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, finishing with a 154.5 passer rating.
His ability to improvise was on full display during McCaffrey's 74-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Under pressure on third-and-eight, Purdy escaped the pocket, kept his eyes downfield, and found McCaffrey in open space for the go-ahead score.
"I wasn't going to do that, then all of a sudden I just felt Christian pop," Purdy said. "So, I stopped and got him the ball."
"Just some backyard football," McCaffrey said, praising Purdy's ability to turn around broken plays. "Brock did a great job keeping the play alive."
Purdy's impact wasn't limited to throwing the football. On Samuel Sr.'s 70-yard rushing touchdown, the quarterback raced downfield with T Trent Williams to throw a block for his teammate.
"I was pulling with Trent," Purdy joked. "I'll be the next Juszczyk."
5. WR Keenan Allen Makes His 49ers Debut
Allen arrived in Dallas ready to play.
After joining the 49ers in a trade with Indianapolis, the six-time Pro Bowler had just three practices to get familiar with head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense and build chemistry with his new quarterback Purdy.
But it didn't take long for the veteran receiver to fit in on Sunday.
Allen recorded his first catch as a 49er on the team's opening touchdown drive and quickly became a reliable target for Purdy, finishing with five receptions for 61 yards. Four of his five catches moved the chains.
His big series came during a second-quarter scoring drive, when Purdy connected with Allen three times in a span of six plays, with each resulting in a first down.
That included a diving 23-yard catch on third down to keep the drive alive, and helped set up a 28-yard field goal from K Eddy Piñeiro.
"He's a vet. He's been in a bunch of different offenses. He knows what to learn," Kittle said. "He made catches when it counted."
Purdy praised Allen's route-running ability and the connection they've already started to build.
"He does a good job of creating separation," Purdy said. "I feel like today in the man coverage moments and stuff, he was able to sort of put some savvy on it and get open, which is really cool for me to see and feel."
Up Next
The 49ers now head to Colorado Springs for a week of altitude training before flying to Mexico City to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. This will mark the 49ers second international game of the year.