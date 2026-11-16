49ers Outlast the Dallas Cowboys in 46-40 Shootout; Takeaways from #SFvsDAL

4. Purdy Keeps Plays Alive in Three-Touchdown Performance

Purdy continued to show his ability to extend plays and create opportunities outside the pocket. He completed 22-of-28 passes for 389 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, finishing with a 154.5 passer rating.

His ability to improvise was on full display during McCaffrey's 74-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Under pressure on third-and-eight, Purdy escaped the pocket, kept his eyes downfield, and found McCaffrey in open space for the go-ahead score.

"I wasn't going to do that, then all of a sudden I just felt Christian pop," Purdy said. "So, I stopped and got him the ball."

"Just some backyard football," McCaffrey said, praising Purdy's ability to turn around broken plays. "Brock did a great job keeping the play alive."

Purdy's impact wasn't limited to throwing the football. On Samuel Sr.'s 70-yard rushing touchdown, the quarterback raced downfield with T Trent Williams to throw a block for his teammate.

"I was pulling with Trent," Purdy joked. "I'll be the next Juszczyk."

5. WR Keenan Allen Makes His 49ers Debut

Allen arrived in Dallas ready to play.

After joining the 49ers in a trade with Indianapolis, the six-time Pro Bowler had just three practices to get familiar with head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense and build chemistry with his new quarterback Purdy.

But it didn't take long for the veteran receiver to fit in on Sunday.

Allen recorded his first catch as a 49er on the team's opening touchdown drive and quickly became a reliable target for Purdy, finishing with five receptions for 61 yards. Four of his five catches moved the chains.

His big series came during a second-quarter scoring drive, when Purdy connected with Allen three times in a span of six plays, with each resulting in a first down.

That included a diving 23-yard catch on third down to keep the drive alive, and helped set up a 28-yard field goal from K Eddy Piñeiro.

"He's a vet. He's been in a bunch of different offenses. He knows what to learn," Kittle said. "He made catches when it counted."

Purdy praised Allen's route-running ability and the connection they've already started to build.