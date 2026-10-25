49ers Move to 6-1 Following Week 7 Matchup vs. Falcons; Takeaways from #SFvsATL

The San Francisco 49ers fell 29-20 to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, moving to 6-1 on the season heading into their Week 8 Bye.
San Francisco opened the game with touchdowns on two of its first three possessions, holding a 14-12 lead at halftime. The 49ers mounted a fourth-quarter push, but four turnovers stalled the team's momentum in its first loss of the season.
Despite the result, the afternoon featured several notable individual performances, including a milestone for RB Christian McCaffrey, a strong showing from TE George Kittle, and the first NFL touchdown for RB Kaelon Black.
Here are the key takeaways from Sunday's matchup:
1. Watkins and Juszczyk Make an Impact as 49ers Push Late
WR Jordan Watkins stepped up in San Francisco's passing attack, recording three receptions for 56 yards, including the team's longest completion of the afternoon.
Watkins opened the second half with a 15-yard reception before connecting with QB Brock Purdy for a 35-yard gain early in the fourth quarter as the team made its push. The wide receiver nearly added a 23-yard touchdown later in the drive, a toe-tapping sideline grab that eventually was overturned following the review.
Along with Watkins, WR Jacob Cowing also stepped up adding three receptions for 38 yards, including an 18-yard gain in the fourth quarter.
San Francisco continued its late push with a 10-play, 82-yard scoring drive, capped by a one-yard touchdown reception from FB Kyle Juszczyk. The score brought the 49ers within six points, 26-20, with 5 minutes remaining.
2. McCaffrey Extends Historic Touchdown Streak
RB Christian McCaffrey extended his rushing touchdown streak to six consecutive games, leaping over defenders for a one-yard score on fourth-and-goal during the 49ers opening drive.
With his eighth rushing touchdown of the season, McCaffrey tied Raheem Mostert (2019) and Derek Loville (1995) for the longest streak of consecutive games with a rushing touchdown by a 49ers running back.
After leaving the field early in the second quarter but returning to the game after half, McCaffrey finished the afternoon with 39 rushing yards on seven carries and added 61 receiving yards on six receptions, totaling 100 yards.
3. Kittle Leads Receiving Corps on National Tight Ends Day
TE George Kittle led San Francisco's receiving group on National Tight Ends Day, hauling in eight receptions for a team-high 88 yards.
Kittle served as a reliable target for QB Brock Purdy throughout the game, helping move the chains with several key receptions, including gains of 17 and 20 yards.
Kittle entered Sunday's matchup having connected with Purdy for 30 career touchdown passes, tied with Alex Smith and Vernon Davis for the most touchdown connections between a quarterback and tight end duo in franchise history.
4. Black Finds the End Zone for First NFL Touchdown
RB Kaelon Black recorded the first touchdown of his NFL career, breaking free for a 30-yard rushing score on the opening play of the second quarter. The run also marked the longest of his career thus far.
The touchdown capped a four-play, 63-yard drive and extended San Francisco's lead to 14-3.
Black finished the afternoon as the 49ers leading rusher with 63 yards on 12 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt.
5. Defense Limits Atlanta's Rushing Attack
The 49ers defense held Atlanta to 82 rushing yards on 29 attempts, limiting a Falcons offense that entered the matchup averaging 149.5 rushing yards per game.
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson finished with 63 yards on 20 carries, averaging 3.2 yards per attempt, as the 49ers didn't allow any touchdowns on the ground.
LB Fred Warner made an early impact with a three-yard tackle for loss on Robinson during Atlanta's opening possession, helping force a field goal. Rookie LB Jaden Dugger also recorded a three-yard tackle for loss on Robinson, which forced a punt.
Up Next
The 49ers enter their Week 8 Bye before returning to action on Sunday, November 8, to host the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium.