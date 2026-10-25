49ers Move to 6-1 Following Week 7 Matchup vs. Falcons; Takeaways from #SFvsATL

The San Francisco 49ers fell 29-20 to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, moving to 6-1 on the season heading into their Week 8 Bye.

San Francisco opened the game with touchdowns on two of its first three possessions, holding a 14-12 lead at halftime. The 49ers mounted a fourth-quarter push, but four turnovers stalled the team's momentum in its first loss of the season.

Despite the result, the afternoon featured several notable individual performances, including a milestone for RB Christian McCaffrey, a strong showing from TE George Kittle, and the first NFL touchdown for RB Kaelon Black.

Here are the key takeaways from Sunday's matchup:

1. Watkins and Juszczyk Make an Impact as 49ers Push Late

WR Jordan Watkins stepped up in San Francisco's passing attack, recording three receptions for 56 yards, including the team's longest completion of the afternoon.

Watkins opened the second half with a 15-yard reception before connecting with QB Brock Purdy for a 35-yard gain early in the fourth quarter as the team made its push. The wide receiver nearly added a 23-yard touchdown later in the drive, a toe-tapping sideline grab that eventually was overturned following the review.

Along with Watkins, WR Jacob Cowing also stepped up adding three receptions for 38 yards, including an 18-yard gain in the fourth quarter.