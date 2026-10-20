49ers Victorious in Week 6 'MNF' Showdown vs. Commanders; Takeaways from #WASvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers remain undefeated after holding off the Washington Commanders 23-17 on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's® Stadium.

San Francisco jumped out to a 20-3 halftime lead before Washington rallied to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter. The 49ers defense came up with several key stops, including a fourth-down pass breakup by safety Malik Mustapha and a game-ending sack by defensive linemen Romello Height and Keion White.

The victory improves San Francisco to 6-0 and gives the 49ers their 56th "Monday Night Football" win, breaking their tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in NFL history.

Here are six takeaways from the 49ers Week 6 victory.

1. "Heat-Seeking Missile" Malik Mustapha Delivers

With the 49ers holding onto a six-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Mustapha delivered one of the biggest defensive plays of the night.

Facing fourth-and-three from the San Francisco 17-yard line with two minutes remaining, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looked to find his wide receiver Treylon Burks in the end zone. Mustapha climbed up the ladder with Burks and broke up the pass to give the ball back to the 49ers.

Mustapha also stuffed Commanders running back on the previous play, setting up the opportunity.

The safety has earned the nickname "heat-seeking missile" for his physical style of play, something tight end George Kittle echoed after the game.

"Built like a missile and hits like one," TE George Kittle said.

Warner also praised Mustapha's game-changing play late in the game