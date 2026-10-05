49ers Stay Hot with a 24-14 Win in Week 4 Matchup vs. Broncos; Takeaways from #DENvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers closed out their three-game homestand with a 24-14 Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium, improving to 4-0 for the third time since 2019.

After a defensive battle left the game tied 3-3 at halftime, San Francisco found its rhythm in the second half. The 49ers scored three touchdowns after the break, while the defense and special teams came up with key plays to help secure the team's fourth straight win.

Sunday also marked head coach Kyle Shanahan's 167th regular-season game with San Francisco, passing Bill Walsh for the most regular season games coached in franchise history.

Here are five takeaways from the 49ers Week 4 win over the Broncos:

1. Defense Sets the Tone

With points hard to come by early, San Francisco's defense kept the team in the game. The 49ers held Denver to just three points in the first half and kept the Broncos out of the end zone until the final four minutes of the game.

S Malik Mustapha helped shut down a Denver drive in the second quarter with a pass breakup on third down, forcing the Broncos to punt. LB Dre Greenlaw was all over the field, leading the team with 12 tackles and forcing a fourth-quarter fumble.