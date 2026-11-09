49ers Defense Forces Five Turnovers in 38-17 Win Over Raiders; Takeaways from #LVvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers returned from their Week 8 Bye with a 38-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday, improving to 7-1 on the season.

San Francisco bounced back from its first loss of the year with a big afternoon on both sides of the ball. The defense came away with five takeaways, including three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, while the offense found the end zone on its first three possessions.

The afternoon also brought several career milestones. QB Brock Purdy threw his 100th career touchdown pass, rookie LB Jaden Dugger recorded his first NFL interception and touchdown, and WR Jordan Watkins hauled in his first career touchdown reception.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday's win over Las Vegas:

1. 49ers Defense Forces Five Takeaways in the Second Half

The 49ers defense had no shortage of big plays on Sunday, forcing five turnovers to help secure the team's seventh win of the season.

Rookie linebacker Dugger got things started just 17 seconds into the second half. On the Raiders first offensive play of the third quarter, QB Kirk Cousins recovered a misread handoff before attempting to throw a pass for WR Tre Tucker. Standing at 6-foot-5, Dugger stepped in front of the throw and returned the interception 35 yards for a touchdown, marking both his first career interception and his first NFL touchdown.

The defense wasn't finished.

Later in the third quarter, LB Fred Warner punched the ball loose from Raiders TE Brock Bowers, and LB Dre Greenlaw recovered the fumble. Just a few minutes later, CB Upton Stout followed in Warner's footsteps, punching the ball out of TE Michael Mayer's hands just short of the goal line. Warner recovered it in the end zone for a touchback.