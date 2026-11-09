49ers Defense Forces Five Turnovers in 38-17 Win Over Raiders; Takeaways from #LVvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers returned from their Week 8 Bye with a 38-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday, improving to 7-1 on the season.
San Francisco bounced back from its first loss of the year with a big afternoon on both sides of the ball. The defense came away with five takeaways, including three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, while the offense found the end zone on its first three possessions.
The afternoon also brought several career milestones. QB Brock Purdy threw his 100th career touchdown pass, rookie LB Jaden Dugger recorded his first NFL interception and touchdown, and WR Jordan Watkins hauled in his first career touchdown reception.
Here are five takeaways from Sunday's win over Las Vegas:
1. 49ers Defense Forces Five Takeaways in the Second Half
The 49ers defense had no shortage of big plays on Sunday, forcing five turnovers to help secure the team's seventh win of the season.
Rookie linebacker Dugger got things started just 17 seconds into the second half. On the Raiders first offensive play of the third quarter, QB Kirk Cousins recovered a misread handoff before attempting to throw a pass for WR Tre Tucker. Standing at 6-foot-5, Dugger stepped in front of the throw and returned the interception 35 yards for a touchdown, marking both his first career interception and his first NFL touchdown.
The defense wasn't finished.
Later in the third quarter, LB Fred Warner punched the ball loose from Raiders TE Brock Bowers, and LB Dre Greenlaw recovered the fumble. Just a few minutes later, CB Upton Stout followed in Warner's footsteps, punching the ball out of TE Michael Mayer's hands just short of the goal line. Warner recovered it in the end zone for a touchback.
The secondary added two more interceptions in the fourth quarter. CB Renardo Green picked off Cousins in the end zone to stop another Raiders scoring opportunity, and S Malik Mustapha came away with an interception on Las Vegas' final possession to seal the game.
2. Watkins Hauls In First Career Touchdown
WR Jordan Watkins had been waiting for his first NFL touchdown, and on Sunday, he finally got his moment.
After nearly recording his first career score against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 before the play was overturned, Watkins found the end zone in front of the home crowd at Levi's® Stadium.
Late in the third quarter, Purdy connected with Watkins for a 37-yard touchdown, extending San Francisco's lead to 35-17.
Watkins finished the afternoon with four receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown, leading the 49ers in receiving yards. He also helped move the offense downfield earlier in the game, hauling in a 24-yard reception during the third touchdown drive.
3. Purdy Reaches 100 Career Passing Touchdowns
Purdy added another milestone to his NFL career on Sunday, throwing his 100th career touchdown pass in his 57th regular-season game.
The milestone came midway through the second quarter when Purdy found RB Christian McCaffrey wide open on the left side for a 12-yard touchdown, giving the team a 21-7 lead.
The score marked McCaffrey's second touchdown of the afternoon after a one-yard rushing score to open the game. It also moved him past Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk for the most career receiving touchdowns by a running back in the Super Bowl era.
Purdy was also on the run, making plays with his legs. He scrambled for a first down on third-and-15 during the second offensive drive, then ran in a one-yard touchdown of his own.
He finished the game completing 17-of-25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 40 rushing yards and a rushing score.
4. 49ers Offense Comes Out Firing
San Francisco wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, finding the end zone on each of its first three possessions.
The opening drive covered 69 yards and ended with McCaffrey punching in a one-yard rushing touchdown. The 49ers followed that up with an 89-yard drive, highlighted by a 37-yard pass between Purdy and TE George Kittle. Purdy capped off the possession with his one-yard rushing touchdown to put the team 14 points ahead.
The offense kept things rolling in the second quarter.
Purdy connected with Watkins for 24 yards and WR KhaDarel Hodge for 17 yards before finding McCaffrey again to cap off the drive.
San Francisco entered halftime with a 21-10 lead and added two more touchdowns in the third quarter, including Dugger's defensive score and Watkins' 37-yard catch.
RB Kaelon Black also contributed to the ground game, leading the team with 70 rushing yards with the team finishing with 190 yards on the ground.
5. Familiar Faces Return to the Field
Sunday's matchup also marked the return of several players following San Francisco's Week 8 Bye.
DL Nick Bosa returned after missing five games, while S Marques Sigle was back after missing three. Stout also returned after sitting out the team's Week 7 matchup against Atlanta.
Bosa made his presence felt with a four-yard loss, while Stout delivered one of the game's biggest defensive plays with his forced fumble near the goal line.
The game also marked DL DeForest Buckner's return to the field in red and gold following his trade from the Indianapolis Colts. Buckner played his first game for San Francisco since the 2019 season.
"It's like we never skipped a beat," Buckner said after the game.
On offense, WR Demarcus Robinson returned after missing five games and immediately got involved, catching an 11-yard pass on the 49ers opening drive. Robinson finished with three receptions for 22 yards.
The returning players provided a boost as San Francisco opened the second half of its season with a win.
Up Next
Following Sunday's victory, the 49ers will head on the road for their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT.
The matchup marks the beginning of a two-game road trip for San Francisco, with the team set to travel to Mexico City the following week to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.