2. Mike Evans Makes a Statement in His Return

Wide receiver Mike Evans made his return to action in a big way, recording a team-high 109 receiving yards and a touchdown in his first appearance since Week 6 against the Washington Commanders.

After missing the previous two games with an Achilles injury, Evans quickly reestablished his connection with Purdy, hauling in a 34-yard reception in the first quarter.

He continued to make an impact in the second quarter, securing a 29-yard reception to set San Francisco up near the goal line. Two plays later, Evans delivered one of the highlights of the night. He pulled down a one-handed, four-yard touchdown reception in the right corner of the end zone to extend the 49ers lead to 21-10.

"Mike was awesome today. Mike's been battling to get back out, and just to watch him today… he's a future Hall of Famer, first ballot, as good as it gets," Shanahan said following the game.