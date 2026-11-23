The San Francisco 49ers put on a show for the Faithful in Mexico City, securing a 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte in Week 11.
Playing in front of an electric crowd in their second international game of the season, the 49ers found the end zone on their opening possession and never looked back. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes, tight end George Kittle scored twice, and the defense delivered two game-changing takeaways to help San Francisco improve to 9-1 on the season.
The victory also marked head coach Kyle Shanahan's 100th career win, including postseason victories, and improved the 49ers all-time international regular-season record to 5-1.
Here are the top takeaways from the 49ers Week 11 win in Mexico City:
1. George Kittle Sets the Tone With Two Touchdowns
Tight end George Kittle made his presence felt from the moment he took the field in Mexico City. After running out of the tunnel carrying a Mexican flag, Kittle went on to score two first-half touchdowns to help power the 49ers offense.
On San Francisco's opening possession, Purdy connected with Kittle for a 17-yard touchdown, capping a seven-play, 72-yard drive to put the 49ers on the board first.
Kittle found the end zone again early in the second quarter, beating the defender with strong hands for an eight-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to give San Francisco a 14-7 lead.
The veteran tight end finished the night with three receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns.
2. Mike Evans Makes a Statement in His Return
Wide receiver Mike Evans made his return to action in a big way, recording a team-high 109 receiving yards and a touchdown in his first appearance since Week 6 against the Washington Commanders.
After missing the previous two games with an Achilles injury, Evans quickly reestablished his connection with Purdy, hauling in a 34-yard reception in the first quarter.
He continued to make an impact in the second quarter, securing a 29-yard reception to set San Francisco up near the goal line. Two plays later, Evans delivered one of the highlights of the night. He pulled down a one-handed, four-yard touchdown reception in the right corner of the end zone to extend the 49ers lead to 21-10.
"Mike was awesome today. Mike's been battling to get back out, and just to watch him today… he's a future Hall of Famer, first ballot, as good as it gets," Shanahan said following the game.
Evans finished with six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.
3. Ji'Ayir Brown Takes It to the House and Into Halftime
Safety Ji'Ayir Brown delivered one of the biggest plays of the night, turning a Vikings possession into six points for the 49ers.
With just over two minutes remaining in the first half, Brown jumped in front of a pass from Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Brown intercepted the pass at Minnesota's 18-yard line and took it all the way to the end zone for a pick-six, extending the 49ers lead to 28-10.
The defensive touchdown sent the Mexico City crowd into a frenzy and gave San Francisco an 18-point advantage heading into halftime.
4. Deommodore Lenoir Forces a Fumble and Recovers it
Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir came up with momentum-shifting play to open the second half.
On the Vikings opening possession of the third quarter, Cousins connected with wide receiver Justin Jefferson for a 25-yard gain deep into 49ers territory.
With Jefferson breaking toward the end zone, Lenoir was the last defender standing between him and the end zone.
Lenoir knocked the ball loose, then recovered the fumble at San Francisco's 25-yard line, and returned it 17 yards to the 49ers 42-yard line.
The play prevented a potential scoring opportunity for Minnesota and gave San Francisco the ball back early in the second half.
5. Christian McCaffrey Puts the Finishing Touches on the Win
Running back Christian McCaffrey added the final touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter, extending San Francisco's lead to 35-10.
McCaffrey finished the game with 49 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, helping the 49ers close out their second international victory of the season.
6. The Faithful Bring the Energy to Mexico City
From the moment the 49ers took the field, the Faithful kept the energy loud at Estadio Banorte.
LB Fred Warner, DL Sebastian Valdez, OL Isaac Alcaron, along with Kittle, helped lead the team onto the field carrying Mexican flags, setting the tone for an electric night.
Throughout the game, the stadium erupted each time the 49ers defense took the field, creating a home-field atmosphere more than 7,000 feet above sea level.
The 49ers gave the Faithful plenty to celebrate, delivering a 35-10 victory to cap off their week in Mexico City.
Up Next
The 49ers now head back to Santa Clara to prepare for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at home.