What the 49ers and Commanders Had to Say After Week 6

49ers Players

S Malik Mustapha on his fourth-down pass breakup to help seal the win:

"We are just in man coverage. I'm just reading the stem of the receiver and then he broke out and I was just trying to race to the pylon. Then, once we got to the catch point, I just wanted to be physical at the point of attack and get that ball out."

Mustapha on making consecutive defensive stops in the 4th quarter:

"On third down, you get the stop because, it's four down territory. I was like, 'alright, we got to get off the field again.' It's just rinse and repeat, rinse and repeat. You can't be dwelling on one play, whether the outcome is good or bad. We just got to be on to the next. Even when I got the fourth-down stop, yeah, we're celebrating. At the end of the day, there's a sense of urgency that we're going to be able to have to go on the field again."

LB Fred Warner on Mustapha's two late defensive stops:

"He's unbelievable. Unbelievable. That play he had where he ran up and stuck that dude in the hole in the run at the end, then that play he had to get us off the field in coverage – he's a fantastic player and I'm happy he's on our side."

T Trent Williams on Mustapha's physicality and game-changing plays:

"He's an enforcer. We need guys like that. Not only that, you see what he does for us in the pass game. Literally won the game for us in the corner. At the pylon, breaking up that pass. He had a major breakup last game, he got him out of bounds. He's doing it all. So yeah, I think the missile really describes him well, but it doesn't really encapsulate everything he does for this team."

QB Brock Purdy on the defense stepping up to secure the win:

"Obviously offensively and for myself, in the second half, it's tough just to do what we did, three-and-outs... But, for our defense to do what they did, obviously I know it sounds cheesy, but I mean it's true, it's a team win. It takes a whole team collectively for four quarters. And so, for our defense to do what they did at the end, that was really impressive."

Purdy on the team's second half:

"Yeah. Obviously, just with the lead that we had, it's like put your foot on the gas pedal and go make plays and put the game away kind of thing... But, at the same time, it's the NFL. Every single Sunday, today Monday, it's a competitive game. You've got the best players in the world in the sport playing and you just never know what can happen."

TE George Kittle on Mustapha's energy and impact on the defense:

"I know that Malik was like gnawing on a bone like a rabid dog when he wasn't playing and so the fact that he's getting in there and now he's just taking advantage of that opportunity... That juice that he brings, I know that that helps (LB) Fred (Warner), that helps the defense, keeps his guys alive. And that play in the fourth quarter where he just came down and stuffed the running back, that was fantastic."

RB Christian McCaffrey on the young defensive linemen stepping up: