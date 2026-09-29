What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say After Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers secured their third-straight win of the season with a 36-30 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium in Week 3. San Francisco improved to 3-0 on the year and picked up its second NFC West win of the 2026 season.
Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:
Niners Liners
Head coach Kyle Shanahan on the 49ers playing through four quarters:
"That was a game that we needed to play all four quarters. That team fought to the end. We were by no means perfect. We gave them some chances to get back in when I thought we could have put them away... But I was just proud of the guys, how they kept competing, the defense being out there for 81 plays. Losing guys throughout the game and guys just keep grinding and going. And, I was really pumped with how efficient the offense was."
Shanahan on QB Brock Purdy's play through three weeks and other QBs throughout the league:
"I don't study the other quarterbacks right now, so I don't really know what anyone else is doing except for the guys that we go against. I don't get to see any of that, but I think it's really hard to play much better than he's (Brock Purdy) playing right now."
Shanahan on Purdy's consistency within the offense:
"He's very good at doing his job extremely consistently... I watch the coverages and where the ball's going to go, and he gets it there 90-percent of the time. If he didn't, it's usually because something happened that he couldn't avoid. Then I look back and sometimes see when that happens and he's running around making a play and it doesn't even matter that it didn't work out because he makes an off-schedule or moves the chains with his legs."
Shanahan on the 80-yard hook-and-lateral touchdown to WR Deebo Samuel Sr.:
"Just a walk-through rep... It's crazy when Deebo has zero catches but has 80 yards reception. It was awesome. Great ball by Brock. Great job by WR Mike Evans to catch it clean. He took a hit as he was tossing it to Deebo and that's what Deebo does best. He finishes and scores."
Shanahan on the contributions from WR Jordan Watkins and others who stepped up:
"A bunch of guys stepped up. All week, losing some of those receivers and then losing Mike (Evans) in the game between Watkins, WR Jacob Cowing, and WR KhaDarel Hodge just having to not just go in there and make the plays, but having to mix up their positions, move them around, just the studying that goes into a week to get ready to play... All those guys worked their butts off all week.
I was really pumped for Watkins. That was such a big seam route that he ran on third down and he almost looked like he was going to break those tackles and score. I thought he looked real impressive on it. Then at the end of the second quarter, he was the reason we got three points there on that 57-yard field goal right before the half."
Shanahan on the defense battling through injuries and 81 plays:
"We've got a lot of guys out there. Everyone knows the big challenge for the D-Line this week, just losing six out of our 10 in the last two weeks. Having a bunch of new guys out there then them having to go 81 plays... I'm just happy how they grinded, kept Arizona out of the end zone the whole first half, which I thought was a hell of a job and found a way to win at the end."
49ers Players
Purdy on the hook-and-lateral touchdown:
"Obviously great play call in that moment, especially early in the game. Kyle does some really cool things where he draws up certain plays in third-and-longs or second-and-longs and stuff... Guys matched to Mike, got him the ball. Mike did a good job sort of taking the hit and then delivering it to Deebo. For Deebo to just go and take off, that's what he does best. He's a playmaker. So, it was just a great play call and then I thought we executed it really well."
Purdy on the late touchdown to TE George Kittle:
"For us it was all about getting a first-down, running out the clock. But in that moment, if we had an opportunity to score to make it a two-score game, we've got to do it. And sure enough, I thought it was a great play call... They were trying to stop the run and everything. And then for us to boot out and have George wide open was really cool."
Purdy on the offensive line not allowing a sack through three games:
"It's a unit thing. It takes everybody. Obviously it starts with the boys up front... They're playing their butt off right now. Like I've said before, they've all played with each other for a while. They understand all their different rules and passing things off and they're playing really hard right now. Proud of those guys."
Kittle on Shanahan's confidence in Purdy:
"Yes, I think Kyle's confidence in Brock is incredibly high. Brock's confidence is incredibly high. It's different. We can be in a Wednesday practice and Brock might miss a pass and I think in years past, Kyle would be frustrated with him for not hitting that pass... Now, Kyle is like, 'nah, he'll hit it on gameday.' It's fun to see that in that relationship with them."
Kittle on Samuel Sr.'s impact since returning to San Francisco:
"When you put T Trent Williams and Deebo together, it's like a giant aura field. It boosts everybody's confidence. Playing with a guy like Deebo, it's like I said, he has all the superstar tendencies to be able to go out there and score from anywhere, break all the tackles, and set the tone. He's become a really unselfish player, too. He doesn't care what his role is as long as the boys are doing a good job. We love having Deebo back."
RB Christian McCaffrey on Samuel Sr.'s playmaking ability:
"He's fast. He's Deebo... I think when he showed up he was, in my opinion, in the best shape of his life. I see how hard he's working every single day and what he did in the offseason. When he's on the field, he's just another guy that at any point can break one."
Samuel Sr. on his 80-yard touchdown:
"It was crazy because we walked through that play like, once this week. We called it backed up and it was third and long. Once I saw Mike catch the ball and there were two guys on him, I was like, if I get around here, there's going to be nobody... I showed the speed that people don't think I have."
Samuel Sr. on the 49ers "next guy up" mentality:
"The standard I think that Kyle and John has built around, just the 'next guy up' mentality. From top to bottom, it is just the way we practice and the way we play the game."
LB Fred Warner on the 49ers first close game of the season:
"I think it was finally just an NFL game, honestly... That's the NFL. It's always close... Obviously, we could have done a better job on our part as a defense, but the way the offense played and the way Brock has been playing is unbelievable. So we got to find ways to create more takeaways as a defense and play complementary football."
Watkins on earning Purdy's trust:
"Yeah, 100%. Like I was saying earlier Brock is a guy that wants you to be in the right spot at the right time. And to have him trust me like that, I think that just goes back to the offseason as well, when we were down in Tennessee. So, to have Brock trust me like that and to be able to put it on the line, it was huge."
Watkins on working to earn an active role:
"I'm a competitor at heart. I'm always going to compete. And to be on the sidelines in sweats, to me, that's not being able to compete and help my brothers win football games. So, I just went up to Kyle and I asked him just straight up, 'What can I do to get on the field? What can I do to be active, to go out there?' Because I just want to play ball at the end of the day. I'm a football player."
Arizona Cardinals Quotes
Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur on the difference between Arizona's offense in the first and second half:
"Penalties. We couldn't overcome the penalties... Our runs were hitting, but the penalties were knocking us back, and that absolutely killed us. In the second half, we didn't have penalties... and because of that, we scored points."
LaFleur on defending the 49ers offense:
"When you play this offense, you better be on your P's and Q's at the highest level. It's not an effort thing by any means, but we have to clean some stuff up. We have got to get to the quarterback a little bit better. And when we did, he's pretty dang talented in terms of escaping. You have to be very disciplined with your rush lanes. You have to be able to tackle. There's a lot of things that we know we can clean up."
LaFleur on RB Jeremiyah Love's increased workload:
"I thought he got in a groove right there. Like I just told him, I said, 'Hey, just keep trusting your reads, keep taking the ball.' You have to stay disciplined as a back, but we don't have a clicker in our hand on Sundays. These guys have to go play their game, see it and play fast. I thought he did that. We just didn't get any of those to break for more than eight yards. But I thought he did a good job. I thought he handled the workload well."
Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett on the Cardinals offense finding a rhythm in the second half:
"Yeah, I think it was more that we weren't beating ourselves, because the same thing was happening in the first half. It just gets overshadowed by the penalties, and that's what it really came down to. We cleaned up the operation and our focus and attention to detail got better in the second half but again, you can't give a good team a half."
Cardinals S Budda Baker on facing WR Mike Evans:
"Yeah, most definitely. You know, he's a hell of a player. He's a Tampa Bay legend. And it's great to go against him with the 49ers."
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.