What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say After Week 3

49ers Players

Purdy on the hook-and-lateral touchdown:

"Obviously great play call in that moment, especially early in the game. Kyle does some really cool things where he draws up certain plays in third-and-longs or second-and-longs and stuff... Guys matched to Mike, got him the ball. Mike did a good job sort of taking the hit and then delivering it to Deebo. For Deebo to just go and take off, that's what he does best. He's a playmaker. So, it was just a great play call and then I thought we executed it really well."

Purdy on the late touchdown to TE George Kittle:

"For us it was all about getting a first-down, running out the clock. But in that moment, if we had an opportunity to score to make it a two-score game, we've got to do it. And sure enough, I thought it was a great play call... They were trying to stop the run and everything. And then for us to boot out and have George wide open was really cool."

Purdy on the offensive line not allowing a sack through three games:

"It's a unit thing. It takes everybody. Obviously it starts with the boys up front... They're playing their butt off right now. Like I've said before, they've all played with each other for a while. They understand all their different rules and passing things off and they're playing really hard right now. Proud of those guys."

Kittle on Shanahan's confidence in Purdy:

"Yes, I think Kyle's confidence in Brock is incredibly high. Brock's confidence is incredibly high. It's different. We can be in a Wednesday practice and Brock might miss a pass and I think in years past, Kyle would be frustrated with him for not hitting that pass... Now, Kyle is like, 'nah, he'll hit it on gameday.' It's fun to see that in that relationship with them."

Kittle on Samuel Sr.'s impact since returning to San Francisco:

"When you put T Trent Williams and Deebo together, it's like a giant aura field. It boosts everybody's confidence. Playing with a guy like Deebo, it's like I said, he has all the superstar tendencies to be able to go out there and score from anywhere, break all the tackles, and set the tone. He's become a really unselfish player, too. He doesn't care what his role is as long as the boys are doing a good job. We love having Deebo back."

RB Christian McCaffrey on Samuel Sr.'s playmaking ability:

"He's fast. He's Deebo... I think when he showed up he was, in my opinion, in the best shape of his life. I see how hard he's working every single day and what he did in the offseason. When he's on the field, he's just another guy that at any point can break one."

Samuel Sr. on his 80-yard touchdown:

"It was crazy because we walked through that play like, once this week. We called it backed up and it was third and long. Once I saw Mike catch the ball and there were two guys on him, I was like, if I get around here, there's going to be nobody... I showed the speed that people don't think I have."

Samuel Sr. on the 49ers "next guy up" mentality:

"The standard I think that Kyle and John has built around, just the 'next guy up' mentality. From top to bottom, it is just the way we practice and the way we play the game."

LB Fred Warner on the 49ers first close game of the season:

"I think it was finally just an NFL game, honestly... That's the NFL. It's always close... Obviously, we could have done a better job on our part as a defense, but the way the offense played and the way Brock has been playing is unbelievable. So we got to find ways to create more takeaways as a defense and play complementary football."

Watkins on earning Purdy's trust:

"Yeah, 100%. Like I was saying earlier Brock is a guy that wants you to be in the right spot at the right time. And to have him trust me like that, I think that just goes back to the offseason as well, when we were down in Tennessee. So, to have Brock trust me like that and to be able to put it on the line, it was huge."

Watkins on working to earn an active role: