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49ers Sign DL Judon to the Practice Squad

Sep 28, 2026 at 01:15 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Matthew Judon to the team's practice squad.

Judon (6-3, 265) was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his 10-year NFL career with the Ravens (2016-20), New England Patriots (2021-23), Atlanta Falcons (2024), Miami Dolphins (2025) and Buffalo Bills (2025), he has appeared in 145 games (100 starts) and registered 423 tackles, 72.0 sacks, 20 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception (returned for a touchdown), earning four Pro Bowl honors (2020-23). He has also appeared in five postseason contests (three starts) and totaled 14 tackles, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble.

A 34-year-old native of West Bloomfield, MI, Judon attended Grand Valley State University for six seasons (2010-15) where he appeared in 42 games (32 starts) and registered 204 tackles, 35.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.

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