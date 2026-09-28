49ers Sign DL Judon to the Practice Squad

Judon (6-3, 265) was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his 10-year NFL career with the Ravens (2016-20), New England Patriots (2021-23), Atlanta Falcons (2024), Miami Dolphins (2025) and Buffalo Bills (2025), he has appeared in 145 games (100 starts) and registered 423 tackles, 72.0 sacks, 20 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception (returned for a touchdown), earning four Pro Bowl honors (2020-23). He has also appeared in five postseason contests (three starts) and totaled 14 tackles, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble.