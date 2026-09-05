49ers Sign DL Kareem to One-Year Deal; Place DL Okuayinonu on Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Khalid Kareem to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Sam Okuayinonu on the Injured Reserve List.

Kareem (6-4, 268) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Bengals (2020-21), Indianapolis Colts (2022), Chicago Bears (2023) and Atlanta Falcons (2024-25), he has appeared in 34 games (one start) and totaled 41 tackles, two passes defensed, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in four postseason contests and registered three tackles. In 2025, Kareem appeared in four games with the Falcons and tallied seven tackles and one pass defensed.