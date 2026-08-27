49ers Sign DL Joyner to One-Year Deal, Place DL Dimukeje on Injured Reserve

The 49ers announced they have signed DL Jah Joyner to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Victor Dimukeje on the Injured Reserve List.
Joyner (6-4, 262) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2025. He was later released by the team on August 25, 2025.
A 25-year-old native of Danbury, CT, Joyner attended the University of Minnesota for five seasons (2020-24) where he appeared in 42 games (14 starts) and registered 66 tackles, 14.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Dimukeje (6-2, 250) originally signed with the team on August 17, 2026.