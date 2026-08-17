49ers Sign DL Victor Dimukeje, OL Nick Zakelj to One-Year Deals; Release Two Players

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Victor Dimukeje and OL Nick Zakelj to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team released RB Khalil Herbert and OL Kion Smith.

Dimukeje (6-2, 250) was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round (210th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Cardinals (2021-24) and New York Giants (2025), he has appeared in 60 games (eight starts) and registered 51 tackles, 4.0 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles. In 2025, Dimukeje appeared in five games with the Giants and registered one tackle and one pass defensed.

A 26-year-old native of Baltimore, MD, Dimukeje attended Duke University for five seasons (2017-20) where he appeared in 49 games (23 starts) and registered 166 tackles, 21.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one interception. In 2019, he earned Second-Team All-ACC honors.

Zakelj (6-6, 316) was originally drafted by the 49ers in the sixth round (187th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the 49ers (2022-25), he has appeared in 29 games (two starts). In 2025, Zakelj spent time on San Francisco's practice squad and appeared in three games with the team. He was later released by the team on August 10, 2026.

A 27-year-old native of Broadview Heights, OH, Zakelj attended Fordham University (2017-21) where he appeared in 37 games on the offensive line.

Herbert (5-9, 212) originally signed with the team on August 2, 2026.