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49ers Promote WR Cooks to Active Roster, Sign WR Turner to Practice Squad; More Moves

Oct 01, 2026 at 01:17 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have promoted WR Brandin Cooks to the active roster and signed WR Malik Turner to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team released WR KhaDarel Hodge.

Cooks (5-10, 189) was originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the first round (20th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his 13-year NFL career with the Saints (2014-16, 2025), New England Patriots (2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018-19), Houston Texans (2020-22), Dallas Cowboys (2023-24), Buffalo Bills (2025) and San Francisco 49ers (2026), he has appeared 173 games (149 starts) and registered 734 receptions for 9,811 yards and 60 touchdowns through the air and added 58 carries for 341 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also appeared in nine postseason contests (eight starts) and totaled 40 receptions for 572 yards and three carries for 12 yards. In 2026, Cooks signed to the 49ers practice squad on September 23.

A 32-year-old native of Stockton, CA, Cooks attended Oregon State University for three seasons (2011-13) where he appeared in 38 games (29 starts) and registered 226 receptions for 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns to go along with 61 carries for 340 yards and two touchdowns. As a junior in 2013, he earned First-Team All-American honors.

Turner (6-2, 202) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on July 29, 2018. Throughout his six-year career with the Seahawks (2018-19), Dallas Cowboys (2020-21), Las Vegas Raiders (2022), Houston Texans (2022-23), Indianapolis Colts (2023) and San Francisco 49ers (2022, 2024-2025), he has appeared in 47 games (three starts) and registered 29 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns. He has also appeared in three postseason contests (one start) and registered one reception for six yards. In 2025, Turner spent time on the 49ers practice squad and appeared in three games with the team. He was later released on August 30, 2026.

A 30-year-old native of Springfield, IL, Turner attended the University of Illinois where he appeared in 46 games (35 starts) and registered 143 receptions for 1,804 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hodge (5-10, 189) appeared in three games this season with the team and registered one reception for 18 yards.

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