49ers Have Signed 4 Players to the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed the following four players to the team's practice squad:

Pos. Name

DL Vincent Anthony Jr.

CB Brandon Codrington

DL Kevin Givens

OL Foster Sarell

Anthony Jr. (6-6, 258) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2026, and was later waived by the team on August 30.

A 22-year-old native of Durham, N.C., Anthony Jr. attended Duke University for four seasons (2022-25) where he appeared in 48 games and registered 103 tackles, 29.0 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Codrington (5-9, 185) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets on May 6, 2024. Throughout his two-year career with the Jets (2024), Buffalo Bills (2024-26) and Houston Texans (2026), he has appeared in 21 games and totaled nine tackles, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed. In 2025, Codrington appeared in four games with the Bills. He signed with the Texans on February 5, 2026, before being waived by the team on August 30.

A 25-year-old native of Raleigh, N.C., Codrington attended North Carolina Central University where he appeared in 44 games and totaled 98 tackles, 11 passes defensed, 2.0 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

* Givens* (6-1, 285) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers on May 3, 2019. Over his seven seasons with San Francisco, Givens has played in 70 games (14 starts) and registered 93 tackles, 8.0 sacks, three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He has also appeared in nine postseason contests and tallied 12 tackles and one pass defensed. In 2025, Givens appeared in five games with the team and recorded two tackles. He re-signed with the team on July 26, 2026, before being waived by the team on August 5.

A 29-year-old native of Newark, NJ, Givens attended Penn State University where he appeared in 39 games (22 starts) and finished with 82 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, four passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Sarell (6-7, 315) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens on May 13, 2021. Throughout his five-year career with the Ravens (2021), New York Giants (2021), Los Angeles Chargers (2021-25), Washington Commanders (2025, 2026) and Denver Broncos (2026), he has appeared in 41 games (four starts) along the offensive line and appeared in two postseason contests. In 2025, he appeared in six games (one start) with the Chargers along the offensive line.