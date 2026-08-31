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49ers Sign S Ashtyn Davis to One-Year Deal; Place CB Nate Hobbs on the Injured Reserve List.

Aug 31, 2026 at 01:14 PM

The 49ers announced they have re-signed S Ashtyn Davis and P Corliss Waitman to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed CB Nate Hobbs and LB Nick Martin on the Injured Reserve List.

Davis (6-1, 205) was originally drafted by the New York Jets in the third round (68th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Jets (2021-25) and Miami Dolphins (2025), he has appeared in 84 games (34 starts) and totaled 217 tackles, 19 passes defensed, nine interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 0.5 sack to go along with 23 special teams tackles. In 2025, Davis appeared in 15 games (12 starts) with the Dolphins and tallied 63 tackles, four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and added two special teams tackles. He signed with San Francisco on June 2, 2026 before being released by the team on August 30.

A 29-year-old native of Santa Cruz, CA, Davis attended University of California, Berkeley for four seasons (2016-19) where he appeared in 49 games (33 starts) and registered 171 tackles, 19 passes defensed, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Waitman (6-2, 210) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent on April 26, 2020. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Steelers (2021 & 2024-25) and Denver Broncos (2022), he has appeared in 52 games and registered 230 punts for 10,673 yards (46.4 average), while pinning 84 of his punts inside the 20-yard line. He has also appeared in two postseason contests and added 11 punts for 530 yards (48.2 average), with nine of his punts landing inside the 20. He has also spent time on the practice squads with the Steelers (2020) and New England Patriots (2021 & 2023) in his career.

In 2025, Waitman appeared in 17 games with the Steelers and registered 62 punts for 2,823 yards (45.5 average), including 26 downed inside the 20-yard line. He also appeared in one postseason contest and registered six punts for 273 yards (45.5 average), with four of his six punts landing inside the 20. He signed with San Francisco on March 18, 2026 before he was released by the team on August 30.

Hobbs (6-0, 195) originally signed with the team on March 17, 2026.

Martin (5-11, 221) appeared in seven games with the team in 2025 and registered six tackles and one forced fumble.

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