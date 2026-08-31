49ers Announce Trade for OL Jarrett Patterson

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have acquired OL Jarrett Patterson from the Houston Texans in exchange for the team's 2027 seventh-round pick.
In addition, the team has signed the following 13 players to the team's practice squad:
Pos. Name
OL Isaac Alarcon*
TE Khalil Dinkins
LB Jalen Graham
WR Wesley Grimes
WR KhaDarel Hodge
RB Sincere McCormick
OL Drake Nugent
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
WR Will Pauling
CB Jakob Robinson
S Jalen Stroman
DL Sebastian Valdez
LS Jon Weeks
*International Pathway Program
Patterson (6-4, 310) was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year career with the Texans (2023-25), he has appeared in 39 games (21 starts) along the offensive line. He has also appeared in four postseason contests (three starts) with Houston.
A 26-year-old native of Mission Viejo, CA, Patterson attended the University of Notre Dame for five seasons (2018-22) where he appeared in 49 games (46 starts) along the offensive line.